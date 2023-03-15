As a youngster in San Antonio, I used to eat at a local cafeteria every Sunday after church. One day we noticed that the restaurant had begun wrapping the silverware in paper napkins instead of the usual cloth ones. Pretty soon they reduced their hours, as well as the quality of their service.
When businesses choose profit over customer service, everyone loses. This cloth-to-paper switch became a tag within our family for any establishment that had begun that slippery slide to diminished effectiveness.
The Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees presently wrestles with some tight financial constraints, while wanting to maintain their high standard for academic excellence. They aim very high: “Every child deserves the highest quality education, everyone is accountable for student success, and students find purpose through connections with their schools” — all done through collaborative partnerships that strengthen the learning experience.
In the midst of this journey through tough waters, the Brazosport ISD board recently voted to eliminate the positions of librarian from both high schools and the elementary school Gifted and Talented specialists. Hopefully these actions do not indicate that Brazoria ISD has just begun the shift from cloth to paper.
These board decisions do not comply with research-based best practices, plus they fly in the face of very strong public opinion. A school district struggling under lower enrollment numbers cannot jeopardize its reputation for offering a quality education to all students.
Although reductions in library staff have trended across the country over the last few years, recent research presents countervailing evidence. For example, in 2011, a survey of 25 separate statewide studies showed students at schools with certified librarians scored better on reading and writing tests. Lower-income students tended to benefit the most.
As highly qualified faculty members, all Texas school librarians must have a master’s degree, in addition to two years of classroom experience and a valid Texas teaching certificate. They also must pass a state-approved certification exam.
Librarians go beyond mere compilation of information and address areas ranging from learning loss to the social and emotional wellness of students and staff. No high school graduate enters college fully ready without knowing how to navigate a library system.
Initiating a petition on change.org to keep the librarians, Brazoswood senior Ava Gaston says librarians “create a safe and welcoming environment. … Students that haven’t read in years are encouraged to explore their interests. The library is a place where students can express themselves, feel comfortable, and meet new people.”
At the time of this writing, that petition has more than 2,850 signatures in favor of retaining the high school library positions in this district. Imagine — nearly 3,000 voices echoing support for this young woman’s support of librarians in less than a week’s time.
Ron Rozelle, now retired from the faculty at Brazoswood, explains that staff value librarians, too. “I considered the library as the temple of wisdom and knowledge where librarians provided an invaluable service. It was my favorite room in the building.”
The Brazosport ISD gifted and talented program, known as SEARCH — Seeking Excellence through Ability, Research, Creativity and Honor — employs four full-time, specially trained GT specialists who pull students from their classrooms for a separate time of invaluable enrichment and differentiated instruction.
A former SEARCH student and Brazoswood graduate now in college remembers fondly those days.
“I do not remember feeling that this program was taking me away from any core requirements or missing out on any education. I was learning more from this program than in my core classes. I was able to learn in a way that was beneficial for myself and my own thinking, and creativity.”
A parent of former SEARCH students relates the lasting effect she has experienced from the program:
“Our boys benefited greatly from the SEARCH program, and we certainly understand that they needed to be challenged beyond the confines of the regular classroom in order to be successful. The GT teachers are critical to the integrity of BISD.”
With the current change, BISD will provide GT services through classroom teachers — deeply dedicated educators who already find themselves over-committed now face a confusing logistical nightmare. Similar strategies tried in the past did not achieve full success and required reshaping in design.
Brazosport ISD invests in other specialists to intervene for a variety of purposes, from speech pathology to reading and dyslexia concerns. The GT population represents another special group with unique learning needs and opportunities that require comparable separate attention.
Under apparent economic pressure, the Brazosport ISD board has miscalculated the passionate response from the public and more importantly has betrayed their own mission to ensure quality education for all students. Let this not become a defensive attempt at damage control, trying to fend off the roar of popular public opinion. Nobody wins here. Nobody.
As a first step, the board can move to reconsider their recent actions regarding the librarians and the SEARCH program, then immediately begin a collaborative dialog with a broad base of stakeholders to consider a full array of options.
Support the kids, and let your voice join in. The board next meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the BISD Administration Building, across the street from Brazoswood High School.
