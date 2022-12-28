I grew up somewhat soccer-deprived. My first real experience with the world’s most popular sport — known outside the U.S. as “football” — came in PE class in college. We read a book on the rules and took a test. Then the coach threw a ball out on the football field and said, “Go play!”
I have since learned to appreciate the game and have even played some co-ed soccer as well as the fast-paced indoor version. What seemed at first like playing basketball on a football field, “dribbling” a ball with my feet, became for me a great form of exercise. I picked up some strategy and learned about “going to the open space.” Watching a game on television no longer seems boring to me, as I watch the careful maneuvers by each side and find excitement as each side seeks opportunities to make a shot on goal.
Now that I understand the game better, the tight competition of the recent matches of the World Cup competition in Qatar made great viewing. Every goal, when one team actually scored, brought amazing excitement. Several games ended with giant upsets or wild, improbable comebacks. Congratulations to Argentina’s team who took home the winning honors. Superstar Lionel Messi finally won the gold, the hat trick in the final from France’s 24-year-old Kylian Mbappe, perhaps the next great one to take the world stage.
The U.S. team advanced beyond the round-robin phase before they quickly got sent home in their first elimination game. Doing so, the Americans scored an even greater victory for female professional athletes in this country. The men’s and women’s national teams now play under a new collective bargaining agreement that has the teams splitting the bonus money they get from the World Cup in equal parts. When the men’s team advanced to the Round of 16, they secured a payout of at least $13 million. The women’s team will receive an equal share of that money, amounting to more than any prize the women have won in their impressive string of successes.
A couple of controversies hovered over the games at Qatar. Before the first kick-off, the host country announced a ban on the sale of beer in the stadiums, thus breaking a $75 million dollar agreement that a major American beer manufacturer had made with FIFA (the French acronym for International Association Football Federation, the international organization that governs soccer/football around the world).
How would the fans react? Could they tolerate a soccer match without their usual refreshment? Of course some people became angry, but many seemed to understand. One person considered it a part of the culture in this Muslim-majority country and respected the decision. Another said maybe without beer the people would pay more attention to the match on the field.
The conflict over Qatar’s record on human rights policies and the poor labor conditions for the workers who built the event’s facilities will linger longer than the discomfort caused by the lack of alcohol at the games. Fingers pointed from both sides. Some wondered why a place like Qatar should host the greatest sporting event in the world. Others accused the Western world of hypocrisy, considering the treatment of immigrants and migrant workers on its territory.
Fans found themselves caught between an urge to boycott Qatari-sponsored activities and the desire to continue with the flow and enjoy the great occasion. Not unique to soccer, a similar dilemma plagued the Winter Olympics in China this year. These controversies go far beyond the world of sports, as well.
Jules Boykoff, a social science professor at Pacific University, recommends a third option. A former professional soccer player himself, Boykoff says “we can cheer for the teams and players we like at the World Cup while also fiercely critiquing the injustices baked into the event.”
Boykoff’s third way intrigues me. We certainly find ourselves many times in many ways caught between two opposing emotions — often represented by two opposing viewpoints from two opposing tribes. Perhaps we can apply his wisdom and seek a “third way” ourselves. We can try to develop a different path from complete quiescence on one hand or engaging in an aggressive attack on the other.
Let us all look for a “third way,” and create one, when needed.
