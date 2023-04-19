Growing up in San Antonio, I always looked forward to the third week in April, the week that included April 21. On that day in 1836, the Texas militia, led by Sam Houston, launched a surprise attack against the forces of Mexican Gen. Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna. In exchange for his freedom, Santa Anna signed a treaty recognizing Texas’ independence from Mexico.
In high school band, we always marched in the Battle of Flowers parade on the Friday of “Fiesta Week,” commemorating the time when Texas became its own country. The young woman crowned Miss Fiesta presided over the featured float at the end of the Friday parade.
The week began the Saturday before with the crowning of the King of San Antonio, a prominent citizen chosen to represent the Alamo City for that festival. Monday night brought the River Parade, through the famous Riverwalk region in the downtown of the city. We never marched in that parade (a joke we loved to tell), but we always joined the torch-lit Saturday evening Flambeau Parade.
Fiesta San Antonio continues today as the city’s signature event, with the second-largest day-parade in the country.
Expanded since my high school days, the 10-day celebration starts this week, with the main parade coming next Friday. Organizers expect a crowd of more than a half-million people to line the streets to watch the parade. The Saturday Flambeau has grown to become America’s largest illuminated parade.
The only major parade in the U.S. conceived and produced entirely by women volunteers, the Battle of Flowers originated in 1891 just as it sounds, as an actual battle of flowers.
Reportedly inspired by similar festivals in Spain, a group of upper-class local women began to deck their bicycles, horse-drawn carriages and baby buggies with fresh flowers. The ladies then rode to the Alamo and tossed cherry flowers at each other. Parades continued annually, except for the world war years and the pandemic year of 2020.
In 1901, the parade became the first in the nation to have horseless vehicles. All the floats used fresh flowers until 1915, when the number of floats grew too large to accommodate enough flowers.
We Texans today still love to celebrate, and almost flaunt, our free and independent nature. We have our “ace-in-the-hole,” because we can always rightly claim that we were once our own country.
We hold on to and promote our values of self-sufficiency and individual liberty, sometimes, however, to the insult and degradation of other people. “Proud to be Texan” should never mean “Glad we’re not like you!”
When we celebrate Texas, we celebrate more than simply our independence or our solitary strength. Many people, Texans included, do not know the origin of the word “Texas” comes from the Caddo word “tay-sha” which means “friend.” In 1930, a concurrent resolution of the Texas House approved the official state motto as simply “Friendship.”
Texas has a large LatinX population and a lasting Native American heritage. Slavery of African Americans played a very large role in our state’s early history, and Juneteenth commemorates an act on Texas soil that announced the freedom of the enslaved. We also have immigrants from virtually every European nation and ethnic group, not to forget our Asian and middle Eastern neighbors, as well as many others. All these folks and the contributions they have brought comprise what we call “Texas.”
Texas clearly represents a unique place — something to celebrate. We celebrate our fierce independence and our gritty self-determination. We also celebrate all the many and varied strands of heritage that have formed us. But most of all, let us celebrate our simple yet genuine friendship for all people. We are Texas. We are independent. We are Friends. Fiesta!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.