ANGLETON
MAY 20
10:38 a.m., 600 block of North Columbia Street, disturbance.
12:31 p.m., 900 block of West Live Oak Street, suspicious person.
2:52 p.m., North Highway 288/CR 44 Ramp, accident.
3:07 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, trespassing.
3:13 p.m., 2200 block of South Highway 288, accident.
3:35 p.m., 300 block of Sands Street, disturbance.
4:25 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, reckless driver.
4:49 p.m., Cannan Drive/North Velasco Street, accident.
5:20 p.m., Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driver.
8:18 p.m., 1900 block of Shanks Road, suspicious circumstance.
8:58 p.m., 300 block of West Murray Street, disturbance.
9:19 p.m., 3100 block of 290, accident.
10:55 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious person.
11:07 p.m., 100 block of East Kiber Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:42 p.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
MAY 21
12:10 a.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, trespassing.
1:28 a.m., 200 block of Rice Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:08 a.m., South Velasco Street/CR 220, suspicious vehicle.
3:14 a.m., 400 block of Pecan Street, disturbance.
4:26 a.m., North Highway 288/CR 44 Ramp, accident.
4:50 a.m., 700 block of West Ash Street, disturbance.
6:41 a.m., 700 block of South Remington Street, suspicious person.
6:58 a.m., 2200 block of North Valderas Street, suspicious subject.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 20
Midnight, Highway 35/CR 875, suspicious circumstance.
12:01 a.m., 1900 block of Mustang Lane, suspicious vehicle.
12:02 a.m., 30300 block of FM 2004, suspicious vehicle.
12:14 a.m., 18200 block of Highway 35, assault.
12:43 a.m., 1000 block of Smith Road, disturbance.
1:04 a.m., 100 block of CR 870-D, criminal mischief.
2:21 a.m., 5800 block of Avenue D, noise.
2:47 a.m., 100 block of CR 870-C, prowler.
4:19 a.m., 8800 block of CR 400, suspicious vehicle.
6:50 a.m., Highway 36/Live Oak Drive, accident.
7:52 a.m., Highway 35/FM 521, accident.
9:25 a.m., Highway 6/CR 99, accident.
9:38 a.m., first block of CR 257, theft.
11:01 a.m., Highway 36/CR 5, suspicious circumstance.
11:55 a.m., 9400 block of Emerald Lakes Drive, theft.
11:58 a.m., 20200 block of West Forest Lake Drive, disturbance.
12:47 p.m., 3600 block of CR 45, theft.
1 p.m., Veranda Drive/Olympia Drive, suspicious person.
1:18 p.m., 20000 block of CR 4, trespassing.
2:11 p.m., 10400 block of East FM 1462, theft.
2:32 p.m., 14600 block of Susie Lane, threats.
3:09 p.m., first block of CR 893-A, theft.
3:34 p.m., 17700 block of CR 127, suspicious circumstance.
4:24 p.m., 8100 block of FM 524, theft.
4:29 p.m., 100 block of Spoonbill Place, suspicious circumstance.
5:34 p.m., 500 block of CR 949-C, missing person.
6:04 p.m., 1600 block of Marydean Street, disturbance.
7:36 p.m., 4400 block of Markstone Ridge Lane, suspicious vehicle.
7:46 p.m., CR 117/Debbie Lane, noise.
8 p.m., 3500 block of Senova Drive, fraud.
8:54 p.m., 1100 block of CR 227, suspicious circumstance.
8:54 p.m., 3100 block of CR 290, accident.
9:18 p.m., 300 block of Pompano Lane, suspicious circumstance.
9:31 p.m., Highway 288/CR 58, reckless driver.
9:56 p.m., CR 244/CR 344, accident.
10:41 p.m., 3900 block of Ballard Street, missing person.
FREEPORT
MAY 20
1:25 a.m., 900 block of Avenue J, burglary.
7:33 a.m., 600 block of West Sixth Street, criminal mischief.
8:46 a.m., 700 block of Mystery Harbor Lane, criminal mischief.
10:35 a.m., 1400 block of 12th Street, criminal mischief.
11:59 a.m., 800 block of West Seventh Street, threats.
1:14 p.m., 200 block of West Fourth Street, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 20
6:05 a.m., 600 block of FM 2004/Highway 288, reckless driver.
12:31 p.m., 200 block of Larkspur Street, suspicious activity.
1:35 p.m., First block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
10:39 p.m., 200 block of Willow Drive, suspicious activity.
11:05 p.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
MAY 21
12:36 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 20
12:32 a.m., 18200 block of Highway 35, disturbance.
1:22 a.m., 400 block of East Jefferson Street, suspicious circumstance.
11 a.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, theft.
12:13 p.m., CR 25/CR 676, accident.
12:44 p.m., 400 block of Fisher Street, threats.
1:13 p.m., 600 block of West Brazos Avenue, accident.
8:40 p.m., 400 block of East Jefferson Street, suspicious person.
