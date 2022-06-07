ANGLETON JUNE 3 1:24 a.m., South Highway 288/West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle. 4:19 a.m., 3000 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle. 6:23 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, identity theft. 7:40 a.m., 100 block of Clements Street, suspicious circumstances. 9:32 a.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, terroristic threats. 1:10 p.m., 600 block of South Remington Street, suspicious vehicle. 1:35 p.m., 1000 block of North Valderas Street, hit and run. 2:25 p.m., West Plum Street/ South Loop 274, hit and run. 5:19 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person. 6:15 p.m., 2000 block of West Mulberry Street, reckless driver. 8:29 p.m., 600 block of North Hancock Street, harassment. 10:13 p.m., 1000 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle. 10:28 p.m., South Highway 288/Highway 35, reckless driver. 11:04 p.m., 300 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious vehicle. BRAZORIA JUNE 3 2:30 p.m., Camellia Drive, suspicious vehicle. 3:57 p.m., 300 block of North McKinney Street, fire. 8:12 p.m., 3000 block of CR 415A, disturbance. CLUTE JUNE 3 6:57 a.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident. 8:11 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances. 8:36 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances. 11:36 a.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek drive, reckless driving. 12:03 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances. 1:04 p.m., 200 block of East Plantation Drive, accident. 2:37 p.m., 200 block of Highway 288B, disturbance. 4:01 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances. 4:15 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. 7:26 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance. 8:31 p.m., 800 block of Godfrey Street, criminal trespassing. 9:56 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle. 10:13 p.m., 500 block of College Boulevard, reckless driving. 10:35 p.m., 300 block of Shanks Street, suspicious person. FREEPORT JUNE 3 12:28 a.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious subject. 12:47 p.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, criminal trespassing. LAKE JACKSON JUNE 3 8:05 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, theft. 9:14 a.m., 100 block of Talisman Street, theft 9:18 a.m., 400 block of Narcissus Street, suspicious activity. 11:10 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, trespassing. 11:31 a.m., 100 block of This Way, theft.
