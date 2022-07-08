ANGLETON
JULY 4
3:27 a.m., 600 block of North Loop 274, suspicious vehicle.
8:34 a.m., 700 block of West Miller Street, disturbance.
2:28 p.m., 600 block of Catalpa Street, burglary.
4:57 p.m., 1000 block of Carey Drive, suspicious person.
8:01 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, harassment.
9:40 p.m., 800 block of West Live Oak Street, shots fired.
9:59 p.m., North Highway 288/CR 44, reckless driver.
10:23 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:29 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 35, reckless driver.
JULY 5
4:44 a.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
9:24 a.m., 500 block of Gardenia Street, suspicious person.
2:04 p.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, family disturbance.
4:27 p.m., 700 block of West Ash Street, reckless driver.
5:03 p.m., 1000 block of Nottingham Drive, suspicious person.
5:04 p.m., West Mulberry Street/Highway 288, minor accident.
5:53 p.m., Highway 288/FM 523, reckless driver.
6:38 p.m., 300 block of Bastrop Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:28 p.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstances.
9:22 p.m., 900 block of East Cedar Street, verbal disturbance.
JULY 6
3:08 a.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:32 a.m., 2000 block of West Mulberry Street, major accident.
9:39 a.m., 2000 block of North Valderas Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:24 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, hit and run.
1:23 p.m., 1000 block of North Tinsley Street, suspicious person.
6:11 p.m., 300 block of Bastrop Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:24 p.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, harassment.
11:10 p.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, unauthorized used of motor vehicle.
BRAZORIA
JULY 5
8:04 a.m., West San Bernard Street, suspicious person.
JULY 6
11:29 a.m., CR 342/CR 204, fire.
1:06 p.m., 7000 block of FM 1459, fire.
5:40 p.m., 200 block of North Oregon Street, theft.
7:26 p.m., 4000 block of CR 819C, fire.
8:33 p.m., East San Bernard Street/North Market Street, accident.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 5
12:10 a.m., FM 2004/FM 523, fire.
12:25 a.m., 1000 block of East Kiber Street, suspicious person.
12:37 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 288B, fire.
12:46 a.m., Highway 35/CR 128, suspicious vehicle.
1:08 a.m., 5000 block of Summer Spring Lane, suspicious circumstances.
2:09 a.m., Jolly Roger Drive/Palm Boulevard, suspicious person.
2:22 a.m., 600 block of CR 231, suspicious circumstances.
2:35 a.m., 1000 block of North Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:52 a.m., 5000 block of Avenue B, disturbance.
2:53 a.m., 4000 block of CR 89, suspicious person.
5:14 a.m., 3000 block of CR 356, theft.
5:43 a.m., Highway 288B/CR 605C, suspicious circumstances.
7:47 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
7:59 a.m., 600 block of Britt Bailey Boulevard, accident.
8:18 a.m., 3000 block of CR 227, weapons possession.
8:19 a.m., 6000 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
8:23 a.m., 200 block of Shark Lane, trespassing.
8:27 a.m., 2000 block of CR 367, suspicious circumstances.
8:29 a.m., FM 523/North Velasco Street, minor accident.
8:32 a.m., 4000 block of FM 2403, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
8:49 a.m., 20000 block of FM 521, theft.
8:52 a.m., 10000 block of February, disturbance.
9:21 a.m., 20000 block of CR 213, fire.
9:44 a.m., 10000 block of Sugar Pine Lane, theft.
10:03 a.m., 4000 block of CR 288, suspicious vehicle.
10:33 a.m., Yucca Avenue/CR 257, suspicious circumstances.
10:35 a.m., first block of Santa Barbara Drive, weapons possession.
10:37 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
10:45 a.m., CR 90/CR 58, minor accident.
11:40 a.m., 10000 block of Sugar Pine Lane, theft.
11:43 a.m., 5000 block of Rio Ramos Street, shots fired.
11:57 a.m., 9000 block of FM 523, accident.
12:34 p.m., 1000 block of Lasso Court, weapons possession.
1:01 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
1:28 p.m., 10000 block of Rio Comal Lane, suspicious person.
2:01 p.m., CR 30/Colony Lane, suspicious vehicle.
3:01 p.m., 8000 block of Sonia Lane, fire.
