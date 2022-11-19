BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
NOV. 17
12:43 a.m., 3700 block of Highway 35, accident.
12:46 a.m., 9800 block of Magnolia Parkway, suspicious vehicle.
1:03 a.m., 5000 block of CR 169, suspicious vehicle.
4:36 a.m., Highway 288/CR 63, accident.
7:35 a.m., 2500 block of CR 719, suspicious object.
8:10 a.m., 600 block of South Erwin Street, weapons possession.
9:15 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, weapons possession.
9:26 a.m., 2900 block of Wickwood Drive, identity theft.
9:39 a.m., 7100 block of CR 98, fraud.
9:41 a.m., 3100 block of Silverlake Village Drive, hit and run.
9:52 a.m., 600 block of South Erwin Street, weapons possession.
10:01 a.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
10:08 a.m., 3400 block of Englewood Drive, fraud.
10:19 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:24 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, weapons possession.
11:19 a.m., CR 257/Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
11:20 a.m., 2800 block of CR 510A, harassment.
11:26 a.m., 5900 block of CR 931, trespassing.
12:22 p.m., 3500 block of Darby Court, suspicious circumstances.
1:07 p.m., 600 block of Cabana Trail, disturbance.
1:11 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, weapons possession.
3:32 p.m., 1300 block of East Broadway Street, weapons possession.
3:35 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, accident.
4:22 p.m., 3300 block of CR 94, accident.
4:47 p.m., 1600 block of CR 393, threats.
5:03 p.m., Rattlesnake Point, suspicious circumstances.
5:17 p.m., Highway 288/Chlorine Road, accident.
5:18 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, theft.
5:25 p.m., FM 2004/Austin Drive, accident.
5:27 p.m., CR 60/Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
5:38 p.m., CR 15/CR 535, fire.
5:44 p.m., 7700 block of CR 171, disturbance.
5:44 p.m., Highway 288/FM 1462, accident.
5:46 p.m., 22000 block of Pittman Drive, theft.
5:51 p.m., 3800 block of FM 2004, accident.
6:04 p.m., Highway 288/CR 60, accident.
6:23 p.m., Highway 288/Cedar Rapids Parkway, accident.
6:37 p.m., Highway 6/Gay Street, accident.
6:37 p.m., 2500 block of Copper Fields Drive, theft.
6:49 p.m., 6300 block of CR 659, suspicious circumstances.
8:18 p.m., 5900 block of CR 48, suspicious vehicle.
9:03 p.m., Northfork Drive/Shelby Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:22 p.m., Highway 36/Weldon Road, accident.
CLUTE
NOV. 17
8:49 a.m., 700 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
4:31 p.m., 600 block of Highway 288B, accident.
6:48 p.m., first block of Dixie Drive, reckless driving.
FREEPORT
NOV. 17
10:53 a.m., Avenue B, sexual assault.
2:01 p.m., 1800 block of Second Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:20 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, fraud.
LAKE JACKSON
NOV. 17
8:16 a.m., 100 block of Parking Way/This Way, disorderly conduct.
11:22 a.m., 100 block of Lily Street, theft.
11:33 a.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
2:20 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
2:21 p.m., 200 block of Ligustrum Street, suspicious person.
2:29 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
3:21 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, missing person.
3:24 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
5:29 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Driver/Highway 288, reckless driver.
6:16 p.m., 100 block of Basswood Street/Bumelia Street, suspicious activity.
6:58 p.m., 100 block of Brazoswood Drive/North Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
7:15 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
7:16 p.m., 100 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, suspicious person.
10:41 p.m., 100 block of Basswood Street, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
NOV. 17
3:52 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, accident.
4:36 p.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, accident.
4:50 p.m., 600 block of South 17th Street, fire.
5:42 p.m., first block of Red Bird Court, fire.
