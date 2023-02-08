Today I continue with the story of two wonderful women who together spent nearly 70 years combined at the local Tex-Mex restaurant El Chico. They both shared with me significant aspects of their faith-lives which have carried them through the low tide of the pandemic and the unexpected closing of their long-standing workplace. They each carry with them a deep spiritual foundation which undergirds their smiling, cheerful personalities every day.
Raised in the Roman Catholic church, Nancy Pearson also attended Catholic school, but when she moved out of the house, she felt lonely and fearful. She began to drink heavily and engaged in some “risky dating,” not realizing her behavior was not “normal” but actually dangerous and extreme.
The birth of her son became a life-changing event. She gave up alcohol for Lent that year. Then a preacher friend of hers said to her, “Nancy, you’re carrying all the sins of your past on your back.” She came to understand that “God was there with me all the time, during all the bad choices.” Jesus was not off somewhere else, waiting for her to come to him. She felt a loving presence — “He was right there, all the time,” she said. Now she feels a deep and lasting peace, knowing that “I’m always blessed, even in my imperfections.”
Dorain Farciert said she “came to the Lord” at age 9 at a church camp for low-income kids. Her divorced parents never attended church but sent her to the camp for several summers. She felt accepted there, as a camp counselor prayed with her. She started going to a Church of Christ with her grandparents and was baptized at 14.
But Farciert left the church, and though underage, began to drink regularly. She married at 16, then realized, “This is not how I want to live my life.” In a conscious decision to change, she re-dedicated her life to God in an Assembly of God church and never drank again.
She now knows “God’s going to take care of me. I’m not panicked” by difficult times in her life. She still cries over the loss of El Chico. “My tears are for the loss of what we had,” she said. Though sad, “I don’t lose my faith and joy.”
Pearson admiringly says, “Dorain is like a child loving Jesus. It’s wonderful to watch how she walks the walk all the time.”
Pearson and Farciert both experienced a tragic blow as “the best job we ever had” just vanished around them. The family feeling that developed among the restaurant staff, as well as the broader support and encouragement from their patron base, reassured them and eased a good bit of the pain. Yet the true source of their strength to endure lies even deeper — in the foundation based in their faith in God’s love and faithfulness.
Farciert speaks for Pearson as well when she says, “I’m still good. My faith is in God. El Chico is not my provider. God is my provider.”
