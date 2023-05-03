We have just moved into AANHPI Heritage Month. That especially long acronym points to the various widespread and diverse groups of Americans which include folks from across the Asian continent and from the Pacific islands of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia, as well as native Hawaiians.
“This is a celebration of our history, of our culture … and all the different ways in which our community has really demonstrated that we’re not only here to stay, we are a part of this fabric — a part of this country,” explained Cynthia Choi, co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action and co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate. She encourages people to share stories and work to debunk myths about Asian communities. “Our history is also filled with incredible stories of resilience, of persistence, of determination, to fight for our basic rights,” she said.
The original impetus for the celebration came from a Washington staffer, Jeanie Jew, who shared her idea with Congressional Rep. Frank Horton of New York. Jew’s great-grandfather, M.Y. Lee, came to the United States from China in the 1800s and helped build the transcontinental railroad. He became a prominent businessman in California and later traveled to Oregon, where he was killed during a period of unrest and anti-Asian sentiment.
Horton, a native of Cuero and LSU graduate before moving to New York, told Congress in 1992, “Mrs. Jew turned a personal tragedy in her family history into a positive force,” In 1977, he tried unsuccessfully to pass a bill setting aside up to ten days to recognize Asian Americans. He continued to try, and the next year Congress passed a joint resolution which “authorized and requested” the president to proclaim the 7-day period beginning May 4, 1979, as Asian Pacific American Heritage Week.
In 1992, Congress approved a bill designating all of May as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. The legislation referenced two key dates: May 7 and 10. The first Japanese immigrants arrived in the United States on May 7, 1843. Golden Spike Day — May 10, 1869 — recognizes the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the U.S.
Connecting the East and West coasts, the railroad used 15,000 to 20,000 Chinese immigrants as major components of its construction.
“Initially, construction superintendent James Strobridge deemed the immigrants unfit for the job,” says Rina Torchinsky of National Public Radio. “But the railroad needed workers, and many white people weren’t interested.”
Working under brutal conditions, Chinese workers did not receive the same pay as their white counterparts, according to the Chinese Railroad Workers in North America Project of Stanford University. They also had to pay for their own food and work longer hours.
Japanese immigrants have had a major impact in the Southeast Texas rice belt. In 1900, only 13 Japanese citizens lived in the entire state of Texas. Soon afterward, many more flowed here during a wave of major immigration.
In 1904, in an effort to improve the state’s rice industry, the Houston Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Pacific Railroad specifically invited Seito Saibara, a former university president and the first Christian member of Japanese parliament. He immediately sent word to his wife, Taiko, and oldest son, Kiyoaki, and asked them to bring from Japan 300 pounds of shinriki rice, a strain never before seen in the United States. They also brought seeds as a gift from the emperor of Japan.
“For the early rice colonies in Texas, this was a strategic migration on the part of the Japanese government and in collaboration with very prominent white rice farmers and the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” says Megan White, a PhD candidate at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Although Texas had the first mechanized rice industry in the world, the rice Texas farmers grew did not fit the new technology. “They noticed it was crumbling in the milling process,” White says. “They were losing half their crop. But Japanese rice was proven to be much more resilient.”
The Saibara family, credited with establishing the Gulf Coast rice industry, began planting south of Houston, near Webster. Thirty other Japanese colonists joined the effort.
The Naturalization Act of 1906 greatly curtailed the Japanese migration. Frustrated by the lack of a path to citizenship, Saibara left the country to begin a rice colony in Brazil. His son, Kiyoaki, did not become an American citizen until 1953, after the Immigration and Nationality Act abolished racial restrictions on naturalization.
AANHPI covers a very broad group of Americans, representing many different ethnicities and native cultures. “I tell people it’s not about the term. It’s about the context and actions we take,” says An Tuan Nguyen, clinical assistant professor of Asian American Studies at the University of Houston. “We have to be more attentive, inclusive, supportive, and even more appreciative of each other’s cultures.”
