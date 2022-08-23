ANGLETON
AUGUST 19
8 a.m., Highway 35/Highway 288, accident.
9:23 a.m., 200 block of Bastrop Street, harassment.
9:27 a.m., 1000 block of Shanks Road, burglary.
9:31 a.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, burglary.
10:16 a.m., 300 block of East Locust Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:27 p.m., West Locust Street/Loop 274, accident.
3:01 p.m., North Valderas Street/East Wilkins Street, assault.
4:32 p.m., 800 block of Higgins Street, harassment.
5:36 p.m., 600 block of Prairie Lane, fraud.
7:34 p.m., 300 block of Cemetery Road, trespassing.
8:33 p.m., 900 block of North Chenango Street, disturbance.
AUGUST 20
1:03 a.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, shots fired.
1:21 a.m., 100 block of Kelley Street, threats.
2:53 a.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious person.
4:42 a.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstances.
7:27 a.m., 100 block of Corral Court, suspicious vehicle.
8:31 a.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, criminal mischief.
8:49 a.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
9:10 a.m., 300 block of West Mulberry Street, accident.
10:41 a.m., 400 block of Evans Street, disturbance.
11:49 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
1:42 p.m., first block of Alexander Court, suspicious circumstances.
8:05 p.m., 200 block of Farrer Street, reckless driver.
8:59 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:05 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
10:32 p.m., 900 block of South Downing Street, disturbance.
10:57 p.m., 1000 block of Grove Street, prowler.
11:22 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:28 p.m., 1000 block of Chevy Chase Street, disturbance.
11:39 p.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
AUGUST 21
12:57 a.m., South Velasco Street/ West Cemetery Road, reckless driver.
12:59 a.m., North Highway 288/CR 44, reckless driver.
5:44 a.m., 1000 block of San Felipe Road, disturbance.
6:44 a.m., 500 block of Dwyer Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:43 p.m., 1000 block of Nottingham Drive, murder.
1:01 p.m., 600 block of Milton Street, criminal mischief.
2:07 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:52 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, accident.
5:28 p.m., 200 block of West Mulberry Street, disturbance.
6:58 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, threats.
7:52 p.m., 1000 block of Spreading Oaks Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:06 p.m., 2000 block of Front Street, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA
AUGUST 19
7:43 a.m., FM 1462, accident.
11:15 a.m., 1000 block of Mac Drive, fire.
8:09 p.m., North Brooks Street, reckless driver.
9:18 p.m., 600 block of North Brooks Street, accident.
AUGUST 20
8:32 a.m., 3000 block of CR 861, disturbance.
7:38 p.m., 500 block of Avenue B, fire.
10:21 p.m., FM 521, reckless driver.
10:49 p.m., 400 block of West Elm Street, assault.
AUGUST 21
10:33 a.m., Highway 36/CR 217, fire.
10:43 a.m., 200 block of Yaupon Drive, fire.
9:50 p.m., 1000 block of South Market Street, disturbance.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 19
12:30 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 288, accident.
1:02 a.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, suspicious vehicle.
1:47 a.m., 400 block of North Highway 35, accident.
2:37 a.m., 3000 block of CR 695B, disturbance.
4:12 a.m., 1000 block of Garnet Breeze Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:56 a.m., 5000 block of Lost Ranch Road, threats.
7:26 a.m., Beltway 8/Highway 35, accident.
7:50 a.m., 10000 block of FM 521, disturbance.
7:56 a.m., 2000 block of Northfork Drive, hit and run.
8:25 a.m., North Amherst Drive/Olympia Drive, accident.
8:43 a.m., 10000 block of Humphreys’ Green Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:23 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, accident.
9:32 a.m., 2000 block of CR 124, suspicious circumstances.
10:13 a.m., 10000 block of FM 2004, accident.
10:23 a.m., 700 block of Anchor Road, disturbance.
10:53 a.m., 2000 block of CR 543, fire.
11:38 a.m., 2000 block of Fallscreek Court, disturbance.
