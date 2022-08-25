ANGLETON
AUGUST 23
1:36 a.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:46 a.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, disturbance.
5:52 a.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:19 p.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
2:06 p.m., West Miller Street/North Velasco Street, accident.
2:48 p.m., 2000 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:18 p.m., South Highway 288/ 290 Ramp, accident.
5:33 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, accident.
5:48 p.m., 2000 block of South Highway 288, accident.
6:01 p.m., first block of Sarita Road, suspicious circumstances.
6:41 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 35, accident.
7:19 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:25 p.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:44 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, suspicious person.
10:46 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 23
2:31 a.m., Twain Court/Whitman Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:40 a.m., 4000 block of CR 94, suspicious person.
5:03 a.m., 5000 block of Brookside Road, suspicious vehicle.
5:25 a.m., 1000 block of CR 223, accident.
5:58 a.m., 3000 block of CR 94, suspicious circumstances.
5:59 a.m., 3000 block of CR 415B, suspicious person.
6:09 a.m., CR 143/CR 128, accident.
7:14 a.m., 1000 block of CR 797, suspicious vehicle.
7:27 a.m., 100 block of East Locust Street, threats.
7:41 a.m., CR 257/San Luis Pass Park, vehicle burglary.
7:56 a.m., 2000 block of Bypass Highway 35, weapons possession.
8:23 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, weapons possession.
8:47 a.m., 3000 block of Tidalwood Drive, disturbance.
8:48 a.m., Highway 288/Entrance Road, accident.
9:34 a.m., 1000 block of Mustang Road, weapons possession.
9:47 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, hit and run.
10:02 a.m., 5000 block of CR 707, disturbance.
10:23 a.m., 100 block of Bailey Road, disturbance.
11:03 a.m., Highway 35/FM 521, accident.
11:12 a.m., 10000 block of Pearland Sites Road, burglary.
11:12 a.m., 6000 block of Kevincrest Drive, weapons possession.
11:16 a.m., 4000 block of Wendy Lane, harassment.
11:53 a.m., 10000 block of FM 524, accident.
12:41 p.m., 1000 block of CR 939, suspicious circumstances.
12:51 p.m., Red Hills Drive/Sherwin Pass Drive, disturbance.
1:06 p.m., CR 44/FM 523, road rage.
1:14 p.m., 10000 block of CR 257, criminal mischief.
1:55 p.m., 2000 block of Pearland Parkway, weapons possession.
2:08 p.m., 2000 block of Rolling Hills Drive, fraud.
3:01 p.m., 2000 block of East FM 1462, unauthorized use of vehicle.
4:27 p.m., Bailey Road/Highway 288, reckless driver.
4:31 p.m., 4000 block of CR 780, disturbance.
4:39 p.m., FM 521/FM 524, accident.
4:59 p.m., 500 block of CR 949A, trespassing.
5:18 p.m., Highway 288/CR 290, accident.
5:33 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
5:35 p.m., 10000 block of FM 2004, hit and run.
6:15 p.m., 8000 block of FM 1459, accident.
6:36 p.m., 10000 block of Muir Bend Drive, suspicious person.
7:04 p.m., 3000 block of Allegro Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:21 p.m., 3000 block of FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
7:22 p.m., 5000 block of CR 348, disturbance.
7:47 p.m., 20000 block of McCormick Drive, trespassing.
7:53 p.m., 5000 block of Pinetree Trail, disturbance.
8:06 p.m., Bluebonnet Street/Stephen F Austin Road, shots fired.
8:07 p.m., 200 block of CR 921, disturbance.
8:20 p.m., Oak Crest Drive/Green Oak Drive, fire.
9:38 p.m., Avenue G/Fourth Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:59 p.m., 800 block of CR 486, suspicious circumstances.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 23
8:41 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:06 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, accident.
12:57 p.m., 100 block of Forest Oaks Lane, theft.
3:31 p.m., 100 block of Forest Oaks Lane, trespassing.
4:11 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
4:44 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, accident.
5:45 p.m., 500 block of That Way, missing person.
6:26 p.m., 600 block of Dogwood Street, burglary.
6:55 p.m., 500 block of Bachelor Button Street/Center Way, suspicious activity.
7:15 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, trespassing.
7:23 p.m., 600 block of That Way/Any Way, accident.
7:42 p.m., 400 block of Huisache Street/Fern Court, suspicious activity.
8:04 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
8:40 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:58 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, disorderly conduct.
9:49 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:52 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 23
8:26 a.m., 200 block of North Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:32 a.m., 300 block of Magnolia, suspicious circumstances.
11:42 a.m., 400 block of Lamar Street, harassment.
6:02 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, criminal mischief.
9:33 p.m., 100 block of East Bernard Street, suspicious activity.
10:33 p.m., 200 block of West Jackson Street, suspicious activity.
