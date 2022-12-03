BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
DEC. 1
12:40 a.m., 25000 block of Highway 6, suspicious circumstances.
2:23 a.m., Highway 288/CR 45, accident.
2:24 a.m., 100 block of CR 313, disturbance.
5:34 a.m., Magnolia Parkway/CR 48, accident.
8:54 a.m., first block of Surrey Oak Court, disturbance.
9:29 a.m., 10000 block of Muir Peak Drive, weapons possession.
9:35 a.m., FM 521/CR 618, accident.
9:46 a.m., 4300 block of Chance Lane, disturbance.
10:03 a.m., Highway 35/FM 521, suspicious person.
10:08 a.m., 9700 block of Sandy Lane, trespassing.
11:03 a.m., Broadway Street/Smith Ranch Road, accident.
11:07 a.m., 18000 block of Weeping Willow Lane, weapons possession.
11:35 a.m., 7800 block of Honey Locust Lane, weapons possession.
12:04 p.m., 4900 block of Mulberry Shrub Lane, accident.
12:39 p.m., 6200 block of Jan Drive, shots fired.
12:49 p.m., 6500 block of CR 42, theft.
12:54 p.m., 4200 block of Croix Road, accident.
1:47 p.m., 2500 block of CR 956, suspicious vehicle.
2:28 p.m., 3800 block of CR 833, unauthorized use of vehicle.
2:45 p.m., 3900 block of Old Massey Ranch Road, theft.
3:00 p.m., 6600 block of Stephen F Austin Road, burglary.
3:16 p.m., Highway 6/Highway 288, accident.
3:47 p.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, suspicious person.
3:51 p.m., 7400 block of Pine Drive, fire.
4:11 p.m., 3000 block of Mustang Meadow Lane, assault.
4:49 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious person.
CLUTE
DEC. 1
10:29 a.m., 300 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:38 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:47 p.m., 200 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:13 p.m., 600 block of West Plantation Drive, harassment.
4:50 p.m., 700 block of South Shanks Street, disturbance.
5:40 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
10:21 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, assault.
FREEPORT
DEC. 1
1:17 p.m., 100 block of West Broad Street, narcotics.
2:05 p.m., 300 block of North Gulf Boulevard, narcotics.
8:38 p.m., 4200 block of Highway 332, hit and run.
LAKE JACKSON
DEC. 1
7:16 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
9:55 a.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, disorderly conduct.
10:00 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:10 a.m., 100 block of Crepe Myrtle Street, accident.
1:51 p.m., 500 block of Oleander Street, criminal mischief.
2:05 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
3:50 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Sandalwood Drive, reckless driver.
5:46 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
5:58 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
7:55 p.m., 100 block of Coffee Lane, accident.
10:05 p.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
11:33 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:46 p.m., 500 block of Willow Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
DEC. 1
5:55 a.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, theft.
7:20 a.m., 800 block of South 17th Street, disturbance.
7:31 a.m., Sinclair Street, reckless driving.
2:47 p.m., 200 block of South 17th Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:03 p.m., 1300 block of North 13th Street, suspicious vehicle.