11:41 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 6, accident.
12:29 p.m., 4000 block of Wickwillow Lane, disturbance.
12:37 p.m., 800 block of FM 517, harassment.
2:28 p.m., FM 523/CR 220, accident.
2:54 p.m., 10000 block of Wellborn Road, theft.
3:14 p.m., 10000 block of CR 185, suspicious circumstances.
3:55 p.m., 5000 block of Panther Drive, missing child.
4:17 p.m., Highway 288/Magnolia Parkway, theft.
4:20 p.m., Smith Ranch Road/Broadway Street, hit and run.
4:35 p.m., FM 2004/Highway 332, accident.
4:38 p.m., 5000 block of CR 356, trespassing.
4:40 p.m., 1000 block of CR 965, harassment.
4:59 p.m., 4000 block of Blue Water Highway, trespassing.
6:22 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, hit and run.
6:25 p.m., FM 521/CR 319, hit and run.
6:54 p.m., 2000 block of Twin Lakes Boulevard, disturbance.
7:05 p.m., 10000 block of CR 257, accident.
7:34 p.m., Highway 288/CR 48, suspicious person.
7:58 p.m., 1000 block of Rosharon Road, weapons possession.
8:07 p.m., 10000 block of Grand Boulevard, criminal mischief.
8:08 p.m., 2000 block of CR 796, disturbance.
8:09 p.m., 1000 block of Mustang Road, weapons possession.
8:28 p.m., 1000 block of CR 797, threats.
9:03 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, shots fired.
9:13 p.m., 2000 block of Colleen Drive, weapons possession.
9:23 p.m., 3000 block of CR 155, disturbance.
9:45 p.m., 7000 block of CR 98, theft.
9:51 p.m., 9000 block of Onyx Trail Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:10 p.m., 2000 block of CR 288, accident.
10:18 p.m., 9000 block of Montana Sapphire Lane, suspicious person.
10:25 p.m., 1000 block of CR 913, disturbance.
10:38 p.m., 2000 block of Lansing Circle, suspicious vehicle.
11:18 p.m., 700 block of Blue Water Highway, suspicious person.
11:21 p.m., CR 90/Magnolia Parkway, suspicious circumstances.
11:41 p.m., 3000 block of CR 94, suspicious circumstances.
AUGUST 20
12:33 a.m., 10000 block of Oakline Drive, disturbance.
1:08 a.m., 500 block of Pecan Estates Road, disturbance.
1:14 a.m., 6000 block of Old Massey Ranch Road, suspicious vehicle.
2:19 a.m., CR 99/Highway 6, suspicious person.
2:20 a.m., 5000 block of Silver Sage Lane, disturbance.
3:53 a.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, disturbance.
6:51 a.m., first block of Robinhood Lane, disturbance.
6:55 a.m., 2000 block of West Highway 6, accident.
8:29 a.m., 3000 block of CR 861, disturbance.
8:52 a.m., 3000 block of Bryan Beach Road, accident.
9:07 a.m., 300 block of West Mulberry Street, accident.
9:35 a.m., 3000 block of CR 870A, vehicle burglary.
9:51 a.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, hit and run.
10:02 a.m., 5000 block of CR 289, burglary.
10:11 a.m., 6000 block of CR 3, suspicious circumstances.
11:17 a.m., 10000 block of CR 190, disturbance.
11:32 a.m., 3000 block of Southwestern Road, disturbance.
11:33 a.m., 100 block of Pecan Street, suspicious person.
11:37 a.m., 6000 block of Kevincrest Drive, weapons possession.
11:41 a.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, disturbance.
11:47 a.m., 100 block of Circle Drive, theft.
12:21 p.m., FM 2004/FM 2917, reckless driver.
12:59 p.m., 4000 block of Davenport Parkway, accident.
1:04 p.m., 3000 block of CR 63, disturbance.
1:36 p.m., 1000 block of CR 32, suspicious circumstances.