3:31 p.m., 9000 block of Stephen F Austin Road, disturbance.
3:53 p.m., 100 block of North Oak Street, theft.
3:57 p.m., 900 block of Texas Avenue, accident.
4:22 p.m., Highway 6/CR 99, accident.
4:44 p.m., 200 block of East Texas Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
4:46 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
5:25 p.m., 7000 block of Highway 35, harassment.
7:30 p.m., 400 block of Jettyview Road, disturbance.
7:31 p.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, suspicious person.
8:34 p.m., 3000 block of CR 190, disturbance.
8:35 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious person.
8:58 p.m., 100 block of Spoonbill Place, suspicious circumstances.
9:09 p.m., 1000 block of Hollow Stone Drive, shots fired.
9:10 p.m., 10000 block of CR 820, suspicious circumstances.
9:16 p.m., 10000 block of CR 463, suspicious vehicle.
9:31 p.m., 2000 block of Nickel Canyon Drive, disturbance.
10:13 p.m., 400 block of Duffy Lane, theft.
JULY 6
12:36 a.m., 1000 block of Blue Water Highway, suspicious vehicle.
1:01 a.m., 10000 block of Imperial Wood Lane, disturbance.
1:08 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, suspicious person.
1:13 a.m., 200 block of CR 921, suspicious circumstances.
2:13 a.m., North Main Street/Texas Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
4 a.m., Highway 35/CR 25, reckless driver.
5:43 a.m., 10000 block of CR 463, harassment.
6:59 a.m., Highway 288/Magnolia Parkway, accident.
7:13 a.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, minor accident.
8:24 a.m., 2000 block of FM 521, burglary.
8:28 a.m., 1000 block of Dickinson Road, weapons possession.
9:01 a.m., 400 block of Encino Avenue, weapons possession.
10:01 a.m., Highway 35/CR 374, accident.
10:52 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, accident.
11:01 a.m., 10000 block of Oakline Drive, disturbance.
11:19 a.m., 6000 block of FM 523, accident.
11:26 a.m., 4000 block of Blue Water Highway, accident.
11:46 a.m., 300 block of North Avenue B, weapons possession.
11:49 a.m., 200 block of South Eighth Street, weapons possession.
11:58 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, suspicious person.
12 p.m., Highway 288/Magnolia Parkway, major accident.
12:07 p.m., 500 block of That Way, weapons possession.
12:37 p.m., 3000 block of Clarestone Drive, theft.
12:40 p.m., 4000 block of CR 780, fraud.
1:07 p.m., 7000 block of FM 1459, fire.
2:52 p.m., 3000 block of Newbrook Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:08 p.m., 3000 block of CR 145, suspicious person.
3:22 p.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, suspicious circumstances.
3:35 p.m., 40000 block of Highway 288, accident.
3:47 p.m., 1000 block of CR 99, fraud.
4:04 p.m., Highway 288/FCR 57, reckless driver.
4:10 p.m., 2000 block of Avalon Trace Lane, physical disturbance.
4:39 p.m., Highway 35/Loop 419, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
4:45 p.m., 1000 block of North Gordon Street, suspicious person.
5:17 p.m., 10000 block of Baron Hill Lane, suspicious vehicle.
5:22 p.m., 10000 block of Magnolia Parkway, theft.
5:25 p.m., Highway 288/CR 63, suspicious vehicle.
6:19 p.m., Citruswood Park Lane/Trailstone Village Lane, minor accident.
6:41 p.m., 10000 block of Quail Ridge Road, prowler.
7:27 p.m., 4000 block of CR 48, disturbance.
7:31 p.m., 3000 block of CR 245, suspicious circumstances.
7:42 p.m., 4000 block of Apple Point Lane, suspicious vehicle.
8:10 p.m., CR 399, sexual assault.
8:25 p.m., 300 block of Shari Lane, disturbance.
8:34 p.m., 8000 block of CR 176B, disturbance.
8:42 p.m., CR 90/Fieldstone Drive, suspicious person.
8:54 p.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, disturbance.
8:55 p.m., 20000 block of Autumn Forest Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:25 p.m., 10000 block of FM 523, suspicious circumstances.
9:56 p.m., FM 1459/Highway 35, accident.
10:29 p.m., 4000 block of FM 2004, suspicious circumstances.
