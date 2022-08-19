ANGLETON
AUGUST 17
1:09 a.m., 100 block of Kelly Street, fire.
5:14 a.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
7:39 a.m., 700 block of CR 44, fire.
9:55 a.m., 1200 block of Laurel Loop Drive, fraud.
12:52 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, harassment.
1:26 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, disturbance.
1:33 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, criminal mischief.
1:42 p.m., 200 block of Wolfglen Estates Drive, fraud.
3:30 p.m., 800 block of Cannan Drive, fire.
3:59 p.m., 12000 block of Highway 35, fire.
5:59 p.m., Cannan Drive/North Downing Street, minor accident.
8:12 p.m., 300 block of Rice Street, disturbance.
8:54 p.m., 200 block of Sands Street, disturbance.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
AUGUST 17
12:21 a.m., 7900 block of FM 2917, suspicious vehicle.
12:45 a.m., 800 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious person.
1:14 a.m., CR 424, assault.
2 a.m., 900 block of Texas Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
5:57 a.m., Highway 35/CR 25, minor accident.
6:51 a.m., 8300 block of FM 542, minor accident.
6:53 a.m., Sierra Vista Boulevard/Meridiana Parkway, minor accident.
7:52 a.m., Bailey Road/CR 90, minor accident.
8:15 a.m., 7800 block of East FM 1462, theft.
8:50 a.m., 400 block of West Broad Street, weapons possession.
8:51 a.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, weapons possession.
9:35 a.m., CR 347, sexual assault.
10:03 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, minor accident.
10:18 a.m., 15000 block of Highway 6, fraud.
11:15 a.m., Carson Range Drive/Diamond Mountain Drive, suspicious person.
11:34 a.m., 2100 block of Hickory Valley Court, hit and run.
11:37 a.m., first block of Santa Barbara Drive, weapons possession.
12:29 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, hit and run.
1:16 p.m., 6600 block of CR 659, suspicious circumstances.
2:02 p.m., Avenue D, sexual assault.
2:09 p.m., 3800 block of CR 144, suspicious circumstances.
2:12 p.m., 27000 block of Highway 288, reckless driving.
2:15 p.m., 100 block of North Oak Street, fraud.
2:17 p.m., 300 block of North Avenue A, weapons possession.
2:35 p.m., 3600 block of FM 524, theft.
3:39 p.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
4:04 p.m., 5000 block of Highway 35, major accident.
5:27 p.m., North Highway 35/Highway 35, hit and run.
5:37 p.m., 5700 block of Highway 35, minor accident.
6:08 p.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, disturbance.
6:23 p.m., 100 block of CR 932, theft.
6:35 p.m., 300 block of CR 674, suspicious vehicle.
7:30 p.m., 400 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
8:28 p.m., 4900 block of FM 2917, disturbance.
8:31 p.m., 2000 block of Frio Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:08 p.m., CR 58/Savannah Parkway, suspicious circumstances.
9:25 p.m., 1200 block of Loop Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:57 p.m., 1200 block of CR 596, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
AUGUST 17
7:46 a.m., 200 block Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:09 p.m., first block of Flag Lake Drive, suspicious person.
2:29 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, disturbance.
10:06 p.m., 100 block of South Main Street, shots fired.
August 18
2:26 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:08 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 17
1:36 a.m., 800 block of North Avenue J, disturbance-weapons.
4:02 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, suspicious circumstances.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 17
6:40 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, minor accident.
9:26 a.m., 400 block of Azalea Street, trespassing.
8:33 a.m., 300 block of Cypress Street, disorderly conduct.
9:14 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:17 p.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, theft investigation.
12:44 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
1:36 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
2 p.m., 600 block of North Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
3:58 p.m., 100 block of Cypress Street/Gardenia Street, minor accident.
3:53 p.m., 400 block of This Way, suspicious activity.
5:10 p.m., 100 block of East Highway 332, minor accident.
5:24 p.m., CR 217, fire.
5:29 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, minor accident.
5:46 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
5:55 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious person.
6:56 p.m., 100 block of Mistletoe Street, suspicious activity.
10:16 p.m., 500 East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
August 18
4:11 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 17
12:33 a.m., 200 block of Damon Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:13 a.m., 1300 block of North 13th Street, suspicious person.
1:11 p.m., 300 block of East Jackson Street, theft.
4 p.m., 600 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
4:05 p.m., Loggins Drive, reckless driving.
10:07 p.m., 500 block of South Columbia, suspicious vehicle.
