ANGLETON
JULY 26
1:24 a.m., 300 block of Sands Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:24 a.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
9:49 a.m., 1000 block of Walcik Street, criminal mischief.
10:44 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
11:33 a.m., 200 block of West Miller Street, suspicious person.
1:38 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, accident.
2:23 p.m., 1000 block of Enchanted Oaks Drive, trespassing.
3:29 p.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
5:13 p.m., 500 block of North Parrish Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:48 p.m., first block of Sunnybrook Street, suspicious circumstances.
6 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 35, reckless driving.
7:47 p.m., 800 block of Manor Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:03 p.m., 500 block of Ramona Street, disturbance.
9:18 p.m., 1000 block of Hospital Drive, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA
JULY 26
2:03 a.m., 100 block of Oak Dale Court, suspicious person.
2:25 a.m., 200 block of East Pleasant Street, accident.
5:18 a.m., East San Bernard Street, reckless driver.
7:43 p.m., 200 block of Fifth Street, burglary.
9:27 p.m., 800 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious person.
9:39 p.m., 300 block of North McKinney Street, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 26
12:12 a.m., Kings Court/Royal Ridge Road, suspicious circumstances.
12:32 a.m., 600 block of Christian Ranch Road, disturbance.
12:43 a.m., FM 522/Highway 36, suspicious circumstances.
1:02 a.m., Highway 288/CR 45, reckless driver.
1:08 a.m., 1000 block of CR 192, prowler.
1:20 a.m., 100 block of East Locust Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:46 a.m., 9000 block of CR 128, suspicious vehicle.
4:31 a.m., CR 907A/CR 907, suspicious circumstances.
5:44 a.m., 700 block of East Second Street, suspicious circumstances.
6 a.m., 8000 block of East FM 1462, suspicious circumstances.
6:33 a.m., 10000 block of Morris Street, vehicle burglary.
6:35 a.m., 100 block of Bay Avenue, theft.
6:49 a.m., 6000 block of David Street, suspicious circumstances.
7 a.m., 300 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:28 a.m., 200 block of George Street, suspicious person.
7:41 a.m., CR 129/Hastings Friendswood Road, accident.
8:02 a.m., 10000 block of Morris Road, vehicle burglary.
8:15 a.m., 4000 block of CR 347, identity theft.
8:19 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, trespassing.
8:43 a.m., 10000 block of Buccaneer Parkway, weapons possession.
8:48 a.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, weapons possession.
8:52 a.m., 8000 block of CR 860, suspicious person.
8:58 a.m., 2000 block of CR 159, suspicious circumstances.
9 a.m., 10000 block of Shadow Creek Parkway, weapons possession.
9:46 a.m., 1000 block of Smith Street, accident.
9:49 a.m., 6000 block of Highway 35, reckless driver.
10 a.m., 4000 block of CR 459D, disturbance.
10:07 a.m., 2000 block of Oak Road, weapons possession.
10:45 a.m., FM 2004/Hoskins Mound Road, reckless driver.
11:06 a.m., 10000 block of Morris Road, vehicle burglary.
11:40 a.m., 2000 block of Oak Road, weapons possession.
12:10 p.m., 1000 block of CR 99, suspicious circumstances.
12:21 p.m., first block of Ivy Court, threats.
12:29 p.m., 10000 block of Shadow Creek Parkway, weapons possession.
12:52 p.m., 10000 block of Susie Lane, weapons possession.
1:08 p.m., 2000 bloc of Whispering Winds Drive, weapons possession.
1:17 p.m., 5000 block of Apollo Drive, fraud.
1:21 p.m., 7000 block of Stephen F Austin Road, identity theft.
1:48 p.m., Grove Valley Lane/Alcott Forest Lane, suspicious vehicle.
2:15 p.m., 2000 block of CR 891, suspicious vehicle.
2:21 p.m., Highway 35/FM 524, reckless driver.
2:46 p.m., 2000 block of Old Alvin Road, weapons possession.
2:56 p.m., 3000 block of East Walnut Street, weapons possession.
3:37 p.m., 100000 block of Hollow Canyon Lane, theft.
3:45 p.m., 10000 block of Amoco Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:28 p.m., 100 block of Bailey Road, disturbance.
4:40 p.m., Highway 288/CR 60, reckless driver.
5:08 p.m., FM 1128/Lewis Lane, accident.
5:36 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, disturbance.
5:42 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 6, suspicious circumstances.
6:31 p.m., 1000 block of CR 284, disturbance.
6:50 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious person.
7:06 p.m., 1000 block of FM 517, accident.
8:40 p.m., CR 190/CR 383, road rage.
8:40 p.m., 6000 block of South Autumn Cove, threats.
9:02 p.m., 3000 block of CR 64, suspicious object.
9:21 p.m., 8000 block of Blue Water highway, suspicious person.
9:33 p.m., 2000 block of FM 2917, suspicious vehicle.
9:36 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, accident.
9:43 p.m., 1000 block of CR 145, disturbance.
10:03 p.m., 2000 block of FM 2917, suspicious vehicle.
10:51 p.m., 500 block of Pecan Estates Road, disturbance.
10:55 p.m., 300 block of CR 893A, suspicious circumstances.
11:41 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
JULY 26
8:37 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
9:42 a.m., 700 block of South Shanks Street, criminal mischief.
11:27 a.m., Brazoswood Drive/Verde Drive, accident.
5:32 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, harassment.
5:48 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, assault.
8:19 p.m., Main Street/Highway 332, suspicious person.
8:30 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
9:27 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
JULY 26
6:06 a.m., 1000 block of Lively Street, assault.
8:35 a.m., 1000 block of West Broad Street, criminal mischief.
8:59 a.m., 300 block of North Avenue D, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 26
7:33 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
10:41 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
12:57 p.m., 700 block of That Way/Oak Drive, vehicle fire.
1:15 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
2:26 p.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, disorderly conduct.
3:02 p.m. 100 block of Highway 332/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
3:55 p.m., 100 block of Southern Oaks Drive, suspicious person.
4:07 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
4:19 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/That Way, reckless driver.
4:43 p.m., 500 block of FM 2004/That Way, threats.
5:24 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
5:36 p.m., 200 block of Medical Drive, reckless driver.
5:38 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
6:37 p.m., 400 block of Southern Oaks Drive, threats.
7:53 p.m., 300 block of Walnut Street, disorderly conduct.
9:16 p.m., 400 block of Forest Oaks Lane, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 26
4:29 a.m., Highway 35/CR 25, reckless driving.
7:53 a.m., South Columbia Drive/West Brazos Avenue, suspicious activity.
9:29 a.m., 10000 block of Brumbelow Road, fire.
11:19 a.m., 100 block of South Ringgold Street, harassment.
3:26 p.m., 700 block of Loggins Street, suspicious person.
3:53 p.m., 400 block of Long Street, fire.
8:16 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
8:55 p.m., 1000 block of Mill Road, fire.
9:36 p.m., 300 block of Milam Street, suspicious activity.
