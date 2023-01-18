Many of us enjoy filling out checklists. Sometimes we even kick back and get a good laugh at some of the ridiculous questions they ask. At the same time, we often learn a lot about ourselves and how we relate to others, as well as some of our shortcomings that we want to address.
Recently, a fellow pastor and author posted a “maturity checklist,” related to how we respond to some everyday scenarios. As you read this list, reflect on what it reveals to you about yourself and about your relationships.
“A mature adult is one who:
1) Does not automatically resent criticism, realizing it may contain a suggestion for self-improvement.
2) Knows self-pity is futile and childish — a way of placing the blame for disappointments on others.
3) Does not readily experience a loss of temper or “fly off the handle” about trifles.
4) Keeps calm in emergencies and deals with them in a logical, reasonable fashion.
5) Accepts responsibility without blaming others when things go wrong.
6) Accepts reasonable delays without impatience, realizing that some adjustment for the convenience of others is necessary.
7) Is a good loser, accepting defeat and disappointment without complaint or ill temper.
8) Does not worry unduly about things that can’t be changed.
9) Doesn’t boast or “show off” when praised or complimented, accepts it with grace, appreciation and without false modesty.
10) Applauds others’ achievements with sincere goodwill.
11) Rejoices in the good fortune and success of others, having outgrown petty jealousy and envy.
12) Listens courteously to the opinions of others even when they hold opposing views; does not enter into hostile argument.
13) Doesn’t find fault with “every little thing” or criticize people who do things differently.
14) Makes reasonable plans and tries to carry them out in an orderly fashion; does not do things on the spur of the moment without due consideration.
15) Shows spiritual maturity by:
accepting the existence of a Higher Power and recognizing the importance of this power in life.
realizing each person is a part of (hu)mankind as a whole and has much to give: that each of us has an obligation to share with others the gifts that have been bestowed upon us.
obeying the spirit of the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
This excerpt from the Al-Anon/Alateen brochure Alcoholism the Family Disease offers some real opportunities for awareness and personal growth. It also presents a dangerous temptation for any and all of us.
The person who quoted this list in a post said, “I immediately saw it as a scorecard, giving myself and others one point for every one mastered and minus one point for every one missed” (Nadia Bolz-Weber in her blog “The Corners”). She then stepped back and wondered if she had just responded very “immaturely.” Check numbers 5, 7, 10 and 11.
We love scorecards and keeping score — not just at ball games, but also in real life with the people and situations around us. We also want to know how we rate. We find this tendency to evaluate and measure people woven into almost everything we do.
We use checklists like this to compare ourselves and others. What excitement we feel when we find that we rate higher than someone else, particularly a rival of ours. How nice when we feel “mature” and ahead of the game. But also, how dejected and defensive we get when we have our shortcomings pointed out. No one wants the label “immature” hung on them.
All the items in the list offer some very helpful suggestions, but the originators of the list do not intend for us to go around measuring people as “mature” or “immature.” That kind of tagging and categorizing really helps no one.
Folks entangled with addiction (all of us, one way or another) do not need their “inadequacies” pointed out. We could use helpful, encouraging, supportive and loving suggestions, however, on how to continue forward on our journey.
Sociologist Brené Brown from the University of Houston invites us to “challenge the societal messages that equate imperfection with inadequacy. Reject the idea that if you make mistakes or have flaws, this automatically makes you ‘not enough’ or shameful.” She urges us instead to “show ourselves and others kindness and compassion.”
Beware of the dangerous temptation inherent in scorecards and checklists. Proceed with empathy and compassion — especially for yourself.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.