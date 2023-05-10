You might know the old story about St. Peter taking a newcomer on a tour of heaven. As they walk down a long hallway, they pass a room full of people. The guide instructs his partner to whisper as they pass. When they reach the end of that passageway, the new resident asks why they had to remain quiet. St. Peter replies, “That’s the room for the Lutherans, and they think they’re the only ones here.”
I chose to say “Lutherans,” being one myself. You can fill in that blank with any other denomination or faith group of your choice. Seemingly every religious group has a tendency to claim an exclusive possession of a key “truth” that moves them a notch higher than all others.
We love to poke fun at the differences among us. For example, how many does it take to change a light bulb?
Lutherans: Change, why change? We liked the old one.
Methodists? Ten, one to change the light bulb and nine to plan the covered dish dinner and fellowship time.
Calvinists? A: None. Lights will go on and off at predestined times.
Episcopalians? A: None. They always use candles.
TV evangelists? A: One. But for the message of hope to continue to go forth, send in your donation today.
Youth pastors? A: No one knows; youth pastors aren’t around long enough for a light bulb to burn out.
Digging deeper we find that differences go deeper than changing light bulbs. In the Lord’s Prayer, the fundamental prayer of the faithful, some ask for forgiveness of their “debts,” and others ask for remission of their “trespasses.” Newer versions go with the simpler term “sins.”
Some groups close the prayer with “forever, Amen,” while others feel a need for more emphasis at the end and pray “forever and ever, Amen.”
At the very beginning, the earliest Christian leaders faced several divisions among themselves. They held several councils to develop a concise statement of faith that could unite the whole church. The two core statements they developed, the Nicene Creed and the Apostles Creed, both use the term “holy catholic church” to highlight the universal (the true meaning of “catholic”) the thread that connects all Christian believers.
Ironically, this attempt at unity causes deep resentments between some denominations today. I grew up in a Lutheran church that substituted “Christian” for the word “catholic,” to avoid any mention of their deep-seated historical rivalry. Today, most in my tradition have returned to the original text, trying to recapture the original intent.
All this is to say that any show of cross-denominational or interfaith cooperation draws special notice and appeal. The month of May offers a very special opportunity for an international and ecumenical time of prayer and action.
Not worrying about changing light bulbs or “trespasses” versus “debts,” the “Thy Kingdom Come” movement brings together more than 100 denominations from 172 countries to pray for our broken world — including our broken church — to focus on the core foundation of Christianity: God’s gracious love and forgiveness, incarnated in the life of Jesus.
In 2016, the archbishops of Canterbury and York of the Church of England set aside the time from Ascension Day (40 days after Easter, this year May 18) and Pentecost Sunday (50 days after Easter, May 28) as a time to pray for God’s love to impact friends and family.
Building on references in the New Testament — that include many rooms in God’s house, neither Jew nor Greek nor male or female, many sheep not of this fold, and the least of these — they invite all Christians to unite together to pray that the world would know the loving ways of Jesus and that those who claim Christ would let their prayers flow into compassionate action.
This year the effort involves a cross-section of Christianity, including among others Roman Catholic, Baptist, Anglican, Methodist, Coptic and, of course, Lutheran. They all call the church back to its roots in the love of God through Jesus.
“We hope that no matter the darkness, pain, or isolation experienced that the light of Christ will reveal a deeper joy,” said Teresa Carvalho, a Roman Catholic evangelist from England.
Getting personal and specific, participants should chose five persons for whom to pray, then also take action to love and serve those listed, as well as all others in need. The Rev. Robin Reeves-Kautz, rector at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Lake Jackson, has more information for any interested.
How many Christians does it take to show the self-giving love of God for the people next to us and around the world? Every one of us.
