Angleton
June 29
3:01 a.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
3:36 a.m., 600 block of North Loop 274, suspicious vehicle.
4:50 a.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:30 a.m., 400 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:30 a.m., West Mulberry Street/North Front Street, minor accident.
12:32 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:38 p.m., 200 block of Evans Street, disturbance.
3:44 p.m., 100 block of Oriole Lane, harassment.
3:45 p.m., South Highway 288/CR 290 Ramp, reckless driver.
5 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, minor accident.
5:08 p.m., 100 block of Oriole Lane, suspicious person.
6:13 p.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:42 p.m., North Tinsley Street/South Hampton Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:49 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
7:58 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
8:29 p.m., West Henderson Road/Karankawa Lane, suspicious circumstances.
8:54 p.m., 2000 block of North Downing Street, minor accident.
8:58 p.m., 100 block of Meadowlark Lane, theft.
9:46 p.m., North Highway 288/Highway 35, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 29
12:01 a.m., Highway 35/FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
12:09 a.m., 8000 block of FM 2917, trespassing.
12:13 a.m., 20000 block of McCormick Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:15 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
3:10 a.m., 8000 block of FM 2917, disturbance.
4 a.m., 2000 block of FM 2917, suspicious person.
4:53 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 288B, prowler.
5:16 a.m., 3000 block of Handel Drive, suspicious vehicle.
7:07 a.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, vehicle burglary.
7:37 a.m., CR 936/CR 936C, suspicious circumstances.
7:45 a.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, vehicle burglary.
7:50 a.m., 7000 block of CR 669B, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
7:53 a.m., 5000 block of Nino, disturbance.
7:57 a.m., 6000 block of CR 390, disturbance.
8 a.m., 100 block of Santar Loop, trespassing.
8:17 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 288B, theft.
8:18 a.m., 6000 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
8:23 a.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
9:01 a.m., 3000 block of Allen Road, suspicious person.
9:09 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious person.
9:14 a.m., 200 block of Buffalo Trail, vehicle burglary.
9:22 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, suspicious person.
9:32 a.m., 5000 block of CR 169, suspicious person.
10:04 a.m., 1000 block of CR 398, disturbance.
10:23 a.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
11:03 a.m., 6000 block of CR 659, trespassing.
11:14 a.m., 3000 block of CR 45, assault.
11:14 a.m., 1000 block of CR 130, harassment.
11:43 a.m., Highway 332/Dixie Drive, minor accident.
11:54 a.m., 100 block of CR 615, disturbance.
11:59 a.m., 5000 block of Rio Ramos Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:06 p.m., 1000 block of CR 129, accident.
12:18 p.m., 2000 block of Avenue I, fraud.
12:29 p.m., Chlorine Road/Highway 288, minor accident.
12:35 p.m., 10000 block of Amador Peak Drive, theft.
12:48 p.m., 2000 block of Mustang Road, weapons possession.
12:57 p.m., 2000 block of Bypass Highway 35, weapons possession.
1:12 p.m., 1000 block of Dickinson Road, weapons possession.
1:56 p.m., 10000 block of Mimosa Lane, disturbance.
1:57 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
2:01 p.m., 4000 block of CR 392, suspicious person.
2:05 p.m., 7000 block of Augusta Lane, identity theft.
2:27 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, minor accident.
3:02 p.m., 10000 block of FM 523, criminal mischief.
3:32 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, minor accident.
3:33 p.m., CR 330/Highway 36, suspicious vehicle.
5:08 p.m., 3000 block of Hugginsway Street, disturbance.
6:51 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, minor accident.
7:03 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:24 p.m., 20000 block of CR 171, threats.
7:32 p.m., 10000 block of Morris Avenue, accident.
8:02 p.m., 200 block of Redfish Drive, fire.
8:45 p.m., 2000 block of Clubhouse Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:50 p.m., 200 block of Rabbit Trail, fire.
8:54 p.m., 4000 block of CR 518, suspicious circumstances.
9:12 p.m., FM 523/CR 595, major accident.
10:03 p.m., 2000 block of Newbury Court, disturbance.
10:17 p.m., 7000 block of Griffin Lane, criminal mischief.
10:18 p.m., 7000 block of CR 865, disturbance.
10:43 p.m., 6000 block of Griffin Lane, criminal mischief.
10:56 p.m., Highway 36/Levee Road, fire.
11:08 p.m., 600 block of CR 32, suspicious vehicle.
11:28 p.m., 10000 block of CR 319, disturbance.
CLUTE
JUNE 28
5:47 a.m., 700 block of Arbor Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:38 a.m., Brockman Street/Pecan Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:09 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious person.
9:39 a.m., 800 block of Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
10:17 a.m., Main Street/Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
10:17 a.m., 800 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
10:50 a.m., 500 block of Acker Street, fire.
12:40 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
5:16 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, accident.
7:41 p.m., 200 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
10:19 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, fire.
11:43 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
JUNE 29
12:54 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:38 a.m., 100 block of South main Street, suspicious person.
1:52 a.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:04 a.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, criminal mischief.
8:55 a.m., 300 block of Billington Street, fire.
4:47 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, disturbance.
7:38 p.m., Hackberry Street/Lake Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:31 p.m., 300 block of Hargett Street, threats.
FREEPORT
JUNE 29
12:11 p.m., 1000 block of West Ninth Street, vehicle burglary.
1:28 p.m., 200 block of South Front Street, burglary.
1:56 p.m., 1000 block of West 11th Street, vehicle burglary.
2:09 p.m., 400 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, assault.
2:17 p.m., 1000 block of West Ninth Street, vehicle burglary.
11:17 p.m., 2000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, assault.
LAKE JACKSON
JUNE 29
5:46 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:47 a.m., 500 block of Gardenia Street, disorderly conduct.
1:35 p.m., first block of Red Oak Court, theft.
2:31 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
5:32 p.m., 400 block of Jasmine Street, theft.
5:46 p.m., 500 block of Magnolia Street, minor accident.
6:10 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
6:36 p.m., 100 block of This Way, assault.
6:52 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, theft.
7:06 p.m., 500 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
7:14 p.m., first block of Scotch Pine Court, suspicious activity.
8:20 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:24 p.m., first block of East Plantation Drive/Sycamore Street, suspicious person.
9:45 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:49 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
10:50 p.m., 200 block of Jasmine Street, suspicious activity.
11:46 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
JUNE 29
10:39 p.m., 300 block of Bell Street, suspicious vehicle.
