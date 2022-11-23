CLUTE — Police are investigating whether the same person or people broke into a convenience store twice hours apart or if the burglaries are unrelated.
The Clute Police Department received a call late Monday about a possible burglary at the Fast Lane Convenience Store in the 1000 block of South Lazy Lane. The first officer to arrive found broken glass around the front doorway.
“Somebody came in about 10 minutes before midnight and broke the right-side door, grabbed some of the liquid cigarettes, CBD and stuff like that,” FastLane owner Imran Hansbhai said.
The burglar did not attempt to get into the cash register of the closed store, he said.
It took less than five minutes for Clute officers to arrive after the burglar alarm activated. Clute Police Chief James Fitch said officers could not find any traces of who might have been responsible for the break-in.
Hansbhai sent one of his employees to check on what happened after being notified by police. The employee accessed security video of the burglary for police.
Hours later, burglars hit the store again.
Two people wearing dark-colored hoodies, ski masks and dark-colored gloves broke the left-side door with a brick at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, with more liquid cigarettes being stolen. This time, the burglars had a running car waiting for them at a nearby hotel with a getaway driver, and police were able to get video of it from the hotel’s security cameras.
Hansbhai believes teenagers could be responsible for the burglaries.
