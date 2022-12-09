ANGLETON
DEC. 3
12:12 a.m., North Valderas Street/Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1:28 a.m., 300 block of Linden Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:56 a.m., 500 block of West Orange Street, suspicious person.
9:49 a.m., first block of Meadowlark Lane, disturbance.
10:34 a.m., 400 block of East Cedar Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:53 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:59 p.m., 1100 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious circumstances.
3:06 p.m., 300 block of Kelly Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.
6:13 p.m., 100 block of Bald Prairie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:23 p.m., Highway 35/FM 523, reckless driver.
7:26 p.m., Henderson Road/North Downing Street, hit and run.
8:46 p.m., Shady Lane/East Cedar Street, suspicious vehicle.
DEC. 7
2:45 a.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, disturbance.
6:37 a.m., 600 block of Prairie Lane, suspicious circumstances.
12:25 p.m., 2800 block of Rimfire Street, harassment.
12:34 p.m., 700 block of North Valderas Street, disturbance.
2:10 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
2:11 p.m., 1000 block of Heritage Oaks Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:16 p.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, disturbance.
4:45 p.m., 1100 block of Enchanted Oaks Drive, fraud.
4:47 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
BRAZORIA
DEC. 7
5:28 a.m., North Brooks Street, reckless driver.
4:20 p.m. North Brooks Street, reckless driver.
5:28 p.m., 7600 block of FM 1459, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
DEC. 7
12:17 a.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:23 a.m., 16000 block of FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
3:05 a.m., 100 block of Ivy Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:48 a.m., 400 block of Parkview Road, suspicious vehicle.
5:16 a.m., 1200 block of FM 655, accident.
5:41 a.m., Highway 36/CR 11, accident.
5:55 a.m., 9800 block of Garnet Falls Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
6:19 a.m., 100 block of CR 605C, suspicious vehicle.
7:33 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, accident.
7:41 a.m., 3200 block of Silverlake Village Drive, burglary.
8:10 a.m., 5100 block of Walnut Grove Lane, theft.
8:12 a.m., Highway 288/CR 220, accident.
8:12 a.m., 3200 block of FM 2004, accident.
8:15 a.m., Highway 6/Jan Drive, accident.
9:03 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue H, weapons possession.
9:08 a.m., 800 block of North Avenue J, weapons possession.
9:28 a.m., 2100 block of Mustang Road, weapons possession.
9:50 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, weapons possession.
10:40 a.m., CR 147, sexual assault.
12:19 p.m., Highway 288/CR 59, suspicious person.
1:17 p.m., 300 block of CR 281, unauthorized use of vehicle.
1:55 p.m., CR 94/Broadway Street, accident.
2:20 p.m., 100 block of Post Oak Street, suspicious person.
2:31 p.m., 6900 block of FM 2917, suspicious circumstances.
3:20 p.m., 2900 block of CR 94, accident.
3:59 p.m., 6900 block of CR 290, trespassing.
4:05 p.m., 700 block of Highway 288, accident.
4:16 p.m., 2100 block of CR 58, burglary.
4:20 p.m., East FM 1462/FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
4:41 p.m., 2200 block of Primwood Court, suspicious circumstances.
5:27 p.m., CR 42/FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
5:27 p.m., 7700 block of FM 1459, fire.
5:53 p.m., 8300 block of FM 1459, accident.
6:31 p.m., 500 block of Pecan Estates Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:57 p.m., 1500 block of CR 597, suspicious circumstances.
8:41 p.m., CR 220/Highway 288B, accident
9:01 p.m., 1400 block of CR 939, disturbance.
9:17 p.m., 200 block of Edgewater drive, disturbance.
9:53 p.m., Highway 288/CR 48, reckless driver.
10:39 p.m., 1000 block of CR 913, disturbance.
10:54 p.m., 10000 block of Dolce Lane, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
DEC. 7
9:39 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, criminal trespassing.
10:13 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, identity theft.
10:37 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
10:44 a.m., 600 block of South Lazy Lane, burglary.
3:27 p.m., 300 block of West Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
3:28 p.m., 100 block of South Main Street, accident.
6:41 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious person.
6:52 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, fire.
7:07 p.m., 100 block of Washington Avenue, fire.
8:02 p.m., 500 block of Coleman Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:59 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
DEC. 7
1:54 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
DEC. 7
7:51 a.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, suspicious person.
12:13 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
1:17 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:44 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
2:07 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
2:37 p.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street/Center Way, suspicious person.
2:50 p.m., 100 block of Birch Street, suspicious activity.
4:51 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, accident.
5:27 p.m., 100 block of East Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
6 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, suspicious activity.
6:57 p.m., first block of Lake Road, theft.
7:52 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:10 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
11:55 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004, accident.
WEST COLUMBIA
DEC. 7
5:41 a.m., Highway 36/CR 11, accident.
9:07 a.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:52 p.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, criminal trespassing.
3:58 p.m., 800 block of South 17th Street, theft.
11:46 p.m., 400 block of North 17th Street, suspicious person.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.