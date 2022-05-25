ANGLETON
MAY 23
2:06 a.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:15 a.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:19 a.m., first block of Grace Street, assault.
11:32 a.m., 1000 block of North Chenango Street, hit and run.
1:44 p.m., 2000 block of West Mulberry Street, reckless driving.
2:17 p.m., 600 block of West Mulberry Street, minor accident.
3:25 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, narcotics.
3:37 p.m., CR 210/FM 523, motor vehicle accident.
3:44 p.m., first block of Alexander Court, fraud.
4:19 p.m., Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driver.
4:24 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:29 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
4:30 p.m., 500 block of Sims Drive, theft.
5:21 p.m., 1000 block of Clover Drive, suspicious person.
7:26 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
7:27 p.m., 300 block of North Hancock Street, disturbance.
7:33 p.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA
MAY 23
12:49 a.m., 300 block of CR 486, disturbance.
6:17 a.m., CR 400/Highway 36, fire.
11:57 a.m., 200 block of North Market Street, criminal mischief.
3 p.m., 100 block of East Texas Street, theft.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 23
12:48 a.m., 300 block of CR 893, disturbance.
12:50 a.m., 300 block of CR 486, disturbance.
1:03 a.m., 200 block of Thunder Road, suspicious vehicle.
3:33 a.m., 2000 block of Wyckchester Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:24 a.m., 3000 block of Highway 288B, fire.
4:41 a.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:05 a.m., Highway 36/CR 264, minor accident.
5:07 a.m., 800 block of FM 2917, prowler.
6:15 a.m., Highway 35, major accident.
6:48 a.m., CR 45/FM 521, minor accident.
7:30 a.m., Meridiana Parkway/Highway 288, minor accident.
8:10 a.m., 1000 block of Meadow Lane, weapons possession.
8:26 a.m., 7000 block of Dare Road, theft.
8:30 a.m., 900 block of Angus Trail, fraud.
8:45 a.m., 10000 block of Berry Road, disturbance.
8:45 a.m., 200 block of CR 454, identity theft.
9:55 a.m., CR 45, sexual assault.
10:33 a.m., 4000 block of Chance Lane, disturbance.
11 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, minor accident.
11:40 a.m., 700 block of CR 44, suspicious person.
11:49 a.m., 10000 block of Annette Road, suspicious person.
1:40 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 36, motor vehicle accident.
1:46 p.m., 3000 block of Crescent Drive, fraud.
2:23 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, hit and run.
2:40 p.m., 4000 block of CR 347, suspicious person.
3:05 p.m., Highway 288/FM 1462, road rage.
3:07 p.m., 2000 block of Pearce Lane, theft.
3:21 p.m., 3000 block of Rose Water Court, harassment.
3:28 p.m., Highway 288/CR 56, suspicious circumstances.
3:43 p.m., CR 210/FM 523, major accident.
3:48 p.m., Highway 36/CR 354, minor accident.
3:56 p.m., Savannah Bend Dr/Southern Orchard Lane, disturbance.
4:05 p.m., 9000 block of Highway 35, theft.
4:09 p.m., 100 block of Lakeland Circle, theft.
4:12 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/CR 94, minor accident.
4:31 p.m., 10000 block of Stone Bluff Lane, fraud.
4:37 p.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, minor accident.
4:41 p.m. 2000 block of CR 737, fraud.
4:42 p.m., 5000 block of Stevens Road, reckless driver.
4:49 p.m., CR 289/FM 1459, suspicious circumstances.
4:51 p.m., Rosharon Road Estates Drive, sexual assault.
4:54 p.m., 4000 block of CR 937B, trespassing.
5:07 p.m., 3000 block of Mustang Lane, disturbance.
5:07 p.m., 7000 block of Lila, disturbance.
5:50 p.m., 1000 block of Mac Drive, harassment.
6:23 p.m., 1000 block of CR 597, theft.
6:43 p.m., 10000 block of CR 48, disturbance.
7:41 p.m., 2000 block of Covington Way, vehicle burglary.
8:23 p.m., Sonia Lane/Selicia Lane, disturbance.
8:26 p.m., 4000 block of CR 886, disturbance.
10:16 p.m., 2000 block of Rolling Hills Drive, vehicle burglary.
10:34 p.m., 20000 block of Bordeaux Drive, suspicious person.
10:36 p.m., Highway 288/CR 220, minor accident.
11:37 p.m., CR 873A/CR 719, shots fired.
CLUTE
MAY 23
6:52 a.m., 100 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
8:21 a.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
10:02 a.m., 200 block of Highway 288B, theft.
11:31 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, criminal mischief.
12:06 p.m., 700 block of South Shanks Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:54 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, theft.
1:17 p.m., Hackberry Street/Oak Park, disturbance.
2:11 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:11 p.m., 600 block of West Street, suspicious person.
3:46 p.m., 700 block of South Main Street, disturbance.
3:49 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:33 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:35 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, theft.
11:44 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
FREEPORT
MAY 23
11:23 a.m., 300 block of North Avenue A, terroristic threats.
4:53 p.m., 200 block of South Gulf Boulevard, hit and run.
8 p.m., 900 block of North Gulf Boulevard, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
10:24 p.m., 200 block of South Front Street, theft.
11:09 p.m., South Gulf Boulevard/North Velasco Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 23
7:13 a.m., 200 block of Laurel Street, burglary.
8:21 a.m., 100 block of Mulberry Street, minor accident.
8:33 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:09 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
12:19 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
1:02 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
2:33 p.m., 300 block of Lake Road/FM 2004, reckless driver.
3:02 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, trespassing.
3:26 p.m., first block of Center Way/Oak Drive, reckless driver.
4:05 p.m., 100 block Highway 332, minor accident.
4:06 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek, disorderly conduct.
4:22 p.m., 200 block of Center Way/Magnolia Street, disorderly conduct.
5:56 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
6:05 p.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, disorderly conduct.
7:12 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:21 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, criminal mischief.
7:26 p.m., 200 block of Elm Street, suspicious activity.
9:29 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:01 p.m., first block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
10:41 p.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, suspicious activity.
10:51 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, major accident.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 23
6:05 a.m., Highway 35/Highway 36, accident.
5:28 p.m., 1000 block of North 13th Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:29 p.m., 17th Street/West Brazos, suspicious vehicle.
8:28 p.m., 700 block of Westview Street, verbal disturbance.