10:44 p.m., 400 block of Shady Oaks Harbor Road, disturbance.
11 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
11:44 p.m., 2000 block of FM 1462, suspicious circumstances.
11:47 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 288B, accident.
CLUTE
JULY 5
6:55 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288B, criminal trespassing.
9:19 a.m., 300 block of Hargett Street, accident.
9:51 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
10:09 a.m., 300 block of North Shanks Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:22 p.m., 400 block of Nursery Road, suspicious person.
2:46 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
4:01 p.m., 500 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious person.
7:16 p.m., 100 block of West Marion Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:08 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:45 p.m., 200 block of East Pecan Lane, fire.
10:09 p.m., Fifth Street/River Road, reckless driver.
JULY 6
9:51 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1:27 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
2:12 p.m., 100 block of Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
3:14 p.m., 800 block of Yaupon Street, criminal trespassing.
6:10 p.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
6:10 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, disturbance.
8:31 p.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, disturbance.
10:09 p.m., 800 block of Godfrey Street, disturbance.
10:29 p.m., Brockman Street/Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
11:28 p.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:34 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, threats.
11:38 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
JULY 5
12:55 a.m., 1000 block of North Avenue S, physical disturbance.
6:07 a.m., 1000 block of North Avenue S, car theft.
2:45 p.m., 1000 block of Skinner Street, physical disturbance.
4:28 p.m., 2000 block of North Avenue H, physical disturbance.
4:42 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, physical disturbance.
7:52 p.m., 600 block of West Seventh Street, theft.
JULY 6
7:03 a.m., 400 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, trespassing.
11:14 p.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, missing person.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 5
8:52 a.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
9:13 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, forgery.
11:03 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:16 a.m., first block of Crepe Myrtle Street/Beechwood Street, suspicious activity.
11:41 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332/Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
11:42 a.m., 300 block of Cypress Street, suspicious person.
11:46 a.m., 1000 block of FM 2004/CR 400, reckless driver.
11:57 a.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, reckless driver.
2:28 p.m., 100 block of Indian Warrior Trail, suspicious activity.
2:40 p.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, suspicious person.
3:51 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, suspicious activity.
3:51 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, theft.
3:52 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
4:37 p.m., 200 block of Lake Road, reckless driver.
5:30 p.m., first block of Bayberry Court, suspicious person.
5:53 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
6:26 p.m., 200 block of North Shady Oaks Drive, theft.
6:47 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
6:55 p.m., 200 block of Birch Street, minor accident.
7:30 p.m., 300 block of Oak Drive, theft.
8:26 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
8:55 p.m., 400 block of Huisache Street, suspicious activity.
9:14 p.m., first block of Post Oak Court, disorderly conduct.
11:34 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
11:46 p.m., 100 block of Rose Trail, suspicious activity.
JULY 6
8:31 a.m., first block of Raintree Court, theft.
9:52 a.m., 600 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
10:28 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:43 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
11:22 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:28 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
12:18 p.m., 100 block of Silverbell Circle, criminal mischief.
1:36 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288, suspicious person.
5:48 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
5:59 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
6:55 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332/Lake Road, reckless driver.
7:24 p.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct.
7:52 p.m., 100 block of Plantation Drive/North Shady Oaks Drive, suspicious activity.
8:05 p.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, forgery.
10:07 p.m., 200 block of Jasmine Street, disorderly conduct.
10:28 p.m., first block of Royal Oak Circle, burglary.
10:53 p.m., 500 block of Huckleberry Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 4
2:03 p.m., 4000 block of CR 4, fire.
7:51 p.m., 100 block of Irwin Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:47 p.m., Brahman Trail/Colt, fire.
9:16 p.m., 600 block of CR 376, fire.
10:52 p.m., 1000 block of North 13th Street, suspicious activity.
JULY 5
3:32 p.m., 800 block of South 17th Street, fire.
10:52 p.m., 1000 block of North 13th Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:19 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
JULY 6
12:16 a.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
12:52 a.m., 1000 block of North 13th Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:14 p.m., 7000 block of FM 1459, fire.
4:48 p.m., 200 block of North 14th Street, suspicious person.
5:10 p.m., South 17th Street, suspicious person.
6:33 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, reckless driving.
7:59 p.m., 1000 block of North 13th Street, suspicious vehicle.
