BRAZORIA
OCT. 26
7:49 p.m., 1400 block of CR 347, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
OCT. 26
12:06 a.m., 1200 block of North Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:10 a.m., 4700 block of CR 929C, disturbance,
3:43 a.m., 3100 block of CR 352, unauthorized use of vehicle.
4:07 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, suspicious circumstances.
6:32 a.m., Weldon Road/Highway 36, suspicious vehicle.
6:34 a.m., 7900 block of Marlene Avenue, prowler.
6:48 a.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, vehicle burglary.
6:52 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, vehicle burglary.
6:55 a.m., 3200 block of FM 655, accident.
7:30 a.m., CR 99/Highway 6, accident.
8:21 a.m., 4000 block of CR 780, suspicious vehicle.
8:30 a.m., 6500 block of Grace Lane, suspicious vehicle.
9:11 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, weapons possession.
9:29 a.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, disturbance.
9:32 a.m., 7700 block of CR 171, fraud.
9:43 a.m., 9000 block of CR 171, accident.
9:45 a.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, vehicle burglary.
10:02 a.m., 2000 block of Grove Terrace Lane, theft.
10:05 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
10:58 a.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, weapons possession.
11:09 a.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, suspicious person.
11:20 a.m., Highway 332/South Lazy Lane, suspicious person.
11:21 a.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
11:47 a.m., 10000 block of Humphrey’s Green Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:13 p.m., 500 block of Midway Road, suspicious vehicle.
12:35 p.m., 15000 block of Ash Drive, theft.
12:57 p.m., North Highway 35/Highway 35, accident.
1:35 p.m., 9500 block of Stephen F Austin Road, theft.
1:52 p.m., 5400 block of Rio Ramos Street, weapons possession.
1:59 p.m., 4200 block of Markstone Ridge Lane, fraud.
2:14 p.m., 3400 block of CR 244, suspicious circumstances.
2:43 p.m., 200 block of South Dixie Drive, weapons possession.
2:45 p.m., 3500 block of Parkside Drive, weapons possession.
3:10 p.m., 800 block of Yaupon Street, weapons possession.
3:31 p.m., Sargasso Circle/Thunder Road, suspicious person.
3:53 p.m., Highway 288/CR 51, accident.
4:45 p.m., 16000 block of Highway 6, disturbance.
4:52 p.m., CR 223/FM 523, accident.
4:54 p.m., 12000 block of Shadow Creek Parkway, weapons possession.
5:06 p.m., Highway 288/Magnolia Parkway, reckless driver.
5:31 p.m., 8500 block of CR 301, disturbance.
5:33 p.m., 500 block of North McKinney Street, criminal mischief.
6:09 p.m., 5000 block of Nino Street, disturbance.
6:12 p.m., FCR 57/Highway 288, accident.
6:21 p.m., 400 block of Snug Harbor Drive, shots fired.
6:23 p.m., Morgan Road/Magnolia Parkway, reckless driver.
6:37 p.m., 100 block of North McKinney Street, accident.
6:50 p.m., 1400 block of Newman Road, weapons possession.
6:58 p.m., 1900 block of West Sealy Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:58 p.m., 500 block of Fort Velasco Drive, theft.
7:24 p.m., 5000 block of CR 388D, suspicious vehicle.
7:26 p.m., 1000 block of CR 257, suspicious circumstances.
7:30 p.m., 2000 block of Jasper Drive, shots fired.
7:49 p.m., 12000 block of Annette Road, suspicious vehicle.
8:36 p.m., 11000 block of Magnolia Parkway, suspicious circumstances.
9:14 p.m., 300 block of South Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:20 p.m., 7000 block of CR 171, suspicious vehicle.
9:27 p.m., FM 523/CR 233, suspicious vehicle.
9:31 p.m., 5000 block of Imperial Wood Court, disturbance.
9:43 p.m., Highway 288/FCR 56, accident.
9:57 p.m., 9800 block of Steel Knot Lane, suspicious circumstances.
10:40 p.m., 5500 block of Park Thicket Lane, suspicious vehicle.
10:46 p.m., River Pass Drive/Rock Prairie Court, accident.
10:50 p.m., 400 block of Snug Harbor Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:32 p.m., first block of Pecan Street, suspicious person.
CLUTE
OCT. 26
8:18 a.m., 100 block of Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
8:44 a.m., first block Lack Lane, fire.
11:08 a.m., 500 block of Brockman Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:11 a.m., 700 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious person.
1:12 p.m., Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
4:20 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstances.
5:59 p.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, theft.
6:56 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:47 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
OCT. 26
8:17 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
11:22 a.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, disorderly conduct.
12:38 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, accident.
12:44 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Highway 288, reckless driver.
12:52 p.m., 300 block of Redwood Street, suspicious person.
1:25 p.m., 200 block of Caladium Street, suspicious person.
1:57 p.m., 500 block of Center Way, burglary.
2:44 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
5:21 p.m., 100 block of Winding Way, disorderly conduct.
5:30 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, theft.
6:13 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
6:37 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
11:09 p.m., 200 block of Highway 223, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
OCT. 26
7:06 a.m., 300 block of Clay Street, fire.
8:26 p.m., 100 block of Prewitt Lane, shots fired.
