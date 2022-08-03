ANGLETON
AUGUST 1
1:08 a.m., 100 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:06 a.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:22 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:59 a.m., South Highway 288/Mulberry Street, accident.
11:23 a.m., first block of Sarita Road, disturbance.
1:05 p.m., 100 block of Pacific Street, harassment.
1:21 p.m., 1000 block of Hospital Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:41 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, suspicious person.
3:06 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
7:42 p.m., first block of Piney Way, suspicious circumstances.
7:50 p.m., North Valderas Street/Crossing Road, reckless driver.
8:38 p.m., 3000 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:53 p.m., Sarita Road/Crossing Road, suspicious vehicle.
8:57 p.m., North Velasco Street/Henderson Road, accident.
10:02 p.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA
AUGUST 1
9:23 a.m., FM 2611/Highway 36, fire.
12:49 p.m., 300 block of North Brooks Street, accident.
1:19 p.m., 500 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:19 p.m., 5000 block of CR 868E, fire.
6:21 p.m., Highway 332, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 1
12:07 a.m., 10000 block of FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
12:25 a.m., first block of Atmore Lane, suspicious circumstances.
1:10 a.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1:35 a.m., Nolan Road/CR 171, suspicious circumstances.
2:06 a.m., Highway 35/CR 46, suspicious circumstances.
6:26 a.m., Highway 35/CR 281, accident.
6:50 a.m., 4000 block of Whitehaven Pine Way, suspicious object.
7:28 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 288B, accident.
7:38 a.m., 5000 block of Patterson Road, weapons possession.
8:31 a.m., 8000 block of FM 2917, theft.
8:33 a.m., 4000 block of CR 347, identity theft.
8:38 a.m., 10000 block of Susie Lane, weapons possession.
8:41 a.m., Highway 35/CR 46, accident.
8:45 a.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, weapons possession.
8:49 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
9:14 a.m., 4000 block of Birch Knoll Trail, suspicious circumstances.
9:24 a.m., 200 block of South Austin Drive, disturbance.
9:29 a.m., 5000 block of Patterson Road, weapons possession.
9:43 a.m., 4000 block of FM 1128, accident.
10:17 a.m., CR 94/Bailey Road, suspicious vehicle.
10:50 a.m., 3000 block of Silver Springs Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11 a.m., 200 block of South Amherst Drive, theft.
11:01 a.m., FM 522/FM 1459, reckless driver.
11:21 a.m., Laurel Heights Drive/Marble River Trail, suspicious person.
11:21 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
11:38 a.m., CR 945C, sexual assault.
11:40 a.m., 10000 block of Amador Peak Drive, theft.
11:41 a.m., 1000 block of CR 695A, suspicious person.
12:51 p.m., Red Agave Lane/Currant Drive, accident.
1:04 p.m., 1000 block of Lamar Street, accident.
3:07 p.m., 6000 block of Brookside Road, fraud.
3:16 p.m., 6000 block of Amie Lane, disturbance.
3:27 p.m., CR 383/CR 573, criminal mischief.
3:37 p.m., 600 block of CR 706, trespassing.
4:02 p.m., CR 257/CR 257C, accident.
4:23 p.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, accident.
4:28 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
4:43 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 288B, fraud.
5:04 p.m., 400 block of Twin Lakes Boulevard, suspicious person.
5:14 p.m., Polar Avenue/Sitka Drive, disturbance.
5:24 p.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, accident.
5:27 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, threats.
5:42 p.m., 3000 block of Morgan Road, suspicious vehicle.
5:49 p.m., 8000 block of CR 128, suspicious circumstances.
6:01 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 288B, disturbance.
6:04 p.m., 600 block of Cabana Trail, threats.
6:26 p.m., 9000 block of Emerald Green Drive, disturbance.
6:52 p.m., 6000 block of Bayou Village Drive, disturbance.
6:57 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, fire.
7:15 p.m., 2000 block of Martinec Drive, suspicious vehicle.
7:46 p.m., 3000 block of Pinto Trail, disturbance.
8:35 p.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, assault.
8:55 p.m., 10000 block of Wellborn Road, disturbance.
9:03 p.m., 10000 block of FM 521, disturbance.
10:27 p.m., Highway 35/FM 2403, reckless driver.
10:38 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/CR 90, reckless driver.
10:51 p.m., 900 block of South Downing Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:05 p.m., 900 block of Texas Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
11:42 p.m., 4000 block of CR 88, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
AUGUST 1
6:57 a.m., 100 block of North Oak Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:47 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:34 p.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, assault.
3:01 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:10 p.m., 700 block of Austin Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:13 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, criminal mischief
9:34 p.m., 700 block of Pin Money Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:54 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 1
5:02 p.m., North Avenue D/Quintana, accident.
5:05 p.m., 300 block of North Avenue A, assault.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 1
9:22 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, criminal mischief.
10:47 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
11:57 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
12:10 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, accident.
12:18 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, trespassing.
12:39 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
1:36 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, threats.
1:46 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
2:50 p.m., 400 block of Walnut Street/Corkwood Street, suspicious activity.
3:45 p.m., 100 block of Oak Drive, forgery.
4:21 p.m., first block of Live Oak Court, suspicious person.
6:07 p.m., 100 block of Pine Street, disorderly conduct.
8:04 p.m., 400 block of Timbercreek Drive, accident.
8:05 p.m., 1000 block of Oleander Street, suspicious activity.
8:07 p.m., 300 block of North Yaupon Street, burglary.
8:38 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, accident.
8:50 p.m., 300 block of Cypress Street, disorderly conduct.
8:58 p.m., 600 block of Walnut Street/West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
10:10 p.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, suspicious activity.
10:10 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 1
7:24 a.m., Highway 36/CR 4, reckless driving.
11:53 a.m., 600 block of Alamo Street, theft.
3:22 p.m., 200 block of South 17th Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:04 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, theft.
6:59 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, fire.
9:40 p.m., 300 block of Lamar Street, suspicious activity.
