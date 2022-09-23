ANGLETON
SEPTEMBER 21
12:11 a.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, disturbance.
6:20 a.m., FM 521/Darrington Road, accident.
7:33 a.m., West CR 341/CR 340, suspicious circumstances.
8:05 a.m., 400 block of Bryan Street, disturbance.
8:19 a.m., 1000 block of Crossing Road, assault.
11:35 a.m., 200 block of Laura Leigh Lane, theft.
11:55 a.m., 1000 block of North Loop 274, reckless driver.
12:18 p.m., 1000 block of Western Avenue, assault.
12:21 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
2:21 p.m., East Phillips Road/South Velasco Street, accident.
4:36 p.m., 2000 block of West Mulberry Street, accident.
4:51 p.m., 2000 block of North Downing Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:55 p.m., 900 block of Wimberly Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:25 p.m., South Velasco Street/Phillips Road, accident.
6:54 p.m., 500 block of West Ash Street, harassment.
8 p.m., 1000 block of Shanks Road, criminal mischief.
8:15 p.m., East Kiber Street/South Anderson Street, suspicious person.
9:08 p.m., North Highway 288/CR 44, accident.
9:20 p.m., 100 block of Lasso Street, suspicious person.
11:06 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, harassment.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SEPTEMBER 21
12:29 a.m., 1000 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:47 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 6, suspicious vehicle.
1:25 a.m., 7000 block of Sunflower Lane, suspicious person.
4:33 a.m., 5000 block of Rio Ramos Street, fire.
4:46 a.m., 3000 block of CR 227, disturbance.
5:03 a.m., 10000 block of CR 10, suspicious circumstances.
5:36 a.m., 4000 block of CR 348, suspicious circumstances.
6:10 a.m., Highway 288/CR 48, hit and run.
6:19 a.m., FM 521/Darrington Road, accident
6:40 a.m., 9000 block of FM 1459, theft.
6:59 a.m., CR 48/Southern Trails Drive, accident.
7:12 a.m., Highway 35/CR 684, suspicious vehicle.
7:44 a.m., FM 523/CR 48, accident.
8:26 a.m., 200 block of South Austin Drive, disturbance.
8:59 a.m., 3000 block of CR 145, weapons possession.
9:16 a.m., 3000 block of CR 94, weapons possession.
9:33 a.m., 300 block of CR 674, threats.
9:46 a.m., 7000 block of Highway 36, disturbance.
9:48 a.m., 10000 block of CR 67, theft.
9:59 a.m., 10000 block of CR 528B, suspicious vehicle.
10:10 a.m., 1000 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, disturbance.
10:41 a.m., 300 block of CR 674, threats.
10:44 a.m., 1000 block of CR 147, unauthorized use of vehicle.
11:41 a.m., 2000 block of CR 347, trespassing.
11:45 a.m., 3000 block of Brushy Meadow Drive, theft.
12:06 p.m., 3000 block of CR 345, burglary.
12:56 p.m., first block of Cypress Court, weapons possession.
2:17 p.m., 20000 block of Chenango Lake Drive, trespassing.
2:44 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
3:26 p.m., 2000 block of CR 197, disturbance.
4:17 p.m., CR 288/CR 220, accident.
5:36 p.m., 4000 block of Rich Road, suspicious circumstances.
6:21 p.m., 10000 block of CR 964, suspicious circumstances.
7:31 p.m., 4000 block of CR 353, disturbance.
7:47 p.m., 3000 block of Dallas Lane, suspicious person.
8:12 p.m., 4000 block of Barberry Ridge Circle, suspicious vehicle.
8:37 p.m., 1000 block of Sterling Lakes West Drive, suspicious person.
8:47 p.m., CR 128/Ramirez Drive, accident.
9:01 p.m., 40000 block of Highway 288, accident.
9:12 p.m., 3000 block of Cedar Rapids parkway, suspicious person.
9:16 p.m., 100 block of North Orange Street, disturbance.
9:44 p.m., 10000 block of Magnolia Parkway, suspicious person.
9:47 p.m., 4000 block of Redford Valley Road, shots fired.
9:48 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
9:52 p.m., 10000 block of Magnolia Parkway, suspicious person.
10:08 p.m., 1000 block of Darwin Cedar Drive, disturbance.
10:36 p.m., 800 block of North Main Street, disturbance.
CLUTE
SEPTEMBER 21
7:14 p.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:39 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
LAKE JACKSON
SEPTEMBER 21
7:31 a.m., 200 block of Narcissus Street/Ligustrum Street, accident.
2:40 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
2:47 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, accident.
4:10 p.m., 200 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
4:41 p.m., 600 block of FM 2004/Deerwood Drive, reckless driver.
5:07 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, burglary.
5:14 p.m., 200 block of Banyan Drive, accident.
5:18 p.m., 200 block Highway 332, accident.
5:43 p.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
5:51 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
6:06 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, threats.
6:15 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, theft.
6:50 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
8:05 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, threats.
8:50 p.m., 30000 block of Bayou Bend, suspicious activity.
10:50 p.m., 300 block of Southern Oaks Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:53 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
SEPTEMBER 21
7:10 a.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
12:36 p.m., 3000 block of CR 264, fire.
