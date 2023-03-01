Y ou see them in the malls,
Just walking into walls.
Phone zombies! Phone zombies!
I heard these words the other day on my favorite blues station, B.B. King’s Bluesville, on satellite radio. This funny satire started out as a joke among the members of the band Roomful of Blues, but it also carries a rollicking lament for our times.
With a sense of humor, lyricist Chris Vachon sends a stinging message to all of us wrapped up in the world of technology. The steady, rhythmic bass with striking guitar licks provides an apt accompaniment for a stroll with the living-dead-like existence amidst the sea of cell phones around us at work, at school, at home, everywhere.
They stop, text, and tweet,
In the middle of the street.
Phone zombies!
See them silly walking,
Let their fingers do their talking.
Phone zombies!
As Wes Hamil reflected recently in Modern Medicine, “The world is full of people driving and walking while ‘intexticated.’” The endless possibilities we hold in our hands stir us to restlessness, lest we miss something. “My monkey mind now has a variety of trapezes to swing from,” says blogger Alan Henley. We constantly watch so as never to miss anything, and that struggle to avoid boredom and irrelevance becomes addicting.
I can imagine all the curmudgeons out there joining in a chorus of, “See! We told you so! We knew this would happen!”
Yet we all must stop a moment and acknowledge what a gift our generation has in this amazing tool that we carry with us everywhere. We cannot go back and reverse the last twenty years, but we do need to recognize the limits and dangers that come with the many blessings of living the “modern life.”
We have less face-to-face time with other people, even the ones for whom we genuinely care and love. We spend less time outside. We get fed stories that resemble our current views and reinforce our particular biases. We live in a time of what comedian and author Russell Brand calls an “infodemic,” with a deluge of misinformation and misleading stories.
Since we cannot very likely reverse recent history and return to some clearer, cleaner time, we can move forward in the hope that this technological transformation, like others in the past, will also result in constructive ends.
Technological advances always come with danger, but also with an opportunity to develop wisdom and discernment in new ways. We can help insure a more positive outcome as we take responsibility for setting boundaries. We can value and nurture true and deeper human interaction and concerns over seeking simple entertainment and distraction. We can realize the built-in slant of much internet communication and begin to think critically, asking pertinent and probing questions.
I see myself on both sides of this situation, as I suppose many others do as well. I feel an uncomfortable nervousness and anxiety if I leave home without my phone. So, the finger points to me, too.
I also value the ready opportunity to enjoy my kids, as we stay in touch with each other spread across three different states. Just about wherever I am, I can know if the Astros and Texans won or not, as well as know who has fallen upon tragedy and needs my prayers. I look ahead, optimistic that we all may find positive and constructive ways to make the smartphone and the conveniences it offers a true benefit for each of us and for our world.
Get it out of their pocket
With the speed of a rocket.
Phone zombies! Phone zombies!
(Phone rings …)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.