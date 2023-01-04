Joanne Bland has hope for the future.
“Movements for social change are like jigsaw puzzles,” she said. “Everyone is a piece. If your piece is missing, the picture is not complete. Why? Because you’re the most important piece.”
Bland marched with the “foot soldiers” on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on “Bloody Sunday” in 1965. Now she gives tours that she calls “Journeys for the Soul,” excursions through locations of significant events from the civil rights movement in the Selma area.
The 2014 feature film “Selma” vividly depicts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s march from Selma to Montgomery to secure equal voting rights in 1965, and highlighted events on the Edmond Pettus Bridge. Despite the bridge’s notoriety, very few people know much about Edmund Pettus.
Born in Limestone County, Alabama, in 1821, Pettus became an attorney and an Army officer in the Mexican War in the late 1840s. Wounded several times, he reached the rank of general in the Confederate Army. Although an influential leader in the state Democratic party, he never held public office until he reached the age of 75 when he won election to the U.S. Senate. He served there for 10 years, until his death in 1907.
Pettus served as chairman of the Alabama state delegation to the Democratic National Convention for more than two decades and as the last Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan during Reconstruction in Alabama.
According to EnclyclopediaOfAlabama.org, “The Klan operated as the military wing of the Democratic Party in Alabama.” State historian Wayne Flynt says on the Smithsonian Magazine website, “The conservative Democratic Party [in Alabama] was attempting to restore the old order, to disenfranchise blacks, to create a servile labor force.” University of Alabama history professor John Giggie adds, “Pettus became for Alabama’s white citizens in the decades after the Civil War, a living testament to the power of whites to sculpt a society modeled after slave society.”
Built in 1940, the Edmund Pettus Bridge has ironically become linked with the 1965 voting rights march. On March 7, about 600 marchers led by John Lewis and Hosea Williams gathered at the bridge. Local law enforcement, Alabama state troopers, and a “citizens posse” violently confronted the crowd of “foot soldiers” with nightsticks, tear gas and whips after the walkers refused to turn back. The confrontation resulted in the hospitalization of 15, and the day become known as “Bloody Sunday.”
On March 17, the marchers tried again, now with a group that totaled 8,000 and included Dr. King. Once on the road and past Selma, their number increased, eventually reaching 25,000 as they entered Montgomery, the state capital. Impressed by the need for reform, President Lyndon Johnson called for comprehensive legislation to protect voting rights. When the Voting Rights Act of 1965 passed five months later, Lewis said, “President Johnson signed that Act, but it was written by the people of Selma.”
Not surprisingly, many have called for renaming the Edmund Pettus Bridge. In fact, a measure has passed the Alabama state Senate by a 23-3 margin that would seek to make the official name the “Edmund W. Pettus-Foot Soldiers Bridge.” The lettering on the famous bridge would remain unaltered and the name “Foot Soldiers” would appear on a separate sign which would include a silhouette of the marchers.
“Not a single letter would be touched. It would stay intact in its historical context. And at the same time … honor the history that is there and the history that came out of it,” said state Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier, a Democrat from Selma.
Joanne Bland agrees the Edmond Pettus name should remain attached to the bridge. We lose our way when we attempt to change or forget history.
“When you change names, you change history. I walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge,” she says. “All those bad things he did — every time you walk across that bridge, I bet you he rolling in his grave. That’s what grandma would say.”
She says she teaches this history about Selma and the trek beyond slavery, she does not intend to blame anyone or make them feel bad about themselves.
“Hopefully, I’m inspiring that white child with the stories of the past to join with the children of color to make sure this never, ever happens to another people,” she said.
Edmund Pettus and Joanne Bland represent two very different voices in Alabama history — and in American history. We must remember both.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.