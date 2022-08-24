ANGLETON
AUGUST 22
2:12 a.m., 200 block of Anchor Road, suspicious vehicle.
2:35 a.m., 200 block of Bastrop Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:08 a.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:47 a.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, disturbance.
5:55 a.m., 200 block of West Myrtle Street, accident.
7:43 a.m., 900 block of South Hampton Drive, verbal disturbance.
9:12 a.m., 1000 block of Mulberry Street, accident.
9:49 a.m., 600 block of North Columbia Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:15 a.m., 200 block of Bastrop Street, disturbance.
1:14 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, harassment.
1:56 p.m., North Velasco Street/Henderson Road, suspicious person.
2:42 p.m., 1000 block of North Avenue M, harassment.
4:25 p.m., 1000 block of Heather Lane, criminal mischief.
5:29 p.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
7:12 p.m., 2000 block of FM 523, fraud.
9:53 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:14 p.m., first block of Alexander Court, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA
AUGUST 22
3:33 p.m., 100 block of East Texas Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
3:55 p.m., 800 block of North Brooks Street, reckless driver.
8:05 p.m., 200 block of Yaupon Drive, disturbance.
8:49 p.m., 1000 block of South Brooks Street, accident.
9:33 p.m., 500 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFaICE
AUGUST 22
12:35 a.m., 600 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
1:19 a.m., CR 257/Saltgrass Avenue, disturbance.
1:50 a.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, suspicious circumstances.
2:01 a.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:16 a.m., 10000 block of CR 395, suspicious circumstances.
3:14 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, suspicious person.
4:19 a.m., Highway 35/FM 521, reckless driver.
4:25 a.m., 10000 block of CR 669A, suspicious circumstances.
5:49 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, accident.
6:12 a.m., 10000 block of FM 521, accident.
7:16 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 35, suspicious person.
8:49 a.m., 300 block of Magnolia Avenue, weapons possession.
8:54 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, weapons possession.
9:28 a.m., 7000 block of CR 121, trespassing.
9:53 a.m., CR 129/CR 430, hit and run.
10:14 a.m., 4000 block of CR 929B, trespassing.
10:15 a.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:18 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, weapons possession.
11:02 a.m., 100 block of Liverpool Spur, disturbance.
11:47 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
11:58 a.m., 8000 block of CR 3, suspicious circumstances.
12:52 p.m., 4000 block of Hickory Hill Lane, fire.
12:53 p.m., FM 521/Suncreek Estates Boulevard, suspicious person.
12:57 p.m., 200 block of CR 192, suspicious circumstances.
1:03 p.m., FM 522/FM 1459, reckless driver.
1:11 p.m., 9000 block of Mustang Bayou Road, disturbance.
1:57 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, weapons possession.
2:11 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 36, weapons possession.
3:25 p.m., Highway 35/CR 128, accident.
3:26 p.m., CR 128/CR 175, criminal mischief.
3:51 p.m., 7000 block of Corporate Drive, accident.
4:02 p.m., 5000 block of CR 48, suspicious person.
4:40 p.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, accident.
4:40 p.m., 2000 block of Blackhawk Ridge Lane, identity theft.
4:54 p.m., Highway 36/Stephen F Austin Road, accident.
5:05 p.m., Highway 35/CR 46, reckless driver.
5:06 p.m., FM 521/FM 523, fire.
5:36 p.m., 10000 block of Hastings Circle, suspicious circumstances.
5:38 p.m., 200 block of North McKinney Street, disturbance.
6:07 p.m., 10000 block of Susie Lane, suspicious circumstances.
6:44 p.m., 100 block of West Henderson Road, accident.
6:45 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
7:04 p.m., 3000 block of Allegro Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:05 p.m., 400 block of CR 51, suspicious circumstances.
7:14 p.m., 2000 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
7:57 p.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, harassment.
8:02 p.m., 10000 block of Baughman Street, disturbance.
8:15 p.m., 4000 block of Peloton Road, suspicious object.
8:16 p.m., 10000 block of Summit Harvest Lane, disturbance.
8:33 p.m., 3000 block of Brahman Drive, suspicious person.
9:12 p.m., 2000 block of Honeysickle Road, shots fired.
CLUTE
AUGUST 22
7:35 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
6:26 p.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:21 p.m., 300 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 22
9:17 a.m., 600 block of Center Way, suspicious activity.
9:49 a.m., 400 block of Winding Way, accident.
9:57 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, forgery.
10:27 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/That Way, reckless driver.
10:44 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, theft.
11 a.m., 300 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:45 a.m., 800 block of Highway 332/Sycamore Street, suspicious activity.
1:14 p.m., 400 block of Ligustrum Street, suspicious activity.
1:44 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, accident.
2:30 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
3:42 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, accident.
5:26 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
5:42 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
6:14 p.m., 100 block of Marigold Street/Old Angleton Road, accident.
9:41 p.m., 500 block of That Way, suspicious activity.
9:47 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
10:04 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
10:12 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
10:15 p.m., 400 block of Garland drive, disorderly conduct.
11:38 p.m., 200 block of Camellia Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 22
6:40 a.m., Loggins Drive/17th Street, accident.
