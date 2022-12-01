ANGLETON
NOV. 29
1:54 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:24 a.m., 200 block of Ranch House Road, disturbance.
10:49 a.m., 1300 block of Hospital Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:20 p.m., East Kiber/South Anderson streets, accident.
5:17 p.m., first block of Piney Way, accident.
9:42 p.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, reckless driver.
10:57 p.m., 2100 block of CR 220, suspicious vehicle.
11:43 p.m., 1200 block of Laurel Loop Drive, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA
NOV. 29
10:57 a.m., North Brooks Street, sexual assault.
12:50 p.m., CR 400, accident.
5:08 p.m., West San Bernard Street, shots fired.
6:37 p.m., East San Bernard Street, reckless driver.
8:34 p.m., South Brooks Street, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
NOV. 28
12:08 a.m., 1500 block of CR 99, disturbance.
12:52 a.m., South Anderson/Rice streets, suspicious circumstances.
1:00 a.m., CR 294/CR 296A, fire.
2:39 a.m., 37000 block of FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
4:04 a.m., 9700 block of Montana Sapphire Lane, suspicious person.
4:22 a.m., 18000 block of Frazier Lane, unauthorized use of vehicle.
4:32 a.m., 1000 block of CR 943A, vehicle burglary.
4:57 a.m., FM 2004/FM 2917, theft.
5:04 a.m., 16000 block of Hamill Drive, missing person.
7:15 a.m., 10000 block of Crystal View Drive, burglary.
7:26 a.m., 14000 block of CR 48, burglary.
7:43 a.m., FM 521/CR 610B, suspicious circumstances.
8:08 a.m., 6600 block of Grapevine Bend, identity theft.
8:18 a.m., 18000 block of CR 143, unauthorized use of vehicle.
8:22 a.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
8:54 a.m., 400 block of Winding Way, weapons possession.
9:01 a.m., 29000 block of Highway 36, accident.
9:22 a.m., 4300 block of Cottonwood Creek Lane, theft.
9:34 a.m., 22000 block of Highway 288B, theft.
9:43 a.m., 1800 block of Richey Lane, weapons possession.
10:17 a.m., 3900 block of Balmoral Lane, hit and run.
11:09 a.m., 3600 block of CR 45, theft.
11:26 a.m., 10000 block of Crossroads Plaza Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:39 a.m., 7600 block of Misty Lake Lane, suspicious vehicle.
11:40 a.m., 600 block of CR 941C, burglary.
12:55 p.m., 200 block of CR 467, theft.
12:56 p.m., 15000 block of Highway 6, trespassing.
1:23 p.m., 800 block of CR 232, suspicious circumstances.
1:39 p.m., 1600 block of Oleander Street, disturbance.
1:59 p.m., 2600 block of West Mulberry Street, criminal mischief.
2:00 p.m., CR 90/Cambridge Cove Drive, accident.
2:10 p.m., 4800 block of Enchanted Springs Drive, suspicious person.
2:27 p.m., 18000 block of CR 463, suspicious circumstances.
2:28 p.m., 9000 block of CR 628, theft.
2:29 p.m., CR 160, sexual assault.
2:38 p.m., 2400 block of Duncan Drive, disturbance.
3:50 p.m., Heritage Groves, hit and run.
4:16 p.m., 100 block of Birch Street, accident.
4:17 p.m., 2000 block of CR 129, disturbance.
6:55 p.m., 24000 block of FM 2004, accident.
7:03 p.m., Augusta Manor Drive/Spring Terrace Lane, accident.
7:28 p.m., 10000 block of Mount Winchell Drive, identity theft.
8:13 p.m., 16000 block of FM 2004, suspicious circumstances.
8:18 p.m., 9600 block of Garnet Grove Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:54 p.m., 1600 block of CR 428, accident.
8:59 p.m., 13000 block of Silver Sage Court, shots fired.
9:45 p.m., East FM 1462/CR 48, accident.
10:11 p.m., 4100 block of Curry Road, prowler.
11:29 p.m., 100 block of Ward Court, disturbance.
NOV. 29
12:34 a.m., 8800 block of CR 414, unauthorized use of vehicle.
12:49 a.m., 200 block of CR 727B, suspicious circumstances.
3:14 a.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:03 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
4:50 a.m., 8800 block of Bateman Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
4:59 a.m., 1100 block of CR 643, disturbance.
7:10 a.m., 600 block of South Erwin Street, weapons possession.
7:30 a.m. 600 block of Highway 288, accident.
7:35 a.m., Highway 35/FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
8:40 a.m., 300 block of Bayou Drive, weapons possession.