1:42 p.m., 4000 block of Bailey Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
1:49 p.m., 4000 block of CR 348, suspicious vehicle.
2:05 p.m., 4000 block of Bluewood Court, disturbance.
3:09 p.m., 8000 block of Selicia Lane, suspicious circumstances.
3:20 p.m., 700 block of Jeffers Road, theft.
3:43 p.m., 900 block of South Downing Road, criminal mischief.
4:15 p.m., Highway 35/Bostwick Road, suspicious circumstances.
4:16 p.m., 5000 block of Sandy Field Court, identity theft.
5 p.m., 1000 block of Oleander Street, suspicious person.
5:07 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, hit and run.
5:33 p.m., 100 block of East Locust Street, threats.
6:58 p.m., 3000 block of CR 94, threats.
7:11 p.m., 6000 block of Highway 35, accident.
7:15 p.m., CR 336/Highway 36, suspicious circumstances.
7:37 p.m., 500 block of Avenue B, fire.
7:51 p.m., 10000 block of CR 113, criminal mischief.
7:51 p.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, accident.
8:02 p.m., Bailey Road/Senora Lane, suspicious vehicle.
8:36 p.m., 4000 block of Wickwillow Lane, disturbance.
8:38 p.m., CR 928/CR 145, suspicious circumstances.
9:06 p.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, harassment.
10:47 p.m., 3000 block of Pearce Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:38 p.m., 7000 block of West FM 1462, suspicious vehicle.
AUGUST 21
12:06 a.m., 3000 block of CR 890, suspicious circumstances.
12:08 a.m., 800 block of CR 99, disturbance.
12:50 a.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, suspicious circumstances
12:51 a.m., Highway 288/CR 64, reckless driver.
1:07 a.m., 100 block of CR 875, disturbance.
1:10 a.m., 4000 block of CR 94, suspicious vehicle.
2:10 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 36, suspicious vehicle.
3 a.m., CR 529/CR 529A, hit and run.
3:03 a.m., 2000 block of CR 244, accident.
3:10 a.m., 1000 block of Lily Lane, suspicious circumstances.
3:15 a.m., Pickett Lane, unauthorized use of vehicle.
6:21 a.m., 2000 block of East FM 1462, suspicious circumstances.
9:49 a.m., 8000 block of CR 3, trespassing.
9:52 a.m., 20000 block of Zinfandel Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:57 a.m., 3000 block of CR 45, missing person.
10:21 a.m., 2000 block of Duncan Drive, disturbance.
10:31 a.m., 10000 block of Napier Drive, threats.
10:38 a.m., 4000 block of Spring Terrace Lane, disturbance.
11 a.m., 4000 block of Silver Spur Court, harassment.
11:26 a.m., 4000 block of CR 347, theft.
11:43 a.m., Silverlake Village drive/CR 94A, road rage.
11:55 a.m., CR 101/CR 90, accident.
11:58 a.m., 3000 block of Humble Drive, suspicious person.
12:01 p.m., 3000 block of CR 94, suspicious circumstances.
12:15 p.m., 500 block of CR 193, accident.
12:30 p.m., 8000 block of CR 3, disturbance.
1:27 p.m., 9000 block of FM 524, suspicious person.
1:27 p.m., 100 block of Freeman Boulevard, criminal mischief.
2:28 p.m., 1000 block of West Phillips Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:35 p.m., CR 595/FM 523, suspicious person.
4:19 p.m., Lake Forest Drive, shots fired.
4:55 p.m., 4000 block of CR 288, criminal mischief.
5:13 p.m., FM 2004/FM 2917, disturbance.
5:51 p.m., 3000 block of Melrose Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:28 p.m., 400 block of Creekside Drive, disturbance.
7:03 p.m., 100 block of North Holly Street, disturbance.
7:37 p.m., FM 521/CR 520, disturbance.
7:45 p.m., 10000 block of Quail Ridge Road, criminal mischief.
8:32 p.m., 3000 block of CR 179, suspicious circumstances.
