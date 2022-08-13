ANGLETON
AUGUST 11
10:40 a.m., 100 block of Clements Street, fraud.
11:34 a.m., 1000 block of South Front Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:42 p.m., 1000 block of South Front Street, harassment.
1:45 p.m., East Mulberry Street/Wildcat Drive, accident.
2:41 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, harassment.
2:57 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, harassment.
3:26 p.m., 100 block of Bastrop Street, fraud.
4:22 p.m., 1000 block of CR 597, fraud.
4:25 p.m., FM 521/Darrington Road, accident.
5:56 p.m., first block of Grace Street, harassment.
6:47 p.m., South Highway 288, accident.
6:58 p.m., 400 block of North Downing Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:06 p.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, terroristic threats.
8:54 p.m., 200 block of West Mulberry Street, theft.
11:02 p.m., 200 block of West Magnolia Street, terroristic threats.
11:12 p.m., 200 block of West Magnolia Street, assault.
BRAZORIA
AUGUST 11
12:53 p.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, theft.
3:57 p.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUTNY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 11
12:34 a.m., Highway 332/CR 680, accident.
12:52 a.m., 100 block of Fort Velasco Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:12 a.m., 7000 block of CR 128, suspicious circumstances.
1:37 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
2:03 a.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:57 a.m., 3000 block of CR 48, suspicious circumstances.
5:07 a.m., Highway 288/CR 51, accident.
7:18 a.m., 1000 block of Airline North Street, accident.
7:40 a.m., 1000 block of Gifford Road, suspicious person.
8:08 a.m., 2000 block of Rolling Hills Drive, disturbance.
8:28 a.m., Pan American Road/FM 522, suspicious vehicle.
8:36 a.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, vehicle burglary.
8:52 a.m., 10000 block of Shadow Creek Parkway, weapons possession.
8:52 a.m., 200 block of East Wilson Road, suspicious person.
8:54 a.m., 1000 block of Red Hills Drive, theft.
9:03 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
9:36 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:05 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 6, accident.
10:20 a.m., CR 59/CR 48, accident.
10:22 a.m., 1000 block of Red Hills Drive, theft.
11:12 a.m., 200 block of George Street, accident.
11:44 a.m., Highway 288B/FM 523, accident.
12:02 p.m., 10000 block of Sandpiper, burglary.
12:27 p.m., 400 block of West Broad Street, weapons possession.
12:40 p.m., 2000 block of FM 523, disturbance.
12:57 p.m., 1000 block of West Fourth Street, weapons possession.
1:09 p.m., 2000 block of Business Center Drive, weapons possession.
1:22 p.m., 200 block of Timbercreek Drive, weapons possession.
1:45 p.m., 10000 block of CR 127, fire.
2:26 p.m., 4000 block of CR 424, fraud.
2:58 p.m., Highway 35/CR 794, accident.
3:09 p.m., 7000 block of FM 1459, suspicious person.
3:36 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, hit and run.
3:38 p.m., 700 block of CR 329, unauthorized use of vehicle.
3:56 p.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, theft.
3:58 p.m., 100 block of CR 870F, suspicious circumstances.
4:23 p.m., FM 521/Darrington Road, accident.
5:06 p.m., 5000 block of CR 506, threats.
5:38 p.m., 7000 block of Stephen F Austin Road, disturbance.
5:38 p.m., 5000 block of Brazos River Road, fraud.
5:39 p.m., 4000 block of Sunset Park Lane, weapons possession.
6:12 p.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, disturbance.
6:17 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 6, suspicious circumstances.
7:32 p.m., 900 block of Texas Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
7:46 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, disturbance.
7:48 p.m., 20000 block of CR 171, assault.
8:07 p.m., 10000 block of Britt Road, disturbance.
8:10 p.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, theft.
8:18 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
8:30 p.m., 100 block of Singleton Street, disturbance.
9:27 p.m., Highway 288B/CR 220, suspicious vehicle.
9:30 p.m., 100 block of Hennessee Lane, disturbance.
9:41 p.m., first block of CR 726, disturbance.
10:10 p.m., 100 block of CR 870B, harassment.
CLUTE
AUGUST 11
7:04 a.m., 200 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
2:29 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, threats.
2:37 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
6 p.m., Dixie Drive/Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:21 p.m., 800 block of Pin Money Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:39 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 11
7:37 a.m., 1000 block of Yellowstone Avenue, narcotics.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 11
6 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
7:42 a.m., 300 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
10:14 a.m., first block of Circle Way, suspicious activity.
10:43 a.m., 100 block of Oleander Street, theft.
11:47 a.m., 400 block of Oleander Street, theft.
1:14 p.m., 300 block of Linden Lane/Oak Drive, suspicious person.
1:59 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, narcotics.
2:09 p.m., 600 block of This Way/Mango Lane, accident.
3:47 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, accident.
5:48 p.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, suspicious person.
8:49 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332/Plantation Drive, accident.
9:08 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
9:25 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:27 p.m., 100 block of Canna Lane, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 11
10:29 a.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
11:38 a.m., 100 block of North Ringgold Street, theft.
1:55 p.m., 400 block of Snow Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:25 p.m., 100 block of South Ringgold Street, theft.
5:31 p.m., Highway 35, accident.
7:11 p.m., South Columbia Drive, reckless driving.
7:40 p.m., 600 block of Gray Street, suspicious person.
