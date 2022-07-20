ANGLETON
JULY 16
4:43 a.m., 300 block of Chestnut Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
2:14 p.m., 200 block of West Centre Street, theft.
2:21 p.m., 700 block of Maple Street, fire.
7:19 p.m., 1000 block of North Brooks Street, fire.
10:50 p.m., 400 block of Mulberry Lane, fire.
JULY 17
5:11 a.m., 1000 block of North Brooks Street, disturbance.
6:16 a.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:38 p.m., 100 block of North Brooks Street, disturbance.
JULY 18
12:12 a.m., first block of Ranch House Loop, suspicious vehicle.
1:28 a.m., 1000 block of North Valderas Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:57 a.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:15 a.m., first block of Campus Drive, accident.
11:09 a.m., 700 block of Kyle Street, assault.
12:51 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
1:12 p.m., 700 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:29 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, assault.
5:13 p.m., 1000 block of Carey Drive, suspicious person.
5:40 p.m., South Velasco Street/East Mulberry Street, accident.
7:19 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, suspicious person.
8:18 p.m., Evans Street/Kiber Street, shots fired.
9:44 p.m., 2000 block of South Front Street, narcotics.
10:43 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, family disturbance.
BRAZOIRA
JULY 18
1 a.m., 100 block of West Alabama Street, suspicious circumstance.
7:25 a.m., East New York Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:28 a.m., 200 block of 2nd Street, vehicle burglary.
9:33 a.m., 200 block of North Oregon Street, vehicle burglary.
9:40 a.m., 400 block of North Elm Street, fire.
1:12 p.m., 1000 block of Masonic Oak Drive, vehicle burglary.
4:56 p.m., 800 block of South Nevada Street, theft.
4:57 p.m., 200 block of Brazos Street, theft.
8:18 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, fire.
8:38 p.m., 200 block of 3rd Street, theft.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 16
1:30 a.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
2:08 a.m., 500 block of CR 44, suspicious circumstances.
2:22 a.m., 300 block of Anchor Road, accident.
2:36 a.m., Highway 6/Highway 288, accident.
2:37 a.m., 10000 block of Sill Prairie Drive, disturbance.
2:56 a.m., 100 block of CR 129, suspicious vehicle.
3:56 a.m., 10000 block of CR 127, suspicious circumstances.
6:31 a.m., CR 257E/CR 257, theft.
7:39 a.m., 6000 block of Stephen F. Austin Road, disturbance.
7:44 a.m., 1000 block of CR 99, vehicle burglary.
8:11 a.m., 10000 block of CR 127, vehicle burglary.
8:27 a.m., 2000 block of CR 529, threats.
8:43 a.m., 1000 block of CR 99, vehicle burglary.
9:01 a.m., 4000 block of CR 218, fire.
9:32 a.m., Highway 288/Rodeo Palms Parkway, accident.
10:20 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
10:39 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:42 a.m., Rodeo Drive/Rodeo Bend Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:43 a.m., 1000 block of Azalea Street, suspicious person.
11:34 a.m., 2000 block of Hanston Court, identity theft.
2:18 p.m., 700 block of Maple Street, suspicious object.
2:20 p.m., 7000 block of Crepe Myrtle, disturbance.
2:54 p.m., 3000 block of CR 348, suspicious circumstances.
3:11 p.m., 2000 block of Mars Drive, fraud.
3:31 p.m., Fort Velasco Drive/Seabean Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:58 p.m., 6000 block of Clara Lane, theft.
4:48 p.m., 200 block of Beach Drive, disturbance.
4:56 p.m., 20000 block of Zinfandel Drive, hit and run.
5:51 p.m., 700 block of Blue Water Highway, disturbance.
6:23 p.m., Highway 288/FCR 56, accident.
6:25 p.m., West Palm Street/Blue Water Highway, disturbance.
6:39 p.m., 10000 block of CR 420, suspicious circumstances.
7:23 p.m., 20000 block of CR 171, assault.
7:27 p.m., 300 block of Silver Leaf Street, disturbance.
7:43 p.m., 700 block of CR 44, disturbance.
8:18 p.m., 3000 block of FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
8:23 p.m., FM 2611/Highway 36, accident.
8:40 p.m., 1000 block of CR 913, trespassing.
8:57 p.m., Highway 35/Loop 419, accident.
9:17 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:33 p.m., 10000 block of CR 127, suspicious person.
9:54 p.m., 2000 block of CR 124, suspicious circumstances.
9:59 p.m., CR 257/Yucca Avenue, reckless driver.
10:00 p.m., 600 block of CR 53, disturbance.
10:05 p.m., 5000 block of Mustang Road, shots fired.
10:27 p.m., 800 block of CR 792, robbery.
10:57 p.m., 700 block of Blue Water Highway, disturbance.
11:05 p.m., 4000 block of Spears Road, suspicious circumstances.
11:09 p.m., 2000 block of CR 543, suspicious person.
11:22 p.m., CR 172/Spinks Drive, road rage.
CLUTE
JULY 16
12:17 a.m., 100 block of Oak Park drive, suspicious person.
1:32 a.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious circumstances.
1:53 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, disturbance.
2:07 a.m., 300 block of Verde Drive, criminal mischief.
8:32 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:25 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
10:33 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, vehicle burglary.
11:51 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, accident.
3:23 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, missing person.
7:01 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:17 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
JULY 17
12:42 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
12:53 a.m., 700 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
2:15 a.m., Second Street/River, suspicious person.
2:24 a.m., 400 block of Cobb Street, assault.
3:06 a.m., 200 block of East Pecan Lane, suspicious circumstances.
5:45 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
2:31 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, vehicle burglary.
5:19 p.m., 200 block of East River Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:36 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
JULY 18
7:57 a.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:26 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
11:27 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:13 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious person.
2:23 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
2:33 p.m., 500 block of College Boulevard, accident.
2:57 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, assault.
6:03 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, identity theft.
9:34 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:40 p.m., 500 block of Charlotte Street, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
JULY 18
1:01 a.m., North Gulf Boulevard/Groce Street, suspicious person.
7:45 p.m., 1000 block of West Eighth Street, hit and run.
8:00 p.m., 200 block of South Avenue G, missing person.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 16
2:57 a.m., 100 block of Any Way, suspicious activity.
7:39 a.m., 100 block of Oak Drive/Oleander Street, suspicious activity.
8:58 a.m., 300 block of Rosemary Lane, unauthorized use of vehicle.
9:01 a.m., 100 block of Huisache Street, assault.
10:15 a.m., 600 block of FM 2004, burglary.
12:01 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
1:19 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
3:05 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
3:19 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
3:43 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
5:22 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, burglary.
6:28 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
7:17 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, disorderly conduct.
7:24 p.m., 1000 block of Sycamore Street, reckless driver.
7:39 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
8:16 p.m., 100 block of Silverbell Circle, trespassing.
10:02 p.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious activity.
10:15 p.m., 300 block of Pine Street, suspicious activity.
11:13 p.m., first block of Greenvale Court, disorderly conduct.
11:17 p.m., 600 block of FM 2004/Highway 288, accident.
11:18 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
11:39 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
11:53 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
