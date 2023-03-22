Too often we hear, “I don’t care what you think; I have made my decision.” Or, “Don’t bother me with the facts; I have made my mind up.” Such stances definitely can lead to unwanted outcomes and very often cut off any further dialog.
One example of these conversation-enders appeared in the 1945 article in a trade publication by advertising executive Roy Durstine. In a meeting with a client, an ad agency presented a market survey that indicated that the client’s present policies would result in disappointment, if not disaster. After a short pause, the client responded, “I still think we’ll go along as we have been doing,” then added, “Don’t confuse me with facts.”
Healthy relationships require the ability to listen attentively, with a willingness to consider different possibilities, without degrading the thoughts or actions of the other. Organizations, as well as individuals, display great strength when they show the ability to change directions based on new information and pertinent insights.
Humility more often reflects courage and strength than weakness and uncertainty. In a culture that rewards winners and casts shame on losers, we do well to consider the tightly connected interrelationship between courage and humility.
Writing for Forbes.com in 2018, Jeff Hyman reports “a number of research studies have concluded that humble leaders listen more effectively, inspire great teamwork, and focus everyone (including themselves) on organizational goals better than leaders who don’t score high on humility.
I greatly appreciate the ability of a professional baseball shortstop, with money on the line with every play, to admit imperfection and say, “I should have gotten that. Give me an error and the batter a hit.” Or the professional football quarterback who says, “I should not have thrown that ball. I knew that was a dangerous play.”
Hyman reminds us of the positive benefits reaped by all from an open atmosphere of dialog and supportive engagement.
Humble leaders understand they are not the smartest person in every room. Nor do they need to be. They encourage people to speak up, respect differences of opinion and champion the best ideas, regardless of whether they originate from a top executive or a production-line employee.
Further, humble person not only admits to making mistakes; they seek to understand what they did wrong and what they should change going forward. Be especially careful of candidates who blame others and exempt themselves from responsibility.
In a letter last week to Brazosport ISD parents and community, Superintendent Danny Massey confirmed his commitment to a collaborative style of leadership, modeling a positive, humble and courageous leader. “We take pride in having accomplished” improved student learning outcomes “in great part through building positive and transparent relationships with our students, staff, parents and community.”
After hearing the fervent public voices, Massey reconsidered an earlier decision and reinstated the high school librarian positions marked for elimination at the end of the current budget year. He also announced, due to increased questions about the delivery of services for elementary gifted and talented students, he decided to pause any immediate action and “extend an opportunity to engage more stakeholders to ensure that quality programming continues to serve our students.”
I applaud the openness and responsiveness of the district on these potentially volatile matters. Rather than devolving into an ugly “us-them” confrontation between two defensive sides dug in to defend their cause, the district’s swift and sincere actions demonstrate a clear priority to fulfill the district’s stated vision (“setting the standard for educational excellence”) and mission (“to graduate each student to be future ready”).
The district faces a serious deficit of $8 million to $10 million, a rather scary figure. Yet at the same time, the district’s reserve funds total well over twice that amount and nearly reach the limit allowed, more than enough to stay afloat during turbulent times. No need to panic or to start a fire sale.
This gift of time allows a “pause” for the SEARCH decision, as well as for all of the district’s financial decisions. Instead of asking, “Where can we get more money?” perhaps the leaders should take a step back and consider “How can we use this pause for the best possible outcomes?”
The first step in this journey comes with recruiting a broad-based group of community members, parents of gifted/talented students, school staff and gifted/talented education staff and task them to explore research-based best practices and ponder together creatively and imaginatively how to use the present resources to provide even more amazing education opportunities.
We all benefit when we invest in humble and courageous leadership. As Haney concludes, “The bottom line: we tend to be impressed by charismatic candidates with powerful personalities and a commanding presence. My advice: dig deeper. Your gut reaction is often wrong. Search for quiet confidence, humility, and a focus on others. That’s where great leadership begins.”
That’s also where lasting relationships and healthy communities begin.