9:22 a.m., 200 block of CR 454, disturbance.
9:42 a.m., 700 block of Pony Trail, suspicious vehicle.
10:06 a.m., 2900 block of Oak Road, weapons possession.
10:08 a.m., 4100 block of CR 507, fraud.
10:44 a.m., Highway 288/Broadway Street, accident.
10:49 a.m., 9300 block of FM 524, fraud.
11:14 a.m., 18000 block of Mimosa Lane, theft.
11:53 a.m., 8100 block of CR 3, disturbance.
11:57 a.m., 800 block of Highway 332, accident.
1:52 p.m., 2400 block of Mykawa Road, accident.
2:08 p.m., 6000 block of CR 327, disturbance.
2:26 p.m., first block of Thornwood Court, harassment.
3:09 p.m., 2600 block of Rosemary Court, fraud.
3:17 p.m., 8900 block of CR 171, accident.
3:22 p.m., 6400 block of Brookside Road, suspicious person.
3:23 p.m., Davis Bend Road/CR 283, suspicious vehicle.
4:16 p.m., 600 block of Highway 288, accident.
4:39 p.m., 16000 block of FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
4:53 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, accident.
5:14 p.m., 2600 block of Lakecrest Drive, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
NOV. 29
8:02 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, accident.
9:24 a.m., 600 block of East Plantation Drive, fire.
9:47 a.m., Plantation/Roddy Street, suspicious person.
1:40 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:03 p.m., Emerald/Oak, suspicious circumstances.
6:20 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, fire.
6:24 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:54 p.m., 200 block of Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
8:08 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
10:06 p.m., 700 block of North Highway 288B, driving while intoxicated.
LAKE JACKSON
NOV. 25
8:46 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:54 p.m., 200 block of Mimosa Street, suspicious activity.
NOV. 26
2:35 a.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, disorderly conduct.
5:38 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
12:25 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
12:39 p.m., 200 block of Persimmon Lane, suspicious activity.
12:54 p.m., 400 block of North Dixie Drive/Teal Drive, accident.
5:20 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, accident.
10:44 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
11:09 p.m., 100 block of Basswood Street, suspicious activity.
11:37 p.m., 300 block of Chestnut Street, disorderly conduct.
NOV. 27
12:01 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
12:55 a.m., 100 block of This Way, suspicious activity.
1:58 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
4:11 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
12:25 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
12:39 p.m., 200 block of Persimmon Lane, suspicious activity.
12:54 p.m., 400 block of North Dixie Drive/Teal Drive, accident.
5:23 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, threats.
6:26 p.m., 400 block of Forest Drive, disorderly conduct.
6:34 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
7:49 p.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
8:42 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, assault.
10:53 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, suspicious activity.
NOV. 28
7:54 a.m., first block of Chervil Common, theft.
8:57 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
10:47 a.m., 800 block of Lake Road/Snapdragon Court, accident.
11:43 a.m., 600 block of FM 2004, accident.
3:45 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, theft.
4:04 p.m., 200 block of Birch Street, disorderly conduct.
6:48 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:28 p.m., first block of periwinkle Court, disorderly conduct.
7:57 p.m., first block of periwinkle Court, unauthorized use of vehicle.
8:24 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
8:44 p.m., 200 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Yaupon Street, reckless driver.
9:37 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
10:08 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
11:35 p.m., 400 block of North Yaupon street, suspicious activity.
11:53 p.m., 300 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
NOV. 29
11:12 a.m., 500 block of This Way, theft.
11:18 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
12:59 p.m., 200 block of Circle Way, accident.
1:32 p.m., 300 block of Southern Oaks Drive, threats.
2:04 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, reckless driver.
2:54 p.m., 400 block of North Dixie Drive/Center Way, threats.
3:02 p.m., 400 block of Winding Way, disorderly conduct.
3:11 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
4:16 p.m., 100 block of Oak Drive/Medical Drive, missing person.
5:30 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, threats.
6:32 p.m., 200 block of Birch Street, reckless driver.
6:53 p.m., 200 block of Medical Drive, suspicious activity.
9:03 p.m., first block of Lake Road, narcotics.
9:30 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
9:46 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
10:02 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:04 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, unauthorized use of vehicle.
WEST COLUMBIA
NOV. 29
9:24 a.m., 800 block of East Brazos Avenue, theft.
12:37 p.m., 800 block of South 17th Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:37 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:33 p.m., 1600 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious activity.
10:07 p.m., 1700 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
10:39 p.m., 100 block of North Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.