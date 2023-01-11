One of my favorite preachers and writers, Frederick Buechner, died last August at the age of 96 at his home in Vermont. One of his most famous quotes involves the concept of vocation. How do we know or recognize our calling? What deep force pulls us away from self-indulgence into a life that truly can make a difference?
“Your vocation in life is where your greatest joy meets the world’s greatest need.” We need both parts — our deep gladness and joy, together with the hungers and needs in the world.
These two facets taken together form the core of a person’s existence — truly a calling from beyond simply our inner feelings and desires.
Two personal examples come to mind when I think about that strong a bond built within a person to their calling. Nothing can break down this union.
An old trumpet player retired to Mexico after a long and successful career of celebrity. He intended to put his horn down, never to play again. He wanted — he needed — a total break, a chance to relax and “enjoy life.”
Something happened that he never expected. He couldn’t do it! That horn almost had power of its own to pull him back. He picked it up and played for a little while every day. Then for an hour, then two, then three. Soon he played four hours every day. He wandered into town and met some local musicians. Soon he gathered with them for regular jam sessions, continuing to exercise his deep passion.
Then he realized the truth in front of him, which he probably knew all along. He’s a trumpeter. Of course, he had retired from the bright lights of the stage and the arduous recording sessions. He gladly left all of that behind, but he realized a deeper truth — his trumpet-playing was part of him. Putting it aside meant putting aside part of himself.
This brilliant trumpeter performed one evening in 2008 at the Clarion at Brazosport College. The night before his performance, he conducted an informal workshop for all the music students in the Brazosport ISD. He interspersed personal stories with wonderful runs and soothing tones and wistful riffs on his prize trumpet. He constantly stressed “practice” to the young musicians. His passion for his trumpet, for music, and for teaching the next generation all shined through.
Once away from all the dazzling opportunities of celebrity, Doc Severinsen realized that his fame never completely defined him. He really could walk away from most of that. His love for music and his trumpet defined him, and he has hung on to it today, at the age of 95.
I also remember a dear personal friend, Pastor Bernard Kern, who constantly became involved in ways to help others. Executive director for Goodwill Industries in Fort Worth, Bernie reluctantly stepped away from his leadership role and moved into retirement himself.
He never lost his love for racquetball, and we played often. He also continued his relationships with other service groups and organizations. He enjoyed working together with folks from different ethnic backgrounds and diverse faith groups.
One day, at a meeting of an interfaith group working for peace among the peoples of the world, Bernie remarked he “must be getting too old for this.” He really considered giving it up and finding some other way to enjoy his life. A Muslim committee member who knew him well told him, “Pastor Kern, you will never do that.” Bernie rebuffed him, saying, “No, I’m seriously considering quitting all this.” His friend and confidant reassured him. “You will never give this work up. Seeking ways to find peace with your brothers and sister is what you do! It’s who you are! No, you will never give it up.”
His friend was correct, of course. Bernie continued following his passion. Just a little nudge from a friend reminded him and encouraged him along his journey for peace.
The question of vocation meets each of us, and not just around retirement time. Young people of all types also raise the perennial question, “Who am I?” Far from frivolous navel-gazing, this question drives all of us to explore our own sense of vocation. And we may find ourselves often re-asking and re-seeking which visions and paths to follow.
Buechner gives us a hint of where and how to go: “Your vocation in life is where your greatest joy meets the world’s greatest need.”
