Many people can identify “42” as Jackie Robinson’s baseball uniform number. Some may also recognize April 15, 1947, as the day Robinson broke the color barrier when he took the field with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Fewer still know that on Feb. 13, 1920, the Negro Baseball Leagues formed. These teams included many of the best baseball talents ever: Rube Walker, Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige.
Facing a major drain of their players, the Negro National League disbanded in 1948, and the Negro American League continued through the 1950s. As late as August 1953, only six of the 16 major league teams had integrated.
The Boston Red Sox reluctantly joined the trend in 1959. Their manager, Mike “Pinky” Higgins, had reportedly vowed that, “There’ll be no [n-word] on this ball club as long as I have anything to say about it.”
In last place on July 3, the BoSox replaced Higgins as manager with Billy Jurges. Less than three weeks later, the lineup included Elijah “Pumpsie” Green, completing the integration of all 16 teams.
“After Jackie,” a documentary on the History Channel, points out that Robinson opened the door, but “A lot of doors stood between Black players and equality.” Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson, who is Black, tried to check in the hotel St. Louis Cardinals team hotel for spring training in 1961. The person at the desk told him, “You go out that door right over there and then right outside there’s a cab sitting there.” Black players on the other teams faced the same exclusion.
First baseman Bill White, also Black, spoke with August Busch, the owner of the Cardinals, about the players all staying together. Athletes build some of the strongest bonds when they eat together and just hang out with each other.
Busch found a solution. He bought a hotel, the Outrigger Inn, and brought all the players together. Cardinal players credit the camaraderie that developed as responsible for the team’s future successes. Black outfielder Curt Flood reflects that, during a very difficult time, “We were living together and winning together and sharing together and enjoying each other.” In 1964, the Cardinals won the World Series over the New York Yankees in seven games.
In December 2020, Major League Baseball finally acknowledged the high quality of the players in the Negro Leagues and said that MLB would now “include their statistics and records as part of MLB history.” Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred posted on social media, “We are now grateful to count the players of the Negro Leagues where they belong: as Major Leaguers within the official historical record.”
The Negro Leagues opened a door in 1920 and Jackie Robinson opened another door. August Busch and the Cardinals moved things further along. The process continues, as barriers come down slowly.
In “Julius Caesar,” William Shakespeare instructs all of us:
The evil that men do lives after them;
The good is oft interred with their bones.
On his website choicesdomatter.org, Bruce McIntyre remembers his dad taking him to see the Cardinals play the Dodgers on May 21, 1947, Robinson’s first game in St. Louis. They sat along the first-base line, in clear view of the dark-skinned Brooklyn rookie playing first base that day. McIntyre describes himself as “a white kid who had no contact with anyone different from us.”
The crowd booed when the Dodgers took the field. Several Cardinal players had threatened to boycott the game. They even discussed a larger action, suggesting that all of the other teams in the National League should likewise refuse to play the Dodgers. The game went on, however, and the Dodgers won, 4-3 in 10 innings, and no league-wide protest ever developed.
McIntyre looks back fondly on that day. “My dad’s choice to want me to be part of that historic day was wonderful. I thank him for it to this day,” he said.
He still cannot really understand the uproar over “not playing baseball because of one Black guy.” That experience deeply impacted him. “What impression does it make on a 6-year-old boy to see white adult men and women behaving badly toward a Black person?”
A lyric from “South Pacific” by Oscar Hammerstein Jr., speaks a word of caution to us:
You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late
Before you are six, or seven, or eight
To hate all the people your relatives hate
You’ve got to be carefully taught.
