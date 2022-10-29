ANGLETON
OCT. 26
1:21 a.m., 1000 block of North Loop 274, suspicious vehicle.
9:01 a.m., North Valderas Street/Cannan Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:18 a.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
11:41 a.m., West Henderson Road/North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:49 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
4:42 p.m., 1100 block of Kadera Road, accident.
6:14 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, accident.
11:17 p.m., 100 block of Dickey Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:17 p.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, disturbance.
11:46 p.m., 1000 block of North Valderas Street, disturbance.
OCT. 27
7:16 a.m., Plum Street/South Loop, suspicious vehicle.
7:35 a.m., West Mulberry Street/South Erskine Street, accident.
10:42 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
12:30 p.m., 3100 block of Stoney Brook, fraud.
2:44 p.m., 1300 bock of Buchta Road, suspicious vehicle.
2:54 p.m., 1200 block of Pyburn Street, fraud.
4:18 p.m., 1100 block of East Miller Street, fire.
4:36 p.m., 800 block of North Loop 274, accident.
7:50 p.m., 800 block of North Valderas Street, assault.
BRAZORIA
OCT. 27
12:22 p.m., 700 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, fire.
12:57 p.m., 2100 block of CR 342, fire.
4:09 p.m., 200 block of High Street, theft.
4:29 p.m., first block of Ivy Court, fire.
5:21 p.m., 300 block of East Florida Street, harassment.
6:07 p.m., CR 334/CR 344, fire.
7:47 p.m., FM 1459/CR 3, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
OCT. 27
1:20 a.m., 500 block of Port Street, disturbance.
5:23 a.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, vehicle burglary.
6:42 a.m., 3500 block of CR 58, suspicious vehicle.
6:50 a.m., 1300 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, accident.
6:58 a.m., 2400 block of Blue Water Highway, suspicious vehicle.
7:25 a.m., 5200 block of Quail West, disturbance.
9:11 a.m., 38000 block of FM 521, accident.
9:32 a.m., 200 block of Blue Water Highway, suspicious circumstances.
9:46 a.m., Highway 35/FM 1301, accident.
10:23 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
10:44 a.m., Highway 288/CR 48, accident.
11:12 a.m., 20000 block of FM 523, fraud.
11:12 a.m., 2700 block of Smith Ranch Road, threats.
11:22 a.m., 6300 block of Highway 35, theft.
11:40 a.m., 25000 block of Highway 288, accident.
11:45 a.m., CR 353/CR 344, unauthorized use of vehicle.
12:11 p.m., 3000 block of East Walnut Street, weapons possession.
12:23 p.m., 1200 block of CR 159, accident.
12:24 p.m., 2800 block of CR 510A, disturbance.
1:04 p.m., 1300 block of Scarlet Mountain Drive, disturbance.
1:22 p.m., North Avenue I/North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.
1:41 p.m., Midland Drive/Pebble Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1:48 p.m., 18000 Morris Avenue, accident.
2:09 p.m., 7400 block of Woo Street, weapons possession.
2:10 p.m., Honeysickle Road, sexual assault.
2:31 p.m., 100 block of Sage Street, weapons possession.
2:47 p.m., 1700 block of West Eighth Street, weapons possession.
2:54 p.m., CR 129/Hastings Road, accident.
2:59 p.m., 12000 block of Rio Comal Lane, disturbance.
3:13 p.m., 5300 block of CR 397, theft.
3:25 p.m., 4300 block of Redford Valley Road, suspicious circumstances.
3:28 p.m., CR 147, sexual assault.
3:33 p.m., 2400 block of CR 582A, fraud.
3:53 p.m., 1300 block of Scarlet Mountain Drive, assault.
4:01 p.m., 6500 block of Live Oak Drive, theft.
4:01 p.m., West Highway 332/Blackstock Lane, reckless driver.
4:17 p.m., first block of Mira Loma Drive, weapons possession.
5:12 p.m., Highway 36/Peach Point Road, reckless driver.
5:18 p.m., 200 block of Twin Lakes Boulevard, disturbance.
5:59 p.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, fire.
6:15 p.m., Madera Bend Lane, sexual assault.
7:31 p.m., CR 870B, sexual assault.
8:07 p.m., 300 block of Pecan Orchard, disturbance.
8:09 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, criminal mischief.
8:40 p.m., Highway 288/FM 518, accident.
8:50 p.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, accident.
9:07 p.m., 400 block of Marion Lane, theft.
9:08 p.m., 200 block of Oak Field Drive, disturbance.
9:15 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:28 p.m., 6500 block of Iowa Colony Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
9:51 p.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:38 p.m., 9700 block of FM 523, disturbance.
10:38 p.m., 1500 block of North Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
OCT. 27
11:57 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
1:27 p.m., 200 block of Barbara Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1:36 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, harassment.
1:48 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
2:19 p.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, theft.
3:24 p.m., 300 block of West Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
3:29 p.m., 300 block of West Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:09 p.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
4:15 p.m., 600 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:20 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:54 p.m., Brockman Street/McKee Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:05 p.m., 100 block of Marion Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:14 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, vehicle burglary.
11:53 p.m., 200 block of East Main Street, suspicious person.
11:53 p.m., Mimosa Street/Stratton Ridge Road, fire.
FREEPORT
OCT. 27
3:05 a.m., 1100 block of West Ninth Street, disturbance.
2:21 p.m., 1200 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
5:09 p.m., 1200 block of West Sixth Street, vehicle burglary.
6:50 p.m., first block of North Avenue C, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
OCT. 27
6:58 a.m., 700 block of North Yaupon Street/Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:48 p.m., 100 block of Juniper Street, disorderly conduct.
3:37 p.m., 100 block of Garland Drive, forgery.
3:49 p.m., first block of Lake Road, threats.
4:02 p.m., 400 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Jasmine Street, suspicious person.
5:40 p.m., 300 block of This Way, narcotics.
6:39 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Sandalwood Drive, accident.
7:33 p.m., 100 block of Fir Drive/North Yaupon Street, suspicious person.
8:10 p.m., 1100 block of FM 2004/Highway 332, accident.
8:38 p.m., first block of Plantation Court, suspicious activity.
10:40 p.m., 200 block of Jasmine Street, suspicious person.
10:44 p.m., 100 block of Spruce Street, suspicious activity.
10:45 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004, suspicious person.
11:07 p.m., 200 block of Mimosa Street, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
OCT. 27
12:28 p.m., 700 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, fire.
7:28 p.m., CR 3/FM 1459, fire.
10:59 p.m., 200 block of 200 block of North Columbia Drive, disturbance.
