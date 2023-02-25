Velasco Drainage District officials want the Texas Legislature to fund the $246 million local share of hurricane protection work to be done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and we should do all in our power to make ourselves heard in Austin so they will.
The decision by the Corps to allocate $704 million in levee repairs is a mixed bag. The work is needed, and the allocation is a good one. However, when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approached the drainage district to partner on the Freeport section of the Sabine to Galveston project, the district made it clear it did not have funding for the local match and would rely on money from the General Land Office.
That funding is now not guaranteed, and the local match could leave Velasco Drainage District taxpayers saddled with an untenable $246 million that will have to be paid by hefty local tax hikes unless the state steps in to help.
There is no question major flood and storm protection would benefit more than just Brazosport taxpayers. Our area has a huge impact on the state’s economy through both tourism and industry, and a prosperous Texas depends in no small part on a prosperous Brazoria County. The state has more than the means to fund the Velasco Drainage District’s portion of the work. Legislators in Austin are right now deciding how to allocate a $32.7 billion budget surplus. There is no doubt this project should rank high on their list.
And Brazoria County shouldn’t have to join the larger Gulf Coast Protection District for the project to be funded.
“Brazoria County’s portion of the tax base of the Gulf Coast Protection District would be much larger than its proportion of the votes in the GCPD,” a statement from drainage district officials reads. “Therefore, the other counties could vote us into a property tax that would be disproportionately born by the taxpayers of Brazoria County.”
The Velasco Drainage District has covered costs for its own hurricane protection levees for 100 years or more without help from Houston, Galveston or Beaumont. So why should Brazoria County be saddled with any of the cost for building levees for other parts of the coast from scratch?
How do Brazoria County taxpayers get state funding for the levee repairs without being forced into yet another taxing district? We get loud.
Stuart Herbst, chairman of the Velasco Drainage District, is leading the charge, and local industry leaders responded quickly with letters to state Sen. Joan Huffman. At a Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce board meeting, Herbst read off a long list of leaders whose industries impact the regional, state, even global economy — BASF Corp., Freeport LNG, MEGlobal, Dow Chemical Co., SIGroup — who are urging the state to add funding for Velasco Drainage District into the budget. They are joined by Port Freeport, local hospital officials, County Judge Matt Sebesta, the Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County and more.
Their words will surely command attention, but one thing will set our efforts apart from the others clamoring for funding — grassroots support from voters.
A letter, an email or a simple phone call will let our lawmakers know that Velasco Drainage District taxpayers should not alone shoulder the burden of flood mitigation that protects the interests of the entire state and beyond.
We need action, and we need it now. Key spending decisions will be made in the coming days. Contact your legislators. The health of our local economy and our personal pocketbooks is at stake.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.