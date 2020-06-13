ANGLETON
JUNE 11
2:38 p.m., North Highway 288/CR 44 Ramp, suspicious circumstance.
3:19 p.m., 300 block of Cemetery Road, reckless driver.
3:28 p.m., North Loop 274/West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:17 p.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstance.
4:57 p.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
5:32 p.m., FM 523/Highway 35, accident.
6:37 p.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, noise.
7:46 p.m., 100 block of Indian Street, burglary.
11:12 p.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:14 p.m., 600 block of Lorraine Street, disturbance.
11:50 p.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:50 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious person.
JUNE 12
12:47 a.m., Southside Drive/Park Lane, suspicious circumstance.
1:10 a.m., 100 block of Alexander Court, suspicious subject.
2:38 a.m., 2800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 11
12:28 a.m., 500 block of Seashell Drive, noise.
2:57 a.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, assault.
2:59 a.m., Endicott Lane/Morgan Road, suspicious circumstance.
3:05 a.m., 5800 block of Avenue D, noise.
6:05 a.m., FM 2004/FM 2917, accident.
10:33 a.m., 3900 block of Clark Lane, harassment.
10:50 a.m., 5200 block of Apollo Drive, theft.
12:05 p.m., 21300 block of Chenango Lake Drive, suspicious vehicle.
12:14 p.m., CR 33/Highway 35, suspicious circumstance.
12:34 p.m., CR 803/FM 524, accident.
12:57 p.m., Avenue A/Silver Leaf Street, reckless driver.
1:29 p.m., 27900 block of Highway 288, accident.
1:35 p.m., 18400 block of Highway 35, accident.
2:21 p.m., Highway 6/Martha Drive, accident.
2:58 p.m., 4100 block of Brister Parkway, accident.
2:59 p.m., 200 block of CR 792, hit and run.
3:05 p.m., 100 block of CR 870-C, disturbance.
3:13 p.m., 2300 block of CR 220, suspicious vehicle.
3:23 p.m., first block of Oak Crest Court, disturbance.
4 p.m., CR 220/CR 220-B, suspicious circumstance.
4:09 p.m., 3400 block of CR 310, disturbance.
4:30 p.m., 10500 block of Broadway Street, suspicious person.
5:19 p.m., CR 129/Highway 35, accident.
6:24 p.m., 2500 block of Deerwood Heights Lane, suspicious vehicle.
7:11 p.m., 4700 block of CR 288, identity theft.
7:44 p.m., Seagull Avenue/Bluewater Highway, disturbance.
8:36 p.m., 900 block of CR 219, suspicious circumstance.
9:05 p.m., West Highway 332/West Road, accident.
9:08 p.m., Highway 288/East FM 1462, reckless driver.
9:59 p.m., 900 block of Seashell Drive, noise.
10:04 p.m., 100 block of Coleman Drive, threats.
10:09 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, disturbance.
10:20 p.m., 4100 block of FM 2611, disturbance.
10:44 p.m., 300 block of Avenue B, narcotics.
CLUTE
JUNE 11
6:35 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, burglary of a vehicle.
6:54 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
6:55 a.m., 300 block of East Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:47 a.m., 100 block of Mockingbird Lane, trespassing.
2:18 p.m., 100 block of Lake View Drive, disturbance.
2:53 p.m., 300 block of Hinken Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:33 p.m., South Highway 288-B, reckless driver.
4:16 p.m., 200 block of West Marion Street, disturbance.
5:04 p.m., 100 block of East Pecan Lane, trespassing.
6:25 p.m., 500 block of McKee Street, trespassing.
8:58 p.m., 500 block of North Highway 288-B, disturbance.
9:10 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
9:23 p.m., 500 block of North Highway 288-B, narcotics.
9:54 p.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstance.
10:36 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288-B, suspicious vehicle.
11:11 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, suspicious circumstance.
JUNE 12
12:14 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
12:26 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry, noise.
12:55 a.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
12:57 a.m., Plantation Drive/Main Street, suspicious person.
2:30 a.m., 300 block of Commerce Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:43 a.m., Jaco Street/Brockman Street, suspicious person.
2:57 a.m., 100 block of West Pecan Lane, trespassing.
FREEPORT
JUNE 11
4:49 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, missing person.
6:49 p.m., 800 block of West 11th Street, theft.
9:13 p.m., 2000 block of Jones Road, harassment.
LAKE JACKSON
JUNE 11
5:20 a.m., 1300 block of FM 2004/CR 400, reckless driver.
8:59 a.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, suspicious activity.
9:33 a.m., 100 block of Parking Way, disorderly conduct.
9:42 a.m., first block of Oak Drive/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
10:04 a.m., 200 block of Basswood Street, forgery.
3:14 p.m., 500 block of Lake Road/Timbercreek Drive, reckless driver.
7:02 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
7:45 p.m., 400 block of Oyster Creek Court, suspicious activity.
8:37 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
8:43 p.m., 100 block of Dogwood Street, suspicious activity.
10:33 p.m., 200 block of Willow Drive, suspicious activity.
11:34 p.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
11:43 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:48 p.m., 500 block of That Way, suspicious activity.
11:57 p.m., 400 block of Timbercreek Drive, disorderly conduct.
JUNE 12
12:02 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
12:22 a.m., 300 block of Old Angleton Road, accident.
12:40 a.m., Schrader Lane/FM 2004, suspicious activity.
12:24 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
12:34 a.m., 3300 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JUNE 11
9:54 a.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious activity.
10:47 a.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, reckless driving.
1:39 p.m., 100 block of Larkin Street, suspicious activity.
5:29 p.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, accident.
8:49 p.m., 300 block of East Clay, suspicious circumstance.
9:02 p.m., 100 block of Prewitt Lane, suspicious person.
9:18 p.m., 800 block of South 17th Street, disturbance.
10:51 p.m., 1400 block of Papendorf Lane, suspicious circumstance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.