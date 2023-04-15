You’ve heard the expression; you are what you eat? Well, we also are what we read. It’s US National Librarian Day today! Let’s talk about the importance of libraries. I once had the great honor of attending a workshop with Dr. Stephen Krashen. He is the absolute guru of English as a Second Language (ESL) education in the field of linguistics and is referred to as the “father of second language acquisition.”
I studied his second language learning theories in university and again when I did my masters in Second Language Acquisition Education at UH. I asked Dr. Krashen, “What is the single most important thing educators can do to help non-English speakers learn English?” I prepared myself for a complicated answer. I was surprised when he answered, “Good libraries.” He went on to say, “Read, read, read!” Children need to have excellent libraries in their schools and in their neighborhoods. Focus on the libraries.”
Personally, I don’t remember having librarians at my schools growing up who engaged with me or gave personal direction with my reading, but I had a wonderful friend, Jennifer, who was a voracious reader. We rode the bus together and she would pass me every book she finished, “Here Lauri, read this, you will love it! Just turn it in before it’s due to the library.”
Jennifer was my “librarian” growing up and I loved the books she recommended on the bus to Artondale Elementary School from 3rd-6th grades. I still remember every book I read during those elementary years. Wonderful worlds and words were opened to me, thanks to my friend. I was fortunate to have Jennifer in my life.
My mother-in-law was a librarian in Seattle and my aunt who lived to be 103, was a public-school librarian in Tacoma. I might add, both of them had minds as sharp as a tack. Does it have anything to do with reading? I don’t know, but we do know that reading improves cognitive development.
When you read to a child, it affects how they think and learn. Reading stimulates and increases brain function. It exposes children to better grammar, increased vocabulary and better comprehension.
Dr. Stephen Krashen said “FVR (free voluntary reading) has a dramatic effect on second-language learners, vocabulary acquisition, cognitive development, and writing style, and is the key to linguistic improvement.”
Silent reading time was a part of our day growing up in elementary school. I also remember when teachers read to us. I specifically remember the first time I heard my teacher read “Charlotte’s Web” in third grade and in the sixth grade, my teacher read “The Blue Man,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” and “The White Mountains.”
The whole class sat on the edge of their chairs enthralled with these stories. Those were moments far more powerful and memorable than filling out any math or language worksheet. I couldn’t wait to come in from recess and listen to my teacher read!
Did you further know that reading might make you a nicer person?
Keith Oatley, cognitive psychologist writes that “When we read about other people, we can imagine ourselves into their position and we can imagine it’s like being that person. . . . That enables us to better understand people, and better cooperate with them.”
Reading develops empathy, and doesn’t our culture need that? Reading also helps a person relax, slow down, concentrate and ultimately destress. This is key in a culture where anxiety is on the rise.
How about bonding with your child over a good book?
Bedtime stories with a young child are crucial. When you share a book with a child, it will increase the bond between you.
If you develop a nightly routine of reading a good book together, your child will remember those sweet times for the rest of their life. You are providing a safe and calm environment for your child to relax and prepare for a good night’s rest.
I recently asked my grown kids, who attended schools in BISD, if they have memories of the librarians in their schools. I am delighted to say, each of them had good things to say about the librarians and how they gave them recommendations based on their interests.
I’m grateful to those librarians for going the extra mile and caring for my kids and taking the time to share their love for literature. As a former teacher, I know I speak for my colleagues when I say, I am so grateful for those librarians who came to my rescue when I had technical issues in the classroom.
We need to protect and support our libraries and value the position of librarian in our communities and schools. The trained and qualified librarian who comes alongside a child and understands their interests, their reading level, and recognizes what kind of books that would turn them on to reading, is invaluable.
I am who I am today in part because of the books Jennifer suggested during the impressionable years in elementary school. I want to wish all the school and community librarians a very Happy US National Librarian Day!
Thank you for all you do for our educational system, our communities, our culture, and most importantly, for our children!
