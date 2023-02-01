I recently had the delightful opportunity to visit with two wonderful women who have spent a total of nearly 70 years in the service and hospitality industry. Smiling and cheerful in personal conversation just as at their work, Nancy Pearson and Dorain Farciert have survived the low tide of the pandemic and the unexpected closing of their long-standing workplace.
Nancy and Dorain worked at the local Tex-Mex restaurant El Chico, Nancy as a server for over 42 years and Dorain as a manager and hourly supervisor for over 22 years, plus a few years at an earlier time. Both known for their welcoming personalities and their steady work habits, they continue to smile and laugh and enjoy the company of others.
Nancy remembers especially the consistency — “the thing I learned the most from El Chico” — that her work and manager Bruce Juback provided. She could count on a steady routine and a clear and unchanging set of rules. She says this style of operation produced incredible loyalty among the employees.
They both pointed out how the restaurant employees formed a second family and home for them, and they both thought they would retire from there. Their manager Bruce had once remarked, “This building will close around you.”
When the restaurant finally closed its doors for good at the end of last year, their staff included 11 long-time employees of more than 14 years with the company. Several former employees came back to work the final few months, including a school teacher 30 years removed from her first stint there.
In their continuing gracious style, they pointed out that six of those 11 worked in the kitchen, a part of the staff that rarely gets “pats on the back.” One cook drove in from Houston for 35 years, another from Angleton for 25 years. Three of the line cooks worked 23, 17 and 14 years, and a prep cook had put in 23 years. The working conditions at El Chico had definitely engendered a deep loyalty among the staff.
In early December, at the Christmas party less than a month from closing, the staff began to write some remembrances on the walls. Customers soon followed suit, with friendly and loving remembrances. The workers also enjoyed the many times their patrons stopped and related stories of their experiences of one of their favorite places.
Despite their smiles and laughter in our conversation, Nancy and Dorain also expressed some deep pain and regret. The El Chico corporation assisted in looking for a new location, but they required a move-in ready restaurant. They did not want to suffer a lengthy transition period, especially around the busy holiday season. The staff felt on a “rollercoaster ride,” as they examined various sites, never finding a suitable place.
They faced the inevitable closing with great dismay and disappointment. They would soon lose their income and their insurance benefits. But the weight of their emotional loss pressed on them the hardest.
“El Chico was like a home for me,” Nancy said.
“I know the El Chico system and how things worked there,” Dorain said. “The whole world around us has moved on now.”
The ultimate time came. “It was like a death to me,” Nancy said. “And closing day was like a funeral. I wanted just to get it over with, then I didn’t want it to end.”
Fortunately, Nancy, who had no other income, found a job very quickly. She thought maybe she could find a job in a school cafeteria, but a neighbor referred her to a local grocery chain that even offered benefits.
Dorain has filed for unemployment for the first time in over 30 years. “Looking for a job is a completely different thing now.” Whereas El Chico still worked with paper applications and in-person interviews, she now has to go online in her search for work.
They both still look forward to what may come. “I’ll be with a new set of people,” Dorain reassures me. “I’m still good.”
Always smiling and looking up, Nancy concludes, “Everything I learned at El Chico prepared me for the rest of my life. We went out on top.”
Nancy and Dorain both shared significant aspects of their faith lives, which they carry with them constantly. I will explore some of these meaningful touchstones next week.
