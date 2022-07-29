ANGLETON
JULY 27
12:22 a.m., 600 block of Noreda Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:26 a.m., 100 block of East Hospital Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:07 a.m., 700 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
3:13 a.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
4:40 a.m., 600 block of Karankawa Lane, suspicious vehicle.
11:56 a.m., 600 block of Milton Street, theft.
12:11 p.m., East Mulberry Street/South Velasco Street, accident.
5:37 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, disturbance.
6:14 p.m., West Wilkins Street/North Loop 274, accident.
6:35 p.m., South Velasco Street/West Cemetery Road, accident.
8:46 p.m., 100 block of Austin Road, terroristic threats.
9:50 p.m., South Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driver.
11:07 p.m., 300 block of North Rock Island Street, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA
JULY 27
1:34 a.m., 500 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious person.
2:45 a.m., 300 block of Yerby Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:07 p.m., 600 block of Sycamore Street, fire.
2:10 p.m., 300 block of Avenue B, suspicious circumstances.
2:16 p.m., 900 block of Masonic Oak Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:56 p.m., East San Bernard Street, reckless driver.
3:58 p.m., CR 400, fire.
4:17 p.m., 100 block of Oak Dale Court, fire.
6:58 p.m., 200 block of Avenue G, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 27
12:30 a.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
12:55 a.m., 900 block of Highway 6, accident.
1:24 a.m., 4000 block of Valley View Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:49 a.m., 10000 block of Amoco Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:25 a.m., 2000 block of CR 209, suspicious circumstances.
3:29 a.m., 2000 block of East FM 1462, suspicious vehicle.
3:35 a.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:06 a.m., 4000 block of CR 747A, vehicle burglary.
5:17 a.m., Sierra Vista Boulevard/Thunderbolt Peak Drive, suspicious vehicle.
6:15 a.m., first block of CR 335, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:07 a.m., 9000 block of Meridiana Parkway, suspicious person.
7:22 a.m., 400 block of Highway 288, accident.
8:30 a.m., 9000 block of FM 524, disturbance.
8:32 a.m., 200 block of Cardinal Drive, accident.
8:40 a.m., 5000 block of CR 48, suspicious person.
8:47 a.m., 10000 block of Banks Run Drive, weapons possession.
9:27 a.m., 200 block of Timbercreek Drive, weapons possession.
9:42 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, accident.
10:11 a.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, vehicle burglary.
10:18 a.m., 10000 block of Bailey Road, accident.
11:44 a.m., 10000 block of Wellborn Road, theft.
11:59 a.m., 3000 block of Meridiana Parkway, disturbance.
1:19 p.m., 100 block of Santar Loop, suspicious person.
1:25 p.m., 8000 block of Crestmont Lane, disturbance.
1:25 p.m., 6000 block of Highway 35, disturbance.
1:52 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, accident.
1:57 p.m., 4000 block of CR 747A, weapons possession.
4:10 p.m., 1000 block of Bending Green Drive, identity theft.
4:34 p.m., 9000 block of CR 95, accident.
4:47 p.m., 1000 block of West Phillips Street, weapons possession.
4:57 p.m., Bailey Road/Humble Drive, accident.
5:02 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, fire.
5:03 p.m., 100 block of Mariner Road, trespassing.
5:33 p.m., 2000 block of Longhorn Circle, suspicious person.
5:38 p.m., 400 block of Cannan Drive, disturbance.
7:09 p.m., 1000 block of Paradise Found Drive, vehicle burglary.
7:51 p.m., 900 block of Avenue C, disturbance.
8:05 p.m., 20000 block of Greenmont Drive, fire.
8:19 p.m., 900 block of CR 99, suspicious person.
8:25 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, hit and run.
8:44 p.m., 100 block of Bailey Road, suspicious circumstances.
9:01 p.m., 4000 block of CR 257, reckless driver.
9:44 p.m., 200 block of CR 698, disturbance.
9:52 p.m., 4000 block of Arbor Crest Lane, suspicious circumstances.
10:11 p.m., 10000 block of CR 171, suspicious person.
10:22 p.m., CR 257E/CR 257, reckless driver.
10:41 p.m., 30000 block of FM 521, accident.
10:46 p.m., 100 block of Dove Court, suspicious vehicle.
10:59 p.m., 800 block of CR 687, theft.
CLUTE
JULY 27
9:59 a.m., 1000 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious circumstances.
4:44 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, disturbance.
5:37 p.m., 200 block of Wayne Drive, suspicious person.
5:51 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
6:19 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:36 p.m., South Highway 288B, reckless driving.
7:24 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:34 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
9:26 p.m., first block of Dixie Drive, theft.
11:37 p.m., 200 block of West Plantation Drive, driving while intoxicated.
FREEPORT
JULY 27
3:27 a.m., 2000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, burglary.
3:23 p.m., 500 block of West Eighth Street, vehicle burglary.
9:58 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 27
8:34 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, forgery.
10:44 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, accident.
11:49 a.m., 200 block of FM 2004, forgery.
12:01 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, fire.
12:13 p.m., 800 block of This Way/FM 2004, reckless driver.
2:34 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332/FM 2004, reckless driver.
3:17 p.m., 500 block of Gardenia Street, disorderly conduct.
3:22 p.m., first block of Bluebonnet Court, threats
3:49 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
3:52 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
5:01 p.m., 200 block of Larkspur Street, fire.
6:19 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, accident.
7:17 p.m., 100 block of Sycamore Street, threats.
7:41 p.m., 100 block of Southern Oaks Drive, threats.
8:07 p.m., 500 block of Willow Drive, accident.
9:43 p.m., 200 block of Carnation Street, disorderly conduct.
10:12 p.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
11:25 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 27
5:05 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
8:06 p.m., 20000 block of Greenmont Drive, fire.
8:48 p.m., 10000 block of CR 522, fire.
9:33 p.m., 200 block of South 17th Street, suspicious circumstances.
