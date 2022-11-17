ANGLETON
NOV. 15
12:40 a.m., 600 block of North Valderas Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:28 a.m., 900 block of Isabella Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.
3:07 a.m., 2800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:07 a.m., 1200 block of Laurel Loop Drive, accident.
1:13 p.m., 100 block of Loop 274, accident.
1:18 p.m., 900 block of Anchor Road, suspicious person.
2:35 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, hit and run.
4:42 p.m., Highway 35/FM 523, reckless driver.
6:40 p.m., first block of South Kaysie Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
NOV. 15
1:06 a.m., 18000 block of Weeping Willow Lane, disturbance.
3:38 a.m., 2200 block of River Valley Drive, disturbance.
4:44 a.m., 400 block of CR 243, suspicious circumstances.
5:07 a.m., 8500 block of CR 318, suspicious person.
5:20 a.m., Highway 35/Spur 28, reckless driver.
5:43 a.m., 9400 block of Opal Gates Drive, suspicious vehicle.
6:58 a.m., CR 99/CR 397, suspicious person.
7:09 a.m., 16000 block of Highway 6, burglary.
7:41 a.m., Highway 6/Pollard Boulevard, accident.
8:23 a.m., CR 210/FM 523, accident.
9:01 a.m., 2100 block of Ellis Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
9:03 a.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, accident.
9:04 a.m., 11000 block of Shadow Creek Parkway, weapons possession.
9:24 a.m., 30000 block of CR 25, suspicious circumstances.
9:25 a.m., 1100 block of CR 634, suspicious person.
9:51 a.m., 400 block of Creekside Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:04 a.m., 4200 block of FM 1462, threats.
11:10 a.m., 4700 block of Harbor Sham Street, suspicious person.
11:13 a.m., CR 143/CR 128, suspicious circumstances.
11:16 a.m., 7900 block of Crepe Myrtle, disturbance.
11:28 a.m., 100 block of CR 870G, disturbance.
12:01 p.m., 3500 block of Tankersley Circle, theft.
12:57 p.m., 2200 block of Highway 36, reckless driver.
1:53 p.m., FM 1459/Highway 35, fire.
1:58 p.m., 2900 block of Wickwood Drive, identity theft.
2:39 p.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, disturbance.
2:56 p.m., 7400 block of Highway 36, weapons possession.
2:57 p.m., FM 521/CR 319, accident.
3:04 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, hit and run.
3:15 p.m., 8300 block of FM 1459, disturbance.
3:16 p.m., 1700 block of Oleander Street, disturbance.
3:33 p.m., 1800 block of Whitetail Lane, threats.
3:37 p.m., 8500 block of CR 318, disturbance.
4:25 p.m., FM 523/CR 48, accident.
4:28 p.m., 3800 block of Masters Road, theft.
4:46 p.m., 300 block of Peach Point Road, criminal mischief.
4:58 p.m., Sexto Street/South Belt Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:59 p.m., 9800 block of Onyx Trail Drive, burglary.
8:30 p.m., 1600 block of CR 149, disturbance.
8:42 p.m., Sterling Lakes West Drive/CR 56, suspicious circumstances.
8:56 p.m., 9900 block of Opal Rock Drive, suspicious object.
9:05 p.m., 500 block of North Main Street, suspicious person.
9:18 p.m., 4600 block of Apache Trail, burglary.
9:35 p.m., Highway 6/Highway 288, accident.
9:51 p.m., CR 101/CR 922, suspicious vehicle.
10:56 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:27 p.m., 3100 block of Southfork Parkway, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
NOV. 15
8:23 a.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, accident.
9:09 a.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, theft.
9:14 a.m., 400 block of Old Angleton Road, vehicle burglary.
9:43 a.m., Highway 332/Main Street, accident.
11:40 a.m., 300 block of Commerce Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
6:33 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:54 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:53 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:41 p.m., 500 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
LAKE JACKSON
NOV. 15
12:51 p.m., 100 block Anchusa Street, disturbance.
2:20 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:41 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
5:58 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
6:14 p.m., first block of Oak Drive/Highway 332, accident.
6:42 p.m., 100 block of Gladiola Street/Old Angleton Road, narcotics.
6:42 p.m., 500 block of Azalea Street, suspicious activity.
7:30 p.m., 400 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Sycamore Street, accident.
7:49 p.m., 200 block of Camellia Street, suspicious activity.
9:05 p.m., 100 block of Anchusa Street, assault.
10:10 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, unauthorized use of vehicle.
11:32 p.m., 100 block of North Parking Place, disorderly conduct.
11:44 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
NOV. 15
11:36 a.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, accident.
1:51 p.m., Highway 35/FM 1459, fire.
5:07 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
