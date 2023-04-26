The mail office once turned down the name of a new Texas settlement which referenced its founder and first white pioneer because another town already existed with a very similar name. To this day, nothing tangible bears his name there — not even a school or a street sign or a park.
This early pioneer then chose to title the place “Kerrsville,” after his good friend, fellow Kentuckian, and colleague in the Texian army, James Kerr. The town later dropped the “s” and became the familiar Hill County town of Kerrville.
The first Anglo settler along the Guadalupe River, Kerr founded the Texas town of Gonzalez but never actually visited Kerrville. His good friend Joshua D. Brown settled in Gonzalez after the war and learned to make cypress shingles while there.
Brown then moved up the Guadalupe and found a grove of cypress trees near what is now the town of Comfort. He began supplying shingles for new developments across central Texas, including the San Antonio and Austin areas.
Brown decided to move farther upriver to set up his own shingle camp. The craftsman sold his property in Gonzalez and headed to the headwaters of the Guadalupe where he found abundant cypress trees and a large spring. In 1846, he, along with nine other shingle makers, established the first known business, a shingle making camp which they called Brownsborough, near what is now downtown Kerrville.
Yes, Joshua D. Brown is the early Texan mentioned above, recognized today as the “Founder of Kerrville.”
He built his family home, a log cabin — 40 feet by 25 feet with rock-lined cellar — near his sawmill on 640 acres he purchased for $2 an acre in the mid-1850s. He also built a two-story log barn with fine chinking.
Soon thereafter, a German master-miller named Christian Dietert and millwright Balthasar Lich started a large grist and sawmill establishing a permanent source of power and protection from floods. Entrepreneur Charles Schreiner rode Kerrville’s newly found popularity and established a family-run empire, owning almost all of Kerrville’s business sectors, including freighting enterprises, retail, wholesale, banking, ranching, marketing, and brokering operations.
The original Brown home site remains today and serves as the Brown Family Cemetery, on Highway 27, on the north side of the Guadalupe River near the Veterans Administration Hospital.
In 1923 Brown family members, serving as trustees of the family cemetery, gave the Women’s Auxiliary of the local American Legion permission to bury local military personnel. The auxiliary had assumed responsibility for providing such burials for former military and World War I veterans who died in the Kerrville community without family or friends who could provide for their interment.
In 1932, the Brown trustees sold the unused portion of the cemetery to the American Legion, which donated 1.7 acres to the Veterans Administration in 1943. With most of the space filled by the time of the Vietnam era, they transferred the land to the National Cemetery System. Today the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery manages the Kerrville National Cemetery, immediately adjacent to the family plots.
Irene Van Winkle, writing in the “West Kerr Current” newspaper, recently noted that “settler Joshua D. Brown warrants tangible recognition of [his] status.” She added that “lately, historians such as Jan Wilkinson and Judith McVay, head of the Joshua D. Brown chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, are urging greater recognition for Brown.”
Last Veteran’s Day (2022), the Daughters of the Republic of Texas held a special ceremony at the grave sites of Joshua D. Brown and his second wife, Sarah Jane Goss in which they provided a physical reminder for the first actual settler to make his home on the upper Guadalupe River. They placed their “Defender of Texas” medallion on Joshua’s grave marker, an award presented to those who rendered military service to the Republic of Texas between April 23,1836, and February 19, 1846.
Apparently humble folks, the Browns seemingly never sought special prominence or notoriety. Maybe they got it right. Name recognition and high ranking status are clearly overrated.
However, the legacy of the Brown family has special personal significance for me. Joshua D. Brown (1816-1876) and Sarah Jane Goss (1834-1892) had a daughter, Eleanor Ann (1851-1937) married Peter Osborne Alonzo Rees (1838-1919). They had a son, Charles Jacob Rees (1889-1976) who married Vera Juanita White (1890-1976).
They had a daughter, Charlcey Jo (1927-2010), who married Paul William Geisler, Sr. (1925-2006). As you may have guessed, they had a son, Paul William Geisler, Jr., who writes to you today.
