ANGLETON
NOV. 8
6:21 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, criminal mischief.
7:31 a.m., 1400 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
11:50 a.m., 300 block of Sands Street, disturbance.
12:42 p.m., 800 block of South Morgan Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:22 p.m., 100 block of Hospital drive, theft.
1:41 p.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:05 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
4:24 p.m., 100 block of Corral Loop, harassment.
8:50 p.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, disturbance.
10:29 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
NOV. 8
12:11 a.m., Magnolia Parkway/CR 90, reckless driver.
12:39 a.m., 2000 block of Grove Terrace Lane, disturbance.
12:44 a.m., Sycamore Street/CR 564, shots fired.
1:22 a.m., 4500 block of CR 541, suspicious person.
2:21 a.m., 1700 block of CR 152, suspicious vehicle.
4:11 a.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, theft.
5:46 a.m., 12000 block of CR 38, suspicious circumstances.
6:03 a.m., 300 block of Britt Bailey Boulevard, criminal mischief.
6:04 a.m., 4600 block of CR 397, suspicious person.
6:19 a.m., 7900 block of Crepe Myrtle, suspicious circumstances.
6:20 a.m., Aspen Lake Drive/Silvercreek Drive, suspicious vehicle.
6:50 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, criminal mischief.
7:57 a.m., 2100 block of CR 795, assault.
8:00 a.m., CR 171/CR 197, suspicious person.
8:39 a.m., 15000 block of FM 521, accident.
8:46 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
9:07 a.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
9:08 a.m., 5600 block of Panther Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:35 a.m., 4700 block of CR 819C, fraud.
9:38 a.m., Pine Street/FM 2917, suspicious person.
10:02 a.m., 3100 block of Silverlake Village Drive, disturbance.
10:11 a.m., 11000 block of Shadow Creek Parkway, weapons possession.
10:14 a.m., 19000 block of Columbine Grove Way, theft.
10:34 a.m., Highway 36/CR 11, accident.
10:35 a.m., 5900 block of FM 2403, accident.
10:42 a.m., 5600 block of Lilywood Court, disturbance.
11:05 a.m., 7600 block of CR 400, suspicious circumstances.
12:05 p.m., 4900 block of Birchwood Bluff Lane, suspicious circumstances.
12:32 p.m., 13000 block of Sable Tree Court, disturbance.
12:53 p.m., 100 block of North Oak Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:01 p.m., CR 192/Los Robles Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
1:04 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, weapons possession.
1:06 p.m., 1200 block of West Second Street, weapons possession.
1:40 p.m., Beltway 8/Mykawa Road, accident.
1:43 p.m., 6600 block of Bayou Village Drive, disturbance.
2:18 p.m., 5300 block of CR 23, unauthorized use of vehicle.
2:29 p.m., CR 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
2:36 p.m., East FM 1462/CR 185, suspicious person.
2:39 p.m., 5600 block of Lilywood Court, disturbance.
2:58 p.m., 3000 block of CR 510Z, threats.
3:01 p.m., 3000 block of CR 510Z, suspicious circumstances.
3:08 p.m., 10000 block of CR 210, disturbance.
3:15 p.m., North Ridge Boulevard/Cliff Stone Road, suspicious circumstances.
3:30 p.m., 4100 block of Creek View Drive, theft.
4:22 p.m., 14000 block of CR 282, disturbance.
4:34 p.m., 100 block of Pelican Place, criminal mischief.
4:43 p.m., Papendorf Lane/South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:51 p.m., 1000 block of Hollow Stone Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:57 p.m., 3100 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:07 p.m., 2600 block of CR 32, theft.
5:28 p.m., 2100 block of South Columbia Drive, disturbance.
5:38 p.m., CR 310/FM 2611, suspicious circumstances.
6:21 p.m., 100 block of CR 497, shots fired.
7:24 p.m., 100 block of West Larkspur Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:30 p.m., 500 block of Creekside Drive, assault.
7:38 p.m., Highway 288/CR 61, accident.
7:39 p.m., 5600 block of FM 523, accident.
7:52 p.m., 1900 block of FM 522, theft.
8:58 p.m., 300 block of Sand Dune Court, suspicious person.
9:03 p.m., 4400 block of CR 459D, disturbance.
9:30 p.m., 2400 block of CR 737, disturbance.
9:42 p.m., 300 block of CR 698, suspicious object.
10:36 p.m., 4100 block of Brister Parkway, disturbance.
10:48 p.m., 3000 block of CR 353, disturbance.
CLUTE
NOV. 8
8:30 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
12:24 p.m., 500 block of South Main Street, suspicious person.
12:48 p.m., 200 block of Highway 288B, theft.
1:00 p.m., 300 block of East Bernard Street, suspicious person.
1:20 p.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, theft.
1:44 p.m., 200 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious person.
2:41 p.m., 500 block of Haynes Street, fire.
3:41 p.m., South Lazy Lane/Highway 332, accident.
7:04 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:17 p.m., 700 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:25 p.m., 300 block of Hargett Street, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
NOV. 8
7:41 p.m., 1200 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, accident.
LAKE JACKSON
NOV. 8
7:26 a.m., 200 block of Magnolia Street/Center Way, disorderly conduct.
9:11 a.m., 100 block of FM 2004, reckless driver.
9:16 a.m., 1400 block of FM 2004/Cardinal Drive, reckless driver.
12:52 p.m., Old Angleton Road/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
1:46 p.m., 200 block of Jasmine Street, threats.
2:11 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
2:26 p.m., 200 block of Old Angleton Road/Willow Drive, driving while intoxicated.
2:56 p.m., 100 block of Coffee Lane, suspicious activity.
3:18 p.m., 100 block of Stanford Road, suspicious person.
3:31 p.m., first block of Garland Court/Garland Drive, theft.
3:49 p.m., 300 block of Redwood Street, disorderly conduct.
4:30 p.m., 400 block of This Way, accident.
4:35 p.m., 200 block of Majestic Oak Circle, suspicious activity.
5:01 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
5:06 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
6:27 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
7:01 p.m., 100 block of Winding Way, suspicious activity.
7:06 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
7:31 p.m., 100 block of Gladiola Street/Old Angleton Road, suspicious activity.
9:08 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
9:20 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, disorderly conduct.
9:52 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
NOV. 8
9:52 p.m., 600 block of Marion Lane, disturbance.
