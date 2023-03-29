People mark time and seasons in various ways. For example, just when does spring begin? You might say technically it began about a week ago at the vernal equinox. Others may look for different harbingers of when the season of new life starts, such as when they see the first robin or when the ground temperature consistently stays above 50 degrees.
For me, the dull shades of winter do not slide completely away until around noon local time Thursday in Washington, D.C., and New York City. Then the gates will open, the teams will take the fields, and the pitchers will start their windups for the first game of the major league baseball season – Opening Day! Spring has arrived!
Ballplayers through the years share this fan’s elevated anticipation. Joe DiMaggio said, “You look forward to (Opening Day) like a birthday party when you’re a kid. You think something wonderful is going to happen.” Pete Rose agrees. “It’s like Christmas, except it’s warmer.”
Once every year we share in this promise of a new day and new beginnings. Hope fills our hearts. Every player has potential. Every team shares first place. Green fields filled with sun lay ahead for the next several months. “People ask me what I do in winter when there’s no baseball,” says Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby. “I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.”
Despite the deep-felt rejuvenation that comes with a new season, baseball also reminds us that nothing lasts forever. If no one made an out, a game could go on forever, even with the new pitch clock rule. Yet every game must produce a winner and a loser. You get just three strikes, and only three. Three outs, then you change sides. Even our favorite, best-loved teams hit the basement sometimes.
The late baseball commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti valued the power of baseball “to keep the memory of sunshine and high skies alive.” Yet he also knows the game can bring disappointment and shattered dreams.
“It breaks your heart. It is designed to break your heart,” he said. “The game begins in the spring, when everything else begins again, and it blossoms in the summer, filling the afternoons and evenings, and then as soon as the chill rains come, it stops and leaves you to face the fall alone.”
Baseball simply highlights what we know from living every day. We all pass through long, cold winters in which we stumble through difficult choices and walk down dark, threatening paths. We long for refuge and shelter, and we struggle to find the strength to endure. We hunger for reassurance that bolsters our hope in new possibilities and new beginnings.
Some cynically resign themselves to concluding that nothing ever lasts, and that nothing can deter the fading illusion of the child-like hope for joy. Yet others, like DiMaggio and Rose — and me! — never give in and continually revel in the anticipation of birthday parties and Christmas celebrations — and the start of a new baseball season.
If baseball is just a game, as many say, then “the Grand Canyon is only a hole in Arizona,” retorts famed columnist George Will. Baseball “keeps time fat and slow and lazy,” adds Giamatti. The rhythm of the game reflects some of our basic impulses every day — “to go out and back, to leave and to return home, to set the order of the day and to organize the daylight.”
So that we do not take any of this too seriously, slugger Willie Stargell reminds us, “When they start the game, they don’t yell, ‘Work ball!’ They say, ‘Play ball!’”
