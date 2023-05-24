Last November, Herb Maio responded to my column “Mental Health Troubles No Reason to Be Ashamed.”
In that column, I wrote that we in Brazoria County need more community education about mental health issues, more access to care and “a reduction in the negative stigma attached to mental health/illness.”
Maio, a retired mental health editor now living in Fort Myers, Florida, pointed out that reducing stigma allows us to “hold onto some.” After six months, I now more fully understand what he meant. Although a reduction in stigma seems to signal a move in the right direction, when we settle simply for a reduction in stigma we still allow the negative impact to continue to fester among us.
May — Mental Health Awareness Month — seems high time for me to explore seriously eliminating the stigma that seems perpetually entangled around mental health issues.
Because our understanding of mental health issues streams through all our thoughts, words and actions, we must work together to make the major shift necessary for everyone to thrive in a stigma-free world.
“Words matter,” says the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “Language we use in our verbal and written communications can be supportive or hurtful to those impacted by mental health conditions.
“Mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of. It is a medical problem, just like heart disease or diabetes,” says the National Family Support Technical Assistance Center. These conditions involve changes in emotion, thinking or behavior and often accompany struggles in social, work or family activities, often including involvement with substance use.
“The language we use to talk about mental health can either perpetuate prejudice and discrimination or promote acceptance and compassion. When it comes to mental health, words matter,” according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Hollywood actress Glenn Close knows first-hand the struggles of a family living with mental illness. Her nephew lives with schizophrenia and her sister deals with bipolar disorder.
Close recognized mental health as a family affair and realized the need to talk about the issues openly with acceptance.
“To let those that might feel marginalized or silenced by stigma become part of a group and accepted will save lives. Period,” she said. “The biggest majority of people living with mental illness are more preyed upon than preying upon.”
In 2010, Close started Bring Change to Mind, a mental health awareness organization to empower high school and college students to create a culture of peer support focused on ending the stigma of mental health.
That group offers all of us a few simple changes to the way we communicate every day with those around us to help support those living with mental health conditions.
For example:
Instead of saying: She suffers from mental illness.
Say this: She lives with mental illness.
Instead of saying: That is so crazy!
Say this: That is so surprising!
In stead of saying: You’ll get over it eventually. Just cheer up!
Say this: I’m here to listen if you want to talk.
Instead of saying: It can’t be that bad.
Say this: I believe you.
Instead of saying: He’s bipolar.
Say this: He lives with bipolar disorder.
Instead of saying: Just get over it already.
Say this: Can you tell me more about what you’re going through?
Using “person-first” language shows respect and value for each person. We should begin saying that a person lives with a mental health condition, rather than using labeling terms such as crazy, lunatic and psycho. We can also speak of someone with a substance abuse challenge, rather than call them a druggie, addict or meth head.
Similarly, we can say, “That person died by suicide” or “They killed themselves,” rather than “They committed suicide.”
We also emphasize strengths and a person’s ability to recover, not their limitations. “He is a recovering alcoholic,” or “She is an addict in recovery,” rather than “He’s a former drunk,” or “She’s a former user.”
With a few shifts we can be more kind and accepting with the things we say and the words we use. We can stop defining people by their mental health conditions and remove the stigma of paralyzing labels.
Our words matter. Choose words that promote understanding, respect and compassion. Let each other know, “We see you. We hear you. We are here for you.”
In crisis? Call 988.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the NAMI HelpLine can be reached 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), text “HelpLine” to 62640 or email helpline@nami.org.
You can also find many helpful resources at www.FindSupport.gov.