8:54 p.m., 10000 block of Stone Bluff Lane, disturbance.
8:57 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
10:24 p.m., 1000 block of CR 147, disturbance.
11:39 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, accident.
CLUTE
AUGUST 19
7:29 a.m., Brazoswood Boulevard/Parkview Drive, accident.
7:37 a.m., Smith Street, reckless driving.
12:16 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:34 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
7:58 p.m., 500 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
9:02 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious person.
10:13 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
AUGUST 20
1:10 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, shots fired.
2:12 a.m., 300 block of South Shanks Street, criminal mischief.
2:27 a.m., 100 block of Widgeon Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:55 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
3:40 a.m., Highway 332/Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:02 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
5:27 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
8:12 p.m., 200 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
8:16 p.m., Highway 288B/Highway 332, reckless driving.
8:29 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry street, suspicious circumstances.
AUGUST 21
12:49 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, driving while intoxicated.
1:37 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:15 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, shots fired.
4:54 a.m., Kyle Road/Riley Road, shots fired.
6:28 a.m., 1000 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious vehicle.
9:48 a.m., 800 block of Old Angleton Road, suspicious circumstances.
12:01 p.m., Orchard Street/Main Street, reckless driving.
12:35 p.m., 500 block of Coleman Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:54 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:17 p.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:06 p.m., 600 block of Plantation Drive, accident.
3:10 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
3:22 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, disturbance.
5:02 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, assault.
5:09 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
7:58 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:24 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, driving while intoxicated.
9:10 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:31 p.m., 100 Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 20
3:32 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, assault.
2:07 p.m., 2000 block of Victoria Street, theft.
6:17 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, unauthorized use of vehicle.
11:02 p.m., 1000 block of North Avenue G, hit and run.
AUGUST 21
3:07 a.m., 1000 block of Magnolia Street, disturbance.
7:29 a.m., 300 block of South Avenue D, suspicious circumstances.
10:36 p.m., 700 block of West Eighth Street, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 19
6:14 a.m., 300 block of Redwood Street, suspicious person.
8:23 a.m., 1000 block of FM 2004/CR 400, accident.
9:44 a.m., 300 block of Redwood Street, suspicious activity.
9:57 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
10:28 a.m., 100 block of North Cedar Street, suspicious activity.
12:02 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
12:31 p.m., first block of Center Way/Oak Drive, accident.
12:49 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
1:40 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
2:05 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, theft.
2:09 p.m., 300 block of Lake Road/FM 2004, trespassing.
2:49 p.m., 100 block of Coffee Lane, forgery.
3:38 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
4:14 p.m., 300 block of Medical Drive, suspicious person.
4:21 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
4:37 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332/FM 2004, accident.
4:59 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, suspicious activity.
7:44 p.m., 200 block of North Dixie Drive, accident.
8:04 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2004/Highway 332, reckless driver.
11:09 p.m., 100 block of Almond Drive, suspicious activity.
11:42 p.m., 100 block of Juniper Street, suspicious activity.
AUGUST 20
12:49 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
1:04 a.m., 1000 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
1:57 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
3:02 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
3:11 a.m., 100 block of Marigold Street/Old Angleton Road, suspicious activity.
3:39 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive/Highway 332, suspicious activity.
5:58 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, narcotics.
6:26 p.m., 100 block of Papaya Street/Lake Road, accident.
7:17 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Circle Way, accident.
7:45 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
8:06 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
8:17 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332/Garland Drive, reckless driver.
8:55 p.m., 200 block of Chestnut Street, disorderly conduct.
AUGUST 21
12:36 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, suspicious activity.
1:52 a.m., 700 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious activity.
3:47 a.m., 400 block of Highway 288, accident.
10:54 a.m., 100 block of Cotton Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:07 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332/Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
3:49 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
4:10 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
7:34 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 19
9:25 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, accident.
AUGUST 20
12:28 p.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
7:46 p.m., 500 block of Avenue B, fire.
(0) entries
