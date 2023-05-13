The 16-page report detailing disgusting accusations against state Rep. Bryan Slaton, a Royse City Republican, calls them only Hannah W. and Emily J.
What they did ensured an accused hypocrite groomer at the Capitol would no longer carry the benefits of the office to which his conservative voters entrusted him.
Hannah and Emily are a 19-year-old aide and 21-year-old intern who accompanied a 19-year-old friend to Slaton’s Austin condo and saw him ply her with Yeti cup-sized pours of rum and Coke so strong she got dizzy and had double vision.
The young woman had sex with the married state representative that night, according to statements from the friends and Slaton’s own admission to a colleague. One friend said the girl sought the morning-after pill the next day.
She is an aide at the Capitol. Slaton was her boss. The balance of power fell totally in Slaton’s favor, and he not only gave the underage woman alcohol, but he groomed her and had sex with her when her ability to consent at all was in question, according to findings from the Texas House Committee on General Investigating. Their report can be found at https://house.texas.gov/_media/pdf/committees/report.pdf
Hannah W. and Emily J. told their bosses — other state representatives — and spoke to the committee that conducted the investigation. They knew the relationship ran afoul of House rules, they said, because of sexual harassment training they took when they started working at the Capitol.
Slaton resigned Monday, but The Texas House of Representatives took the unprecedented step the next day by voting to expel him as well, so he could no longer get the per-diem payment legislators get during session or other benefits of the office.
It’s a shameful situation, the details of which will make you sick, but the action taken both by the young Capitol employees and the the House represents progress from 20 years ago when sexual harassment of interns and aides was an open secret.
Sexual harassment prevention and education have evolved in the decades since a young intern reported to Lake Jackson police that then-state senator Buster Brown had made sexual advances toward her and made her uncomfortable at work.
At the time, her action was all but unheard of. Police took her accusation seriously, then-District Attorney Jeri Yenne did not shy away from holding the powerful lawmaker accountable, and the woman got justice — complete with an on-the-record apology.
She was brave. So were the women who reported Slaton’s actions, even though the committee report shows the lawmaker tried to influence their friend to stop them.
The state legislature is to be lauded for creating a culture, albiet over decades, that not only provides an avenue for people to report wrongdoing but puts the onus on the witness who sees something to say something.
Slaton’s alleged actions show that culture has not stopped all bad actors, but the way the House unanimously voted to oust him should put would-be harassers on notice that actions can and should have consequences.
