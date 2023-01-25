What would you do with a surprise bonus of over $30 billion? Before you get too excited, you first must set aside over $10 billion for a rainy day. That still leaves over $20 billion in unexpected funds. What a dilemma!
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with the Texas Legislature, faces just such a decision.
State law requires that a portion of the surplus go to the Economic Stabilization Fund — better known as the Rainy Day Fund — and the State Highway Fund. Projections indicate that this fund, one of the largest of its kind in the country, will max out by 2025.
Sitting on that hefty reserve, the state leadership still has a record amount left to spend. What potential. This special, one-time chance calls for creativity and imagination. Can lawmakers dream a little and discover some interesting and meaningful possibilities?
Abbott proposes to give half of it back in the form of a property tax break and spend the rest on immigration issues along the Texas border.
We hear the constant, perennial plea for lower and lower taxes, while selfishly ignoring the opportunities we have to build stronger, healthier, better-educated communities. Nothing very interesting or creative here.
The national government, not the states, governs immigration concerns. The 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act and the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act no longer adequately address the needs at our borders. All parties involved agree on the need for change, but such a change must come in basic policy, not increased funding. Throwing more funds into a losing situation does not sound very effective or meaningful.
Suggestions from other state leaders include supporting the state’s electrical grid and water system or expanding broadband internet coverage and improving roads — all very needed and welcome projects, yet still very mundane compared with all the options to consider.
Texas may rank among the wealthiest of the states, rich in revenue and reserves, but our state’s rankings in some other areas bring grave concern.
Census Bureau data show Texas ranked 44th in per-pupil spending for K-12 public school systems in 2019, over $2,000 below the national average. Our state ranked above only Arizona, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma and Utah.
The Texas Community College Teachers Association found that Texas ranks lowest among all 50 states in the gender gap in educational attainment and seventh to the lowest in the racial gap in educational attainment. In addition, we rank 46th in student success and 49th in high school graduation rate, according to Scholaroo.
According to a 2021 report of the Southern Poverty Law Center, “research shows that increasing school funding not only raises high school graduation rates but also leads to higher adult wages and a lower likelihood of adult poverty.”
Ask just about any educator, and you will learn not only that money can make a big difference in education. You will likely also receive several examples of how to put those funds to good use.
The Lone Star State has a parallel dismal record in funding for mental health concerns. In fact, according to a recent report from Mental Health America, Texas ranks last among the states in access to mental health care. One major reason lies with the lack of trained mental health professionals available.
In addition, Abbott cut more than $117 million from the state’s Health and Human Services Commission in 2021 to a little more than $93 million in 2022, according to a CNN report.
Texas mental health professionals face the challenge of covering a large population scattered over a very big territory with many remote rural areas. Extended programs and additional qualified workers could make a significant difference.
Dr. Sarah Mallard Wakefield of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine told Scott Simon on NPR last June that “the mental health programs are really about preventing crisis, and I think that they are an important and critical piece of the answer” to reducing the risk of violence.
Funding for education and mental health care present a great start in the creative thinking process — often an uncommon practice in budgetary discussions but one we need to start now as we perch on the edge of great possibilities.
Truly, we may not go this way again. Encourage your lawmakers to take a break from the usual routine political process and dream a little.
