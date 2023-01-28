It’s easy to think the rest of the world has everything figured out, isn’t it? That can be debilitating, especially for people who think they’re supposed to be at the top of their own game.
I have always believed in the power of asking questions, though, even if it exposes the humiliating truth — that, horror upon horrors, none of us knows it all. In fact, the most empowering things I have done for myself involved first admitting I didn’t know something.
As publisher of this paper and a vice president of our parent company, I deal in a lot of numbers — far more than my Bachelor of Journalism degree prepared me for, if I’m honest. In the six years since moving to the publisher’s office I have learned to read profit and loss statements like, well, a boss. That didn’t happen by accident. I asked smart people for their help, I listened and put in the effort to get better.
There are business-world acronyms I’ll never get and don’t care to. Journalists declare war on acronyms, but I have learned that sales executives, especially, love them. Most every corporate-level meeting includes my hand shooting up to ask “what does that stand for?” I’m in good company there, though, since the chairman of our board does the same thing. He’s a journalist as well. Every time one of us asks “what does that stand for?” we find out several people in the room also wondered. Yet they nodded their heads, content to let the point pass, thus missing out on the message and a chance to learn.
In a professional, personal or volunteer setting, when I feel stuck and intimidated, admitting I am beyond my depth and asking for help always pays dividends.
This week our newspaper company was called upon to crunch numbers on something that could get us a good amount of business. But as with any bid, the margin between profit and loss can be thin, and I wanted to make sure we did it correctly. So I took a deep breath and asked for help from those more experienced in that particular facet of the job than myself.
Multiple meetings and shared spreadsheets later, two things happened: I learned things that make me more confident the next time this type of thing arises, and I found out nobody had all the answers. I just thought they knew it all, but really, they were doing the best they could just like I was; they had just been doing it longer.
Really, everyone had much to learn, and by digging into the subject together, everyone got better.
Asking questions is the secret to personal improvement and the silver bullet to defeat ignorance, and it’s one of the greatest skills gained from my journalism training and practiced daily as a reporter. It seems simple, but not everyone does it. That’s because it takes courage to admit when you don’t know something. We fear ridicule, when really what others feel a lot of times is relief at seeing your vulnerability because they also don’t know everything and probably fear you do.
In education, in the workplace and at home in our families, let’s prioritize asking questions. Let’s praise our co-workers, friends and children when they do.
There is nothing more empowering than curiosity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.