ANGLETON
DEC. 8
1:59 a.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
2:53 a.m., Cemetery Road/South Downing Street, accident.
5:35 a.m., 2300 block of FM 523, suspicious circumstances.
7:26 a.m., 900 block of South Downing Street, accident.
7:58 a.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, theft.
8:15 a.m., East Locust Street/North Arcola Street, disturbance.
8:46 a.m., 2500 block of South Velasco Street, burglary.
11:40 a.m., 600 block of Plantation Drive, harassment.
2:36 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:41 p.m., 1200 block of Fairground Lane, fraud.
3:50 p.m., 200 block of West Myrtle Street, theft.
5:07 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
5:23 p.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
7:30 p.m. 1200 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
7:44 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA
DEC. 8
7:23 a.m., 3400 block of CR 244, accident.
9:25 a.m., 300 block of West Texas Street, suspicious person.
10:37 a.m., 300 block of South Virginia Street, suspicious person.
12:36 p.m., 400 block of East Florida Street, burglary.
5:26 p.m., North Brooks Street, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
DEC. 8
1:14 a.m., 19000 block of CR 927A, disturbance.
5:45 a.m., Highway 6/Savannah Parkway, hit and run.
5:54 a.m., 1000 block of CR 44, assault.
6:57 a.m., CR 128, Highway 35, accident.
7:21 a.m., 3400 block of CR 244, accident.
8:11 a.m., CR 42/Bradley Road, disturbance.
8:13 a.m., CR 58/Highway 288, accident.
8:19 a.m., Southwyck Parkway/Waterbury Estates Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:50 a.m., 600 block of CR 129D, assault.
9:01 a.m., CR 220/CR 220B, suspicious circumstances.
9:16 a.m., 4900 block of Spring Terrace Lane, suspicious vehicle.
9:42 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
9:52 a.m., 3800 block of FM 523, identity theft.
9:54 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
11:05 a.m., FM 655/FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
12:08 p.m., 18000 block of Frazier Lane, disturbance.
12:21 p.m., 7500 block of West FM 1462, disturbance.
12:36 p.m., 2600 block of Misty Grove Drive, disturbance.
12:58 p.m., Oak Park Drive/Highway 288B, suspicious person.
1:22 p.m., 2300 block of CR 94, disturbance.
1:57 p.m., 2700 block of Lansing Court, identity theft.
2:44 p.m., 2900 block of Oak Road, weapons possession.
2:46 p.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, weapons possession.
2:51 p.m., 12000 block of Shadow Creek Parkway, weapons possession.
2:58 p.m., 7100 block of Old Massey Ranch Road, burglary.
3:06 p.m., 3100 block of Manzanita Lane, suspicious vehicle.
3:11 p.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, weapons possession.
3:14 p.m., 9400 block of Emerald Lakes Drive, weapons possession.
4:43 p.m., 5700 block of Richfield Park Court, suspicious person.
5:28 p.m., 100 block of Western Way, fraud.
5:35 p.m., 1300 block of East Broadway Street, weapons possession.
5:58 p.m., 2200 block of CR 129, accident.
6:02 p.m., 3600 block of Senova Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:09 p.m., 24000 block of FM 2004, theft.
6:18 p.m., Sawyer Road, sexual assault.
6:37 p.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, suspicious person.
6:59 p.m., 1100 block of Bar X Trail, missing person.
7:48 p.m., 1000 block of CR 44, burglary.
8:19 p.m., 400 block of Karlis Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:52 p.m., 1000 block of CR 713A, disturbance.
9:13 p.m., 8100 block of FM 524, disturbance.
9:18 p.m., 3300 block of Silverlake Village Drive, vehicle burglary.
9:19 p.m., 1600 block of Diamond Mountain Drive, disturbance.
9:30 p.m., 800 block of CR 51, suspicious vehicle.
9:30 p.m., 100 block of Kodiak Drive, disturbance.
9:37 p.m., 5700 block of Montclair Hill Lane, suspicious person.
10:45 p.m., East FM 1462/CR 48, hit and run.
11:39 p.m., 100 block of Blue Water Highway, suspicious person.
CLUTE
DEC. 8
6:50 a.m., 300 block of Dorsett Street, vehicle burglary.
7:19 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, vehicle burglary.
11:24 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:19 p.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, disturbance.
2:21 p.m., 300 block of West Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:32 p.m., 200 block of West Marion Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:10 p.m., 100 block of CR 288, suspicious vehicle.
7:57 p.m., 400 block of Bentwood Way, suspicious vehicle.
10:22 p.m., 1200 block of Second Street, criminal mischief.
11:40 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
DEC. 8
1:07 p.m., Broad Street/West Locust Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:02 p.m., 1100 block of West 10th Street, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
DEC. 8
6:04 a.m., 100 block of Buttercup Street, disorderly conduct.
8:32 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
8:44 a.m., 1300 block of FM 2004/CR 400, suspicious person.
9:42 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:44 a.m., 200 block of Mimosa Street, disorderly conduct.
11:43 a.m., 300 block of Center Way, suspicious activity.
11:56 a.m., first block of Oak Drive/Center Way, reckless driver.
12:10 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
12:52 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, threats.
1:38 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
2:53 p.m., first block of This Way, suspicious person.
3:20 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
3:24 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
4:39 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332/FM 2004, accident.
5:24 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
6:22 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
6:31 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
7:30 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, accident.
7:32 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
7:34 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
7:34 p.m., 500 block of Highway 32, accident.
7:55 p.m., 100 block of South Magnolia Street, disorderly conduct.
8:34 p.m., 500 block of That Way, suspicious person.
9:54 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, threats.
