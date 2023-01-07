The debacle involving New York Congressman-elect George Santos is cause for both accolades and concern when it comes to local news.
On the one hand, a small weekly newspaper, the Long Island Leader, sniffed out problems with the candidate’s dream bio prior to the election and reported Santos’ claimed real estate prowess seemed untrue, as he lived in a rented apartment in a row house in Queens, N.Y. On the other hand, the giant New York Times and all other media outlets failed to pick up on the smaller paper’s work and provide the megaphone needed to expose the resume of lies in time for a larger number of voters to make an informed decision.
The Leader went so far as to call the candidate “sketchy” and “unprincipled” and endorse the Democrat in the race, something the conservative paper was loathe to do. Despite readership that includes some big names in media, no one picked up the story, the Washington Post reported in the aftermath of the scandal going national.
“It was the stuff national headlines are supposed to be built on: A hyperlocal outlet like the Leader does the legwork, regional papers verify and amplify the story, and before long an emerging political scandal is being broadcast coast to coast,” the Post story read. “But that system, which has atrophied for decades amid the destruction of news economies, appears to have failed completely this time.”
To fill those in who might not have long tuned out politics, especially New York politics, here’s a primer. Trust me, there’s a lesson to be had here that applies to us right here in Texas and Brazoria County.
People expect some distinct truth-twisting from candidates, particularly those with sights set on Washington. But what news outlets have reported about Congressman-elect Santos goes far beyond standard resume plumping.
Degrees from two universities? Never earned them. Jobs at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs? Never had ’em. The 13 properties owned by his family that got rich in real estate? Not theirs. That charity organization he claimed to start to rescue puppies and kittens? You guessed it. Did not exist. His family also did not survive the Holocaust, as he claimed.
Santos claimed four of his employees died in the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Florida in 2016. After reporters found no such tie, he now claims they were “potential employees” but did not provide their names. In the sense that any human could be a potential employee, that could be true, but with Santos’ list of lies, it’s hard to give him even a smidge of benefit of the doubt on anything.
The reality, which came to light too late, is that Santos’ record shows evictions, credit card debt, involvement with a company the Securities and Exchange Commission called a Ponzi scheme and potential fraud charges in Brazil for using a stolen checkbook to buy clothing. When he said he was working at Goldman Sachs he actually was working in customer service for Dish Network, the Times reported.
That’s not to say one must be rich or well-connected to be elected to Congress. The problem is the fabrication of qualifications and lying about where his money came from. Character should be the first and most important qualification for holding public office.
We know all that we know of Santos’ lies because of a New York Times report that came too late to have an impact on the election. Majority Republicans in the new Congress are stuck with Santos and appear afraid to alienate him when they need every vote possible to get a speaker elected.
The Times acknow-ledges its focus on local news has eroded as it has evolved to a national publication. So the New York Times, one of the biggest newsrooms in the country, says it didn’t have enough staff to focus on a congressional race in, um, New York or even, it seems, to have someone skim hyperlocal papers for headlines that might deserve further reporting.
It’s no secret to us at The Facts that Houston news outlets read our paper. They tell us and often compliment us on the work we do. Sometimes they credit us when they pick up our stories and make them their own, but mostly they do not. I have groused about that for 25 years, but it’s a good thing for our news to get amplified to a larger audience.
Local newspapers like ours are a vital part of the news ecosystem, as are regional and metropolitan papers. As newspapers shrink and others close, there are fewer watchdogs. That’s never a good thing for people who expect honesty and demand accountability from those who represent us.
Local news is our franchise. We need your story tips and your readership to fulfill our responsibility.
