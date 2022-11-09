ANGLETON
NOV. 7
6:33 a.m., 800 block of South Anderson Street, suspicious person.
7:17 a.m., 900 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
8:02 a.m., 2500 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
10:11 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
10:33 a.m., 1400 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:48 a.m., 600 block of East Orange Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:06 p.m., 1000 block of Robinhood Lane, harassment.
1:34 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
3:12 p.m., 1800 block of Shanks Road, assault.
4:16 p.m., 800 block of Rosewood Lane, suspicious vehicle.
4:54 p.m., 700 block of Milton Street, accident.
9:23 p.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
NOV. 7
12:13 a.m., 7700 block of CR 171, disturbance.
1:17 a.m., 1000 block of CR 44, prowler.
2:02 a.m., 7800 block of Eucalyptus Lane, disturbance.
2:51 a.m., 2800 block of CR 510A, disturbance.
3:07 a.m., 9400 block of Gold Mountain Drive, disturbance.
6:18 a.m., 2100 block of CR 220, accident.
7:59 a.m., Sierra Vista Boulevard/Thunderbolt Peak Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:15 a.m., 800 block of North Chenango Street, weapons possession.
8:32 a.m., Highway 35/FM 523, reckless driver.
8:34 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
8:38 a.m., FM 523/Campus drive, reckless driver.
8:53 a.m., 400 block of Rustic Lane, disturbance.
9:01 a.m., 20000 block of CR 171, assault.
9:22 a.m., 300 block of South Austin Drive, disturbance.
9:53 a.m., 27000 block of Highway 288, suspicious person.
10:13 a.m., 17000 block of Highway 288, unauthorized use of vehicle.
10:23 a.m., 300 block of CR 762, vehicle burglary.
10:37 a.m., North Main Street/East Second Street, accident.
10:55 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, criminal mischief.
11:20 a.m., FM 524/Highway 35, accident.
11:28 a.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
11:37 a.m., 200 block of Tuna Run Drive, disturbance.
12:10 p.m., CR 659/FM 2611, suspicious person.
1:06 p.m., 3300 block of East Walnut Street, weapons possession.
1:10 p.m., 300 block of South Austin Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:39 p.m., 1800 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, assault.
1:57 p.m., Reid Boulevard/Hughes Ranch Road, accident.
3:21 p.m., 2100 block of CR 795, disturbance.
3:23 p.m., 2900 block of Horse Trail Drive, fraud.
3:33 p.m., 9500 block of Stephen F Austin Road, theft.
3:35 p.m., 5200 block of Silver Sage Lane, disturbance.
3:39 p.m., 3400 block of CR 310, disturbance.
3:51 p.m., Highway 6/Iowa Colony Boulevard, accident.
4:43 p.m., 2400 block of Highway 36, suspicious person.
4:44 p.m., Ashford Cove Drive/Morgan Road, accident.
4:51 p.m., 300 block of Pino Avenue, harassment.
5:04 p.m., Highway 288/CR 220, road rage.
5:15 p.m., FM 521/CR 44, accident.
5:58 p.m., 6100 block of Brian Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:09 p.m., FM 1301/CR 580, accident.
6:15 p.m., CR 864G/CR 864C, suspicious circumstances.
6:24 p.m., 10000 block of CR 941E, hit and run.
6:43 p.m., 2800 block of Smith Ranch Road, accident.
7:20 p.m., 2200 block of Grayson Drive, disturbance.
7:22 p.m., 300 block of Wellshire Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:39 p.m., Horse Shoe Trail/Ranger Trail, suspicious vehicle.
7:52 p.m., 400 block of Countryside Drive, disturbance.
8:11 p.m., CR 540, Alicia Lane, suspicious circumstances.
9:02 p.m., 200 block of Thunder Road, suspicious vehicle.
9:43 p.m., 13000 block of Highway288B, suspicious person.
10:26 p.m., 17000 block of FM 523, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
NOV. 7
8 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstances.
10:12 a.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
1:44 p.m., 500 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
2:16 p.m., 700 block of Highway 288B, reckless driving.
2:38 p.m., 100 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
4:03 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
4:40 p.m., 100 block of Williamsburg Avenue, accident.
4:52 p.m., 1100 block of Ash Street, suspicious circumstances.
5 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, identity theft.
6:47 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, disturbance.
8:07 p.m., 800 block of Highway 288B, threats.
10:10 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
10:30 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:23 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
FREEPORT
NOV. 7
10:58 a.m., Bennett Drive, suspicious activity.
11:25 a.m., 200 block of Dow Street, suspicious activity.
3:33 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, disturbance.
4:38 p.m., 2400 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious activity.
5:59 p.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, theft.
9:03 p.m., 200 block of West Brazos Avenue, reckless driving.
LAKE JACKSON
NOV. 7
9:06 a.m., 200 block of Jasmine Street, disorderly conduct.
9:37 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, threats.
11:20 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, accident.
11:41 a.m., first block of Oak Drive/Highway 332, accident.
12:42 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, theft.
12:51 p.m., 400 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
1:36 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, burglary.
2:02 p.m., 100 block of Cacao Street, disorderly conduct.
2:28 p.m., 200 block of Magnolia Street/Acacia, suspicious person.
2:50 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
3:21 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, criminal mischief.
3:26 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
6 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
6:19 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:04 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, missing person.
