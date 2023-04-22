The world feels scarier this week, a consequence of acts of random, senseless, deadly violence targeting people who committed simple, everyday mistakes.
What caused a 16-year-old boy in Missouri, a 20-year-old woman in upstate New York and two cheerleaders in Elgin to be shot? We can’t crawl into the minds of the shooters, but there’s no doubt ours has become a culture more fearful, less tolerant and quicker to act than to use rational thought.
A 16-year-old boy ringing the doorbell of the wrong house, expecting to see his siblings on the other side, instead was met with bullets, the first to the head, then another. The 84-year-old homeowner said he had been “scared to death” the person at his door would hurt him.
A group of friends in a caravan got lost, pulled into the wrong driveway in upstate New York to get their bearings and had begun to turn around and leave. A 20-year-old woman paid for that with her life as a 65-year-old man shot her dead in the passenger seat of the last car to leave.
And closer to home, a Woodlands Elite cheerleader on the long carpool home from practice tried to get into the wrong car in a grocery store parking lot in Elgin thinking it was hers. After realizing her mistake when she saw a man sitting inside, she rushed back to a teammate’s car. The man approached the car, and as she rolled down the window of the friend’s car to apologize, he started shooting, according to published reports. The 25-year-old man is charged with shooting at the four girls inside the car, grazing one and seriously wounding another.
By all rational accounts, none of these young victims appeared menacing. None of them threatened anyone. They merely paid a very high price for the inattention or lack of direction all of us have experienced.
It’s easy to see ourselves in these victims. Worse, it’s easy to see our children in them.
My family laughs that I walk to the wrong car all the time. I once opened the door of a truck outside a convenience store that vaguely resembled my husband’s, only to have another man look back at me. The only consequence? The laughter of that man and relentless teasing from Ryan and our son, who had watched the whole thing.
I’m lost without my phone’s GPS, even with it sometimes. It’s entirely believable I would go to Northeast 115th Street when I set out for Northeast 115th Terrace or turn down the wrong long, rural driveway. Anybody could, and any of us could become victims.
Political messaging of all stripes and 24-hour news stations harp on our differences and use fear-mongering to make us paranoid. Social media and algorithms that know a little about our interests push us only things that align with our leanings. The media diet we consume through those channels carries the power to shape our personalities entirely with little to balance the extremes designed to push us to action. Unless we seek it out, there is no variety to challenge our thinking or widen our worldview.
The problem in these “wrong address” type of shootings isn’t the guns. It is certainly not the desire to protect ourselves. It’s the paranoid rush to judgment that our fellow man is our enemy. For that, there is plenty of blame to go around.
